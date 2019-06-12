35 Celebrities Who Walked the Runway for Fashion Week

 

Madonna! Beyoncé! Kim Kardashian West! These stars proved they can also strut their stuff on the catwalk just like the modeling pros
By Emily Kirkpatrick
June 12, 2019 03:05 PM

1 of 38

Josh Lucas

Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Salvatore Ferragamo at Pitti Uomo Spring 2019.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 38

ELLE FANNING

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2018 

3 of 38

Helen Mirren

CHRISTOPHE SIMONCHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty

Le Defile L’Oreal Paris Spring Summer 2018

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 38

Jane Fonda

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Le Defile L’Oréal Paris Spring Summer 2018

Advertisement

5 of 38

Debbie Harry a.k.a. Blondie

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Vin + Omi Spring/Summer 2018

6 of 38

Teyana Taylor

JP Yim/Getty

Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2018

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 38

Diana Ross

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive/Getty

Dennis Basso 20th Anniversary Fur Collection – 2003 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 38

Beyoncé

Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

Fashion For Relief Spring/Summer 2006

Advertisement

9 of 38

Rihanna

Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty

Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2007

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 38

Jennifer Lopez

Fernanda Calfat/Getty

Justsweet Spring/Summer 2008

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 38

Kim Kardashian

Jemal Countess/WireImage

Heatherette Spring/Summer 2008

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 38

Miley Cyrus

Joe Kohen/Getty

Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 38

Rita Ora

Catwalking/Getty

DKNY Spring/Summer 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 38

Lady Gaga

Michel Dufour/WireImage

Thierry Mugler Fall/Winter 2011

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 38

Lady Gaga

Randy Brooke/WireImage

Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2016

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 38

Beth Ditto

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2016

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 38

Victoria Beckham

Justin GoffUK Press/Getty

Maria Grachvogel Fall/Winter 2000

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 38

Ellen DeGeneres

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Richie Rich Spring/Summer 2011

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 38

Kylie Jenner

Theo Wargo/Getty

Yeezy: Season 1 Fall/Winter 2015

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 38

Teyana Taylor

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4

Yeezy: Season 4 Spring/Summer 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 38

Peyton List

Kristin Callahan/Ace/Zuma

Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 38

Coco, Ice T and Chanel

Courtesy Rookie USA

Rookie USA Fall/Winter 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 38

Rashida Jones

Peter White/Getty

Opening Ceremony Fall/Winter 2016

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 38

Natasha Lyonne

JP Yim/Getty

Opening Ceremony Fall/Winter 2016

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 38

Rowan Blanchard

JP Yim/Getty

Opening Ceremony Fall/Winter 2016

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 38

Whoopi Goldberg

JP Yim/Getty

Opening Ceremony Fall/Winter 2016

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 38

Shawn Mendes

Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2018

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 38

Gwendoline Christie

PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty

Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2015

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 38

Alexa Chung

Catwalking/Getty

Chanel Spring/Summer 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 38

Paris Hilton

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 38

Sofia Richie

Thomas Concordia/Getty

Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 38

Fetty Wap, Pete Wentz and Danny Amendola

Getty (3)

Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 38

Adrien Brody

Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty

Prada Fall/Winter 2012

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 38

Jamie Bell

Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty

Prada Fall/Winter 2012

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 38

Ashton Kutcher

Rafael Chacon/Fernanda Calfat Studio/LatinContent/Getty

Colcci Spring/Summer 2012

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 38

Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Valentino Fall/Winter 2015

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 38

Madonna

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty

Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 1992

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.