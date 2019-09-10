Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and 22 More Celebrities Who Posed for Playboy

Find out which celebrities have posed for Playboy during its 66-year run
By Julie Mazziotta
September 10, 2019 02:10 PM

Kylie Jenner (& Travis Scott) 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner, you’re also doing amazing, sweetie!

The 22-year-old posed for Playboy‘s “Pleasure” issue in September 2019 with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, in tow. 

Jenner posted the first photo from her sexy shoot on Instagram. In the snap, Jenner, wearing nothing but a cowboy hat, her butt partially exposed, embraces Scott. For his part, the rapper is shirtless, wearing only a pair of jeans with his diamond necklace and watch.

Kim Kardashian West

Two months after the debut of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian West posed for the cover. The shoot was documented on the E! show, where mom Kris Jenner, on set with her daughter, uttered the now-iconic phrase, “You’re doing amazing sweetie!”

Drew Barrymore

At age 19 — during her wild child years — the actress donned the Playboy bunny. 

Charlize Theron

A pre-Oscar Theron appeared on the cover in May 1999.

Lindsay Lohan

In 2012, Lohan recreated one of the original Playboy covers when she posed in the iconic bunny chair.

Olivia Munn

Munn was on the brink of her big breakout roles in Date Night and Iron Man 2 when she donned a bikini for the magazine.

Naomi Campbell

Playboy

The model was at the height of her career when she posed in December 1999.

Sally Field

Field wore the bunny costume for a 1986 cover.

Madonna

Playboy published nude photos the Material Girl had shot with photographer Martin H.M. Schreiber

Jane Fonda

The iconic actress posed for a 1966 issue — notably all covered up.

Heidi Montag

As The Hills took over MTV, Montag stripped down for Playboy.

Jaime Pressly

Pressly posed for her second Playboy cover in 2004, just before she starred on My Name is Earl.

Garcelle Beauvais

Playboy

At age 40, the model and star of The Jamie Foxx Show went nude for the magazine.

Tara Reid

Reid landed the cover of Playboy’s special anniversary issue in 2010.

Farrah Fawcett

Two years after her iconic poster debuted, Fawcett posed for Playboy but declined to go fully nude. That happened 17 years later for her second cover. 

Elle MacPherson

The Australian model channeled Brigitte Bardot for her 1994 cover. 

Carmen Electra

The Baywatch star snagged the cover of Playboy’s 55th anniversary issue in 2009.

Mariah Carey

Playboy

The superstar singer posed for a 2007 cover. 

Cindy Crawford

The model stripped down for three Playboy covers in the ’90s, with this one, in October 1998, being her last. 

Kate Moss

Playboy

Moss put on the iconic bunny tail for the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue.

Daryl Hannah

Hannah channeled her Splash days with this mermaid-like cover in 2003. 

Dita Von Teese

The burlesque dancer posed for her first cover in 2002.

Pamela Anderson

Playboy

Anderson is the record holder for the most Playboy covers ever with 14 total. This one, in 2016, originally marked the last nude issue of the magazine, until they reverted back in 2017.

Charisma Carpenter

Playboy

The actress was at the top of her game when she posed for Playboy in 2004, just after starring in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.

Marilyn Monroe

Playboy

Monroe graced the first-ever cover of Playboy in 1953 when her star was on the rise.

