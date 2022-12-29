Celebrities Pay Tribute to Late Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Following Her Death at 81

The label announced the death of its namesake designer on Thursday

Published on December 29, 2022 08:01 PM
Vivienne Westwood
Photo: rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty

Celebrities and fashion industry tastemakers are remembering legendary English designer and longtime activist Dame Vivienne Westwood, who died Thursday. She was 81.

According to a statement released by the label on Instagram, Westwood died peacefully and surrounded by friends and family in Clapham, South London. A cause of death was not immediately made public.

"Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future," the label wrote in the announcement.

The label concluded, "The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better."

Known to have revolutionized the fashion landscape, especially in London during the mid-1970s, Westwood's impact has influenced many stars, designers, stylists and models, who in turn took to social media to mourn and pay respect to the fashion icon.

Vivienne Westwood
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jamie Lee Curtis

The Halloween actress honored Westwood with three Instagram posts, one in which she recalled dating English singer Adam Ant, who gifted her a "massive box of clothing" from Westwood, which introduced her to the designer's brilliance.

"I was raised in a very conservative household, my stepfather was a Marine and my mother, a good girl and this box of clothes that looked like a pirate would wear them delighted and terrified me," Curtis wrote in the post's caption.

"It was avant-garde and punk and dangerous and rebellious, not one of those words that you would apply to me and yet I gamely tried to wear them," she continued.

The Emmy nominee also shared how her hairdresser Sean James (who Curtis revealed to be a "devotee and brand ambassador forever" of Westwood's in a separate post) re-introduced her love for the label.

"I've been able to watch her magic through him for all of these years. Boy, do I wish I had those clothes today. A true icon. A talented dame," Curtis concluded.

She also shared a photo of the cover of Westwood's self-titled memoir, writing, "I N F L U E N C E R
@viviennewestwood REST IN PUNK."

Victoria Beckham

The former Spice Girl and eponymous fashion designer honored her industry comrade on her Instagram Story, writing, "I'm so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood. My thoughts are with her family at this incredibly sad time. VB."

Claudia Schiffer

"The genius of @viviennewestwood, her unique voice will be irreplaceable and will be missed," the supermodel captioned an Instagram Story showing a photo of the two.

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Emerging model – and daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa RinnaAmelia Gray Hamlin, who walked the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2023 runway show at Paris Fashion Week this past October, expressed her condolences on Instagram.

"Thank you for changing my life, thank you for pioneering punk," she wrote on her Story while reposting footage of her walking the Vivienne Westwood catwalk.

Derek Blasberg

"Vivienne Westwood, the ultimate Punk, has left the club," the journalist and socialite wrote on Twitter. In his thread of tweets, he remembered Westwood for "ushering in London's counterculture scene to high fashion," her advocacy work against global warming and her memorable looks.

"Ps. If you wanna just what a Punk Vivienne Westwood was, look up what she wore when she received an OBE from Queen Elizabeth. (Or, more specifically, what she didn't wear.)," he added, referencing when Westwood famously went commando as she was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 1992.

Karen Elson

Supermodel and singer-songwriter Karen Elson remembered Westwood as a "reckoner who pushed the needle of British Fashion and continued in that fearless original spirit her entire career."

"Fashion, art, culture will mourn this loss of a gargantuan woman who shaped how we wear and what we wore," Elson wrote on Instagram. "Rest In Peace Dame Vivienne Westwood."

Karla Welch

The stylist, whose clientele includes Justin Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sarah Paulson and Karlie Kloss, wrote, "God Save the Queen," while adding "#theoriginal."

Sam McKnight

Hairstylist Sam McKnight, who worked closely with Westwood and her husband and creative partner, Andreas Kronthaler, for the label's runway presentations, also paid tribute.

He wrote, "Rest in Peace dear Vivienne. How lucky I am to have spun around in that magical orbit of your world. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. You're a true original, a trailblazer, a taboo-smasher and an ICON for generations. In a world of cookie-cutter mediocrity, BE MORE VIV! ❤️❤️❤️ #bemoreviv."

