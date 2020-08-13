Celebs and Influencers Are Obsessed with This Brand Making Workout Clothes from Plastic Bottles

Girlfriend Collective is Hollywood’s latest fashion obsession — and once you take its eco-friendly, size-inclusive attire out for an IRL spin (or jump or run), it’ll be yours, too. The celeb-loved brand’s pieces are obviously easy on the eyes, boasting super sleek silhouettes that can seamlessly be worked into your daytime uniform as well. The Paloma Bra , a customer favorite that’s almost always sold out, easily doubles as a sweat-wicking crop top to wear during the dog days of summer. The Compressive Leggings , made from a shaping, move-with-you material that’ll make you look and feel your best, goes great with an oversized button-down and flats. You get the idea.