Kate Hudson, Mandy Moore, and Anne Hathaway Have All Worn This WFH-Approved Trend

Drop those sweatpants, set aside those leggings, slip off that silk robe, and get ready to don another equally comfy yet slightly more refined WFH outfit: a boiler suit.

Celebrities like Kate Hudson, Mandy Moore, Nina Dobrev, Emma Roberts, and Anne Hathaway have sported the one-and-done staple for all sorts of outings in the past. Hathaway, for example, wore her boiler suit for travel, Hudson reached for a denim iteration for a holiday party, and Roberts opted for one from Madewell while out and about in L.A. in early March.

As these scenarios prove, a boiler suit, which is different from a jumpsuit in that it typically features a loose-fitting silhouette, long sleeves, and a belted waist, is ideal for any occasion on your calendar — even if it’s just a Zoom meeting. But unlike sweatpants or silky robes (the latter of which Chrissy Teigen is basically living in right now), a boiler suit will make you feel put together in seconds — which is key for boosting productivity levels while you’re working from home.

If you’re ready to part ways with your loungewear during work hours, we definitely suggest replacing it with a boiler suit. And there’s no better time to buy one — Nordstrom just announced even deeper discounts to its annual spring sale, which includes a plethora of utilitarian-chic boiler suits for up to 50 percent off.

This one-and-done essential will pair just as well with your slippers (whether they’re fuzzy shearling UGGs or extra puffy Sorels) as it will with the strappy spring sandals you’ll be able to show off in no time. Below, shop our favorite styles that are similar to the one-pieces Hudson, Moore, and Roberts all wore.

Buy It! Club Monaco Utility Jumpsuit, $161.40 (orig. $269); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Trave Giselle Belted Jumpsuit, $274.80 (orig. $458); nordstrom.com

Buy It! S/W/F Nougat Linen Blend Boiler Suit, $196.80 (orig. $328); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Good American Khaki Jumpsuit, $113.40 (orig. $189); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Rails Callie Jumpsuit, $109 (orig. $218); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Citizens of Humanity Marta Long Sleeve Cotton Twill Utility Jumpsuit, $208.80 (orig. $348); nordstrom.com

Buy It! ASTR the Label Miri Jumpsuit, $88.80 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Alex Mill Tie Waist Crop Jumpsuit, $118.80 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com

Buy It! J.Crew Short Sleeve Wide Leg Jumpsuit, $76.80 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

