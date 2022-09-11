Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner Are Signaling That This Boot Deserves a Spot on Your Fall Shoe Rack

Fall has arrived and celebrities are proving that one shoe style should be on heavy rotation this season. Earlier this week, Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner were all spotted wearing black knee-high boots, albeit in three very different ways.

Both Jenner and Zendaya stepped out in all-black outfits in Los Angeles and New York City, respectively: For her part, The Kardashians star wore a skintight jumpsuit and tall black boots, while the Euphoria actress opted for a slinky black midi dress with a thigh-high slit, which showed off a chunky pair of platform boots. Bieber, on the other hand, layered a sleek black blazer over a bubblegum pink mini dress and completed her dinner 'fit with pointed-toe knee-high leather boots.

Buy It! Franco Sarto Katherine Boot, $169.99; zappos.com

The three style icons' looks showcase the various ways knee-high boots can complement a multitude of outfits this fall. Whether you wear them with dresses, skirts, or leather leggings, tall black boots always make a statement.

Although their choices fall on the pricey side (Bieber's ring in at $745 and Jenner's boast a Balenciaga label), the classic fall footwear doesn't have to be expensive. Take this timeless rounded-toe, block heel pair, for example, which is currently on sale for as little as $53 at Amazon.

Buy It! Dream Paris Black Knee-High Boots, $52.99 (orig. $65.99); amazon.com

Knee-high boots come in a range of styles and fabrics, so whether you prefer leather or suede, pointed, rounded, or square-toed, and block, stiletto, or no heels, there's a pair of tall black boots out there for you. This Steve Madden pair features a chunky lug sole and block heel, making it comfortable for on-the-go activities. But if you're looking for a sleeker pair, this elegant leather Circus by Sam Edelman pick fits the bill.

Buy It! Circus by Sam Edelman Kylie Tall Boot, $140; nordstrom.com

Take a cue from Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner, and snag the black knee-high boots you're bound to wear on repeat this fall from Nordstrom, Zappos, or Steve Madden below.

Buy It! Steve Madden Lalo Lug Sole Tall Boot, $139.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Steve Madden Esma Boot, $149.95; zappos.com

Buy It! Musse & Cloud Barbis Platform Lug Sole Tall Boot, $169.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Steve Madden Ally Black Leather Boot, $189.95; stevemadden.com

