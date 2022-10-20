Summer fashion is all about bright colors like sunshine yellow and Barbiecore pink, but when fall rolls around, rich shades like rust, burgundy, and brown take center stage. And right now, one of those quintessential autumnal tones is reigning supreme in Hollywood.

Recently, a handful of celebs have been spotted wearing various shades of brown: On Sunday, Hailey Bieber wowed in a strapless mocha dress at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures annual gala. The next day, the Rhode founder wore a skin-tight chestnut turtleneck dress to ELLE's Women in Hollywood event, while Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline stunned in a chocolate brown turtleneck top and matching skirt for a London screening of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Skims

Buy It! Skims Soft Smoothing Turtleneck Top, $68; skims.com

Also on Monday, Reese Witherspoon and Zoë Saldana posed side-by-side at Netflix's special screening of their limited series From Scratch. The former wore a cinnamon midi dress and matching pointed-toe pumps while the latter opted for a caramel-colored strapless leather maxi dress and coordinating heels of her own.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix

Clearly, brown — in all its hues — is the star of fall 2022. Any shade of brown instantly makes you feel warm and cozy, and it pairs well with various other autumn colors like camel and cream. This staple brown sweater can be dressed up with faux leather pants or down with jeans and leggings all fall and winter long.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Open Edit Rib Stitch Sweater, $59; nordstrom.com

This ribbed sweater dress, which comes in a rich nutmeg color, resembles Bieber's bodycon pick, while this chocolate brown button-down version is fitting for both the office and the Thanksgiving dinner table. If you prefer minis, wear this espresso-colored dress — on sale for just $18 — with sheer tights and knee-high black boots.

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress in Chocolate, $64.90; amazon.com

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Layer your brown dresses with a matching jacket, like this $49 fleece option or this trendy leather moto jacket featuring faux fur trimming. No matter how you wear brown this fall, it's sure to be a cozy, on-trend look. Join the slew of celebs wearing brown this season by shopping more brown sweaters, dresses, jackets, and pants below.

Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy Fitted Rib-Knit Mock-Neck Mini Dress in Espresso, $17.50 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long Sleeve Sweater in Dark Chestnut Brown, $22.90; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Turtleneck Ribbed Top in Brown Java, $29; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Thread & Supply Crop Fleece Shirt Jacket in Choc Brown, $49; nordstrom.com

Gap

Buy It! GapHigh Rise Corduroy '70s Flare Jeans with Washwell in Stable Brown, $79.95; gap.com

Revolve

Buy It! ASTR the Label Abilene Sweater Dress, $98; revolve.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Faux Leather Jacket, $139; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.