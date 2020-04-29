Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Garner All Shop This Brand for Super Flattering Leggings

Image zoom Splash; Getty (2)

Does anyone remember the days when wearing leggings anywhere besides, well, the gym was a big no-no? We don’t either, because those days are long gone. Now, leggings — the ultimate move-with-you bottoms — are about as essential in our daily wardrobes as cozy undies, and now so more than ever.

That said, we’re always on the hunt for new leggings that are fashionable, sweat-wicking, and comfortable — and who better to turn to for gym outfit inspo than Hollywood’s most active stars, like Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner? As it turns out, there’s one brand that’s earned a spot in not only Lopez’s and Garner’s wardrobes, but also in Hailey Bieber’s, Taylor Swift’s, Alessandra Ambrosio’s, and Nina Dobrev’s: Koral.

The luxury activewear brand has garnered quite the buzz in the celeb world, and for good reason. Koral creates legging and other activewear essentials that help you look and feel your best. Each piece mixes the finest technical fabrics in the game — material that, according to the brand, will last through endless wears and washes — with edgy, fashion-forward designs you’ll want to show off to everyone. The result? Some damn good leggings that are unlike any you’ve ever seen.

We perused Koral’s sale section to find tons of amazing styles that are currently marked down, including various options from the celeb-loved Infinity collection. You know, those high-shine leggings you’ve likely seen Lopez and Garner wear? Yeah, we’re talking about those. And the fact that A-listers love them is just one plus — another standout detail is that they’re designed to mold to your body without constricting your movement for a flattering, supportive fit.

Ahead, shop the best discounted Koral leggings that you can wear practically everywhere — even if that’s mostly at home right now.

Buy It! Koral Serve Infinity Legging, $110 (orig. $120); koral.com

Buy It! Koral Serendipity Infinity High Rise Legging, $102 (orig. $115); koral.com

Buy It! Koral Prompt Infinity High Rise Legging, $113 (orig. $125); koral.com

Buy It! Koral Crowd High Rise Infinity Legging, $77 (orig. $110); koral.com

Buy It! Koral Dynamic Duo High Rise Energy Legging, $71 (orig. $115); koral.com

Buy It! Koral Lustrous High Rise Infinity Legging, $86 (orig. $96); koral.com

Buy It! Koral Aello Scuba High Rise Legging, $108 (orig. $120); koral.com

