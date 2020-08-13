Celebs and Influencers Are Obsessed with This Brand Making Workout Clothes from Plastic Bottles

Kerry Washington wore it for a relaxing yoga session in her yard. Molly Sims sported it during an intense Pilates workout in her living room. And Jojo Fletcher rocked it for a kick-your-butt P.volve routine she did beachside. So what’s this “it” we’re talking about? Girlfriend Collective’s stylish (and sustainable) activewear , that’s what.
Girlfriend Collective is Hollywood’s latest fashion obsession — and once you take its eco-friendly, size-inclusive attire out for an IRL spin (or jump or run), it’ll be yours, too. The celeb-loved brand’s pieces are obviously easy on the eyes, boasting super sleek silhouettes that can seamlessly be worked into your daytime uniform as well. The Paloma Bra , a customer favorite that’s almost always sold out, easily doubles as a sweat-wicking crop top to wear during the dog days of summer. The Compressive Leggings , made from a shaping, move-with-you material that’ll make you look and feel your best, goes great with an oversized button-down and flats. You get the idea.
Aside from being easy on the eyes, Girlfriend Collective’s attire is also easy on the planet. Everything it offers is eco-friendly, and many of its pieces, like the popular compressive leggings and the ever-practical pocket leggings , are even derived from recycled water bottles. Its comfy tees are made from 100 percent cupro, a fiber that comes from the waste the cotton industry leaves behind. The products are, of course, shipped in sustainable packaging that’s recycled and recyclable (meaning you can reuse it).
Girlfriend Collective has built up a serious cult following, one that includes tons of celebs (and a list that continues to grow by the day). Eva Longoria recently shared a mirror selfie outfitted in Girlfriend Collective’s lemony-yellow track jacket and coordinating track pants . Jojo Fletcher, Kerry Washington, and Jamie Chung all opted for its compressive leggings and the Paloma bra, while Molly Sims went with the (nearly sold out) unitard . Only time will tell which A-lister will be the next to jump aboard the Girlfriend Collective style train. Our bet is on Hilary Duff.
Below, shop our favorite pieces from Girlfriend Collective, and make sure to sign up for its email list to be the first to know when its best-sellers restock. Until then, scoop up key styles still available.
Buy It! Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Compressive Leggings in Lemon, $68; girlfriend.com
Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Hummingbird Half Zip Windbreaker in Clay, $118; girlfriend.com
Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Float Juliette Bralette, $38; girlfriend.com
Buy It! Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Pocket Legging in Plum, $78; girlfriend.com
Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Summit Track Jacket in Lemon, $128; girlfriend.com
Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Summit Track Pants, $82; girlfriend.com
Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Float Cleo Bra, $38; girlfriend.com
Buy It! Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Compressive Leggings in Moss, $68; girlfriend.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.