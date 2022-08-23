Chrissy Teigen and Kate Hudson Are Already Dressing Like It's Fall — and Now We Are, Too

It might still be August, but some celebrities are already dressing for fall.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber recently swapped their summer sandals for chunky black loafers, and over the past few weeks, a handful of stars have been spotted wearing the staple layering piece every fall closet needs: a blazer.

First, Kate Hudson grabbed a smoothie in New York City in a pinstripe pick, jeans, and loafers. Just days later, Lily Collins walked along the Seine in Paris in a black and white gingham version. And if you need more proof, Hilary Duff wore a mint green blazer with jeans and stilettos, Rachel Brosnahan went for a coffee run in a plaid blazer and denim shorts, and supermodels Karlie Kloss and Heidi Klum jumped on the Barbiecore bandwagon with pink pantsuits.

Most recently, Chrissy Teigen layered a camel blazer over a cream slip dress. While Teigen's oversized blazer from The Row rings in at $3,250, the wardrobe staple doesn't have to cost you a pretty penny. Take this similar camel blazer, for example, that's just $49 at Amazon.

Buy It! Cnkwei Open Front Casual Blazer, $48.99; amazon.com

While trendy colors and patterns come and go (hello, hot pink!), blazers never go out of style — and for good reason. The sophisticated silhouette adds polish to any outfit and, as shown in the variety of stars who have recently worn them, the styling options are endless. Throw an oversized blazer on top of your go-to slip dress and step into knee-high boots à la Chrissy, or take a cue from Kate and Hilary and use one to dress up a simple jeans-and-tee combo.

Buy It! The Drop Women's Plaid Blazer, $46.98 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Regardless of how you wear a blazer, the classic pick will make you feel put-together and powerful. More than 1,700 Amazon shoppers rave about this "timeless" oversized blazer, claiming that the quality is "excellent," and this "very flattering" khaki plaid blazer — which is on sale for just $47 at Amazon right now — screams "fall." If you favor stripes, this navy and white option resembles Hudson's choice.

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Women's Stripe Linen Blend Blazer, $69.30; nordstrom.com

With fall around the corner, you're sure to get plenty of use out of a sleek blazer. Below, shop more women's blazers at Nordstrom, Amazon, and Free People.

Buy It! Free People Ashby Plaid Blazer, $168; freepeople.com

Buy It! Topshop Single Breasted Blazer, $65; nordstrom.com

Buy It! The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer, $69.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Open Edit Blazer, $75; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Patch Pocket Plaid Blazer, $99; nordstrom.com

