Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, and More Celebs Are Making Overalls Cool Again — Shop 6 of the Cutest Styles

Similar to how the basic white tank has been making a resurgence in the world of fashion (or at least on social media) via celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski, there’s another seriously nostalgic look surfacing in Hollywood. Enter: denim overalls. Recently seen on the likes of Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez, and more, these throwback-style onesies are making a comeback, and we can’t help but find ourselves totally on board.

Not completely sold on the idea? Hear us out. Not only are overalls super comfortable (especially wide-leg styles like Margot Robbie’s $99 BDG overalls), they’re totally practical and versatile. Take a cue from Jennifer Lopez and use all of your extra pockets, people! Plus, just like your favorite pair of jeans, they can be dressed up or down, worn with tanks, tees, button downs, blouses, and sweaters. The possibilities are endless!

We’re loving the easy, laid-back way Jenner, Robbie, and Lopez styled their overalls so much that we decided to round up six of our favorite pairs to get the look, starting at just $89. Scroll down to shop these and more celeb-inspired styles just in time for spring.

Buy It! Dickies Hickory Stripe Overalls, $89; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Levi’s Baggy Overalls, $128; revolve.com

Buy It! Rolla’s Trade Overalls, $129; revolve.com

Buy It! Madewell Skinny Overalls in Jansing Wash, $148; shopbop.com

Buy It! Reformation Smith Overalls, $178; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Citizens of Humanity Christie Wide Leg Overalls, $388; nordstrom.com