Lifestyle Style This Versatile Color Reigns Supreme Every Fall, as Celebs Like Reese Witherspoon and Hailey Bieber Prove Shop brown dresses, sweaters, and jackets starting at $18 Published on October 20, 2022 04:00 AM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Justin Palmer/GC; Leon Bennett/Getty for Netflix; Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Summer fashion is all about bright colors like sunshine yellow and Barbiecore pink, but when fall rolls around, rich shades like rust, burgundy, and brown take center stage. And right now, one of those quintessential autumnal tones is reigning supreme in Hollywood. Recently, a handful of celebs have been spotted wearing various shades of brown: On Sunday, Hailey Bieber wowed in a strapless mocha dress at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures annual gala. The next day, the Rhode founder wore a skin-tight chestnut turtleneck dress to ELLE's Women in Hollywood event, while Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline stunned in a chocolate brown turtleneck top and matching skirt for a London screening of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Skims Buy It! Skims Soft Smoothing Turtleneck Top, $68; skims.com Also on Monday, Reese Witherspoon and Zoë Saldana posed side-by-side at Netflix's special screening of their limited series From Scratch. The former wore a cinnamon midi dress and matching pointed-toe pumps while the latter opted for a caramel-colored strapless leather maxi dress and coordinating heels of her own. Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix Clearly, brown — in all its hues — is the star of fall 2022. Any shade of brown instantly makes you feel warm and cozy, and it pairs well with various other autumn colors like camel and cream. This staple brown sweater can be dressed up with faux leather pants or down with jeans and leggings all fall and winter long. Nordstrom Buy It! Open Edit Rib Stitch Sweater, $59; nordstrom.com This ribbed sweater dress, which comes in a rich nutmeg color, resembles Bieber's bodycon pick, while this chocolate brown button-down version is fitting for both the office and the Thanksgiving dinner table. If you prefer minis, wear this espresso-colored dress — on sale for just $18 — with sheer tights and knee-high black boots. Amazon Buy It! The Drop Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress in Chocolate, $64.90; amazon.com Layer your brown dresses with a matching jacket, like this $49 fleece option or this trendy leather moto jacket featuring faux fur trimming. No matter how you wear brown this fall, it's sure to be a cozy, on-trend look. Join the slew of celebs wearing brown this season by shopping more brown sweaters, dresses, jackets, and pants below. Old Navy Buy It! Old Navy Fitted Rib-Knit Mock-Neck Mini Dress in Espresso, $17.50 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.gap.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long Sleeve Sweater in Dark Chestnut Brown, $22.90; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! BP. Turtleneck Ribbed Top in Brown Java, $29; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Thread & Supply Crop Fleece Shirt Jacket in Choc Brown, $49; nordstrom.com Gap Buy It! GapHigh Rise Corduroy '70s Flare Jeans with Washwell in Stable Brown, $79.95; gap.com Revolve Buy It! ASTR the Label Abilene Sweater Dress, $98; revolve.com Nordstrom Buy It! Topshop Faux Leather Jacket, $139; nordstrom.com