After capturing numerous celebrities in the nude as part of its iconic “I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur” campaign for three decades, PETA is offically the iconic ads.

“Nearly every top designer has shed fur, California has banned it, Queen Elizabeth II has renounced it, Macy’s is closing its fur salons, and now, the largest fur auction house in North America has filed for bankruptcy,” says PETA Senior Vice President Dan Mathews, who originally conceived the idea for the campaign. “With fur in a downward spiral, PETA will expand our efforts to expose the violent leather and wool trades.”

As PETA’s anti-fur ads come to an end, take a look back at all the stars, from Bethenny Frankel to Pamela Anderson, who have stripped down to advocate for animal rights.