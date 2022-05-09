Blake Lively and Jennifer Garner Are Reviving This Foolproof '90s Style That Reminds Us of Rachel Green
Photo Credit: Getty; Blake Lively/Instagram; Jennifer Garner/Instagram
Fashion trends from decades past keep popping up all around Hollywood. We've been seeing the resurgence of nostalgic styles from the '90s and early 2000s left and right — from bandeau tops to breezy cargo pants to platform flip flops — all of which seem to have two common threads: They're effortless and comfortable.
So it makes sense why celebrities are reviving one of the most classic fool-proof styles in the book. We're titling this trend: The One Where All the Celebs Are Wearing Denim Overalls because it reminds us of several Rachel Green outfits from the early seasons of Friends.
Throughout the hit '90s sitcom, Jennifer Aniston frequently appears in denim overalls, also commonly known as dungarees. Remember the episode when Rachel gives her ex-fiancé Barry Farber back his ring? She wears a loose-fitting pair with a bralette. Iconic. Flash forward to 2022, and denim overalls have quickly become one of the most popular styles among A-listers (again!).
Jennifer Garner did ballet in her kitchen in a baggy patchwork pair in February. Blake Lively chose dark wash denim overalls for a visit to Martha Stewart's farm. Heidi Klum took a bold approach to the trend with designer denim overalls emblazoned with sunflowers and smiley faces. Jennifer Lopez wore nearly backless crisp white overalls in Spain and Camila Cabello opted for overall shorts for Coachella — a very practical summer version. Sydney Sweeney also recently posted a photo on Instagram wearing pinstripe overalls while working on her Ford Bronco.
Shop Denim Overalls Inspired by Celebrities
- Luvamia Casual Stretch Adjustable Denim Bib Overalls, $27.99–$44.99
- Old Navy Slouchy Straight Workwear Light-Wash Jean Short Overalls, $28 at checkout (orig. $44.99)
- Universal Threads Denim Boyfriend Shortalls, $30
- Old Navy O.G. Straight Medium-Wash Ripped Jean Overalls, $31.50 (orig. $59.99)
- Dickies Denim Bib Overall, $49.99–$80
- Carhartt Denim Double Front Bib Overalls, $69.99–$83.77
- Free People We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls, $98
- Madewell Corsica Short Overalls in Wardell Wash, $128
- Madewell Denim Oversized Carpenter Overalls in Bretton Wash, $158
Overalls have a long history dating back to the early 1700s when they were designed as functional workwear. As the name implies, overalls were made to be worn over regular clothes to protect them while people, well, worked. They've since evolved into the fashionable wardrobe staple we know today, which happens to still be pretty practical.
They're essentially a one-and-done piece that's easy to throw on over a baby tee, bralette, or whatever else you want to wear underneath. The overall outfits are practically infinite. What's more, the style is more comfortable than your regular pair of jeans thanks to the fact that they're a little looser around the legs, which is ideal for spring and summer.
We're happy to report that you can get a pair for as little as $28 from Amazon. Considering they'll be a piece you wear for years to come, you may want to splurge and get yourself these Carhartt dungarees or this pair of Dickies overalls that remind us of J.Lo's — both of which go for up to $84.
If you're ready to hop on the bandwagon, scroll down to shop for denim overalls inspired by celebrities!
Buy It! Luvamia Casual Stretch Adjustable Denim Bib Overalls, $27.99–$44.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Old Navy Slouchy Straight Workwear Light-Wash Jean Short Overalls, $28 at checkout (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.gap.com
Buy It! Universal Threads Denim Boyfriend Shortalls, $30; target.com
Buy It! Old Navy O.G. Straight Medium-Wash Ripped Jean Overalls, $31.50 (orig. $59.99); oldnavy.gap.com
Buy It! Dickies Denim Bib Overall, $49.99–$80; amazon.com
Buy It! Carhartt Denim Double Front Bib Overalls, $69.99–$83.77; amazon.com
Buy It! Free People We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls, $98; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Madewell Corsica Short Overalls in Wardell Wash, $128; madewell.com
Buy It! Madewell Denim Oversized Carpenter Overalls in Bretton Wash, $158; madewell.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring and Summer Styles Ends Today
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code