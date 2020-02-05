AN END OF AN ERA
After capturing numerous celebrities in the nude as part of its iconic “I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur” campaign for three decades, PETA is offically the iconic ads.
“Nearly every top designer has shed fur, California has banned it, Queen Elizabeth II has renounced it, Macy’s is closing its fur salons, and now, the largest fur auction house in North America has filed for bankruptcy,” says PETA Senior Vice President Dan Mathews, who originally conceived the idea for the campaign. “With fur in a downward spiral, PETA will expand our efforts to expose the violent leather and wool trades.”
As PETA’s anti-fur ads come to an end, take a look back at all the stars, from Bethenny Frankel to Pamela Anderson, who have stripped down to advocate for animal rights.
IRELAND BASINGER-BALDWIN
The rising model, 22, followed in her mom Kim Basinger’s footsteps by posing nude for PETA after she became one of the first stars to strip down in a statement against fur back in 1994.
“I saw the images from when my mom shot this campaign, so it was something that I had aspired to do,” Basinger-Baldwin says. “If you wouldn’t wear your dog, then you shouldn’t wear fur at all because all animals are equal and deserve equal respect and equal compassion and love.”
GILLIAN ANDERSON
The Emmy-award winner is the most recent celebrity to strip down in the name of PETA’s anti-fur campaign. Anderson wears nothing but a smile and cat ears to support the animal-rights organization’s message: “I’d rather go naked than wear fur.” The ad is set to debut on a 70-foot billboard over Penn Station during New York Fashion Week.
TARAJI P. HENSON
The Oscar-nominated actress refuses to wear even the slightest bit of fur after learning about the cruelty animals face. “We’re not just even talking about a full-length fur coat,” Taraji told PETA in 2011. “I’m talking about just, like, fur on your gloves or on your jacket or—what goes into making that little piece of fur ripped my heart out.”
ALICIA SILVERSTONE
The actress has been a longtime supporter of PETA — after going vegan in 1998, she was named PETA’s “Sexiest Female Vegetarian” in 2004 and then posed for its campaign promoting vegetarianism in 2007. It’s no surprise that the actress stripped down for PETA’s anti-fur campaign in 2016, proclaming that she “rather go naked than wear wool.”
EVA MENDES
The actress took a stand against animal cruelty in 2007 by going nude for PETA. “Some people still see wearing fur as glamorous and a sign of prosperity. Personally I think wearing a baby chinchilla says, ‘I’m ignorant,’ vs. saying ‘I’m a badass,'” Mendes told PETA.
OLIVIA MUNN
Munn isn’t one to hold back when it comes to baring all to support a good cause. She first posed nude in 2010 for PETA’s anti-circus cruelty campaign and then returned in her birthday suit two years later to pose for its anti-fur campaign, starring alongside a bunny.
JENNA DEWAN-TATUM
The actress and dancer made a statement against the cruelty of exotic animals when she posed in an super-sexy PETA campaign covered in snake-like body paint. Dewan-Tatum’s ad urges people to “leave wildlife out of your wardrobe.”
PINK
The Grammy-award winning singer joined the movement and posed nude for the PETA campaign in 2015. Pink confessed that even though she hasn’t always been fur-free, she now 100% boycotts wearing real fur after being apart of the campaign. “I wish everyone was forced to learn the horrors that these animals go through for fashion trends,” Pink explained of her involvement with the campaign. “I hope fur wearers get bitten in the ass by the same kind of animal they wear on their back.”
BETHENNY FRANKEL
The Real Housewives of New York star went naked for the PETA anti-fur ad in 2009 and revealed that it was PETA’s strong messaging that changed her mind about wearing fur. “I used to wear fur. I went to a cocktail party, walked outside on Fifth Avenue, and a PETA protester was holding up a skinned animal,” Frankel said in a statement. “I looked at it, and it made me sick. I felt disgusting. That day was a huge change, and since then I’ve really been against fur. I’m cleaning out my closets — trim, everything. I don’t see any reason for cruelty.”
JHENÉ AIKO
Jhené Aiko was named PETA’s “Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity” in 2016 and posed nude for their anti-fur ad campaign that featured the tag line, “Drop the fur.”
PAMELA ANDERSON
Pamela Anderson stripped down to pose in a sexy PETA anti-fur campaign in 2004. The campaign’s slogan was “Give fur the cold shoulder” and featured the model against a backdrop of snow to support the message.
LAURA VANDERVOORT
The Smallville actress got in touch with her wild side to pose nude for PETA’s campaign against cruelty of exotic animals. Vandervoort models in bodypaint meant to mimic lizard’s scales. “A lot of people think that reptiles don’t feel and they do. I think everyone should keep in mind what it is they are buying and if it is really worth it to them,” the actress told PETA.
WENDY WILLIAMS
The talk show host bared it all for PETA in the revealing ad campaign supporting anti-fur. “We should all try to be comfortable in our own skin and let animals keep theirs,” Wendy told PETA.
NICOLE WILLIAMS
The WAGS star depcited the cruelty of the leather industry in her powerful (and hard to stomach) PETA ad campaign in 2016. “Leather is a rip-off,” reads the ad taht shows someone pulling skin off Williams’ back. “That leather jacket or upholstery was someone’s skin.”