Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner Are Signaling That This Boot Deserves a Spot on Your Fall Shoe Rack

Get your own pair for as little as $53

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

Published on September 11, 2022 03:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kendall Jenner Hailey Bieber zendaya knee high boots
Photo: BACKGRID (3)

Fall has arrived and celebrities are proving that one shoe style should be on heavy rotation this season. Earlier this week, Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner were all spotted wearing black knee-high boots, albeit in three very different ways.

Both Jenner and Zendaya stepped out in all-black outfits in Los Angeles and New York City, respectively: For her part, The Kardashians star wore a skintight jumpsuit and tall black boots, while the Euphoria actress opted for a slinky black midi dress with a thigh-high slit, which showed off a chunky pair of platform boots. Bieber, on the other hand, layered a sleek black blazer over a bubblegum pink mini dress and completed her dinner 'fit with pointed-toe knee-high leather boots.

Celebs wearing black knee-high boots
Zappos

Buy It! Franco Sarto Katherine Boot, $169.99; zappos.com

The three style icons' looks showcase the various ways knee-high boots can complement a multitude of outfits this fall. Whether you wear them with dresses, skirts, or leather leggings, tall black boots always make a statement.

Although their choices fall on the pricey side (Bieber's ring in at $745 and Jenner's boast a Balenciaga label), the classic fall footwear doesn't have to be expensive. Take this timeless rounded-toe, block heel pair, for example, which is currently on sale for as little as $53 at Amazon.

Celebs wearing black knee-high boots
Amazon

Buy It! Dream Paris Black Knee-High Boots, $52.99 (orig. $65.99); amazon.com

Knee-high boots come in a range of styles and fabrics, so whether you prefer leather or suede, pointed, rounded, or square-toed, and block, stiletto, or no heels, there's a pair of tall black boots out there for you. This Steve Madden pair features a chunky lug sole and block heel, making it comfortable for on-the-go activities. But if you're looking for a sleeker pair, this elegant leather Circus by Sam Edelman pick fits the bill.

Celebs wearing black knee-high boots
Nordstrom

Buy It! Circus by Sam Edelman Kylie Tall Boot, $140; nordstrom.com

Take a cue from Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner, and snag the black knee-high boots you're bound to wear on repeat this fall from Nordstrom, Zappos, or Steve Madden below.

Celebs wearing black knee-high boots
Nordstrom

Buy It! Steve Madden Lalo Lug Sole Tall Boot, $139.95; nordstrom.com

Celebs wearing black knee-high boots
Zappos

Buy It! Steve Madden Esma Boot, $149.95; zappos.com

Celebs wearing black knee-high boots
Nordstrom

Buy It! Musse & Cloud Barbis Platform Lug Sole Tall Boot, $169.95; nordstrom.com

Celebs wearing black knee-high boots
Steve Madden

Buy It! Steve Madden Ally Black Leather Boot, $189.95; stevemadden.com

