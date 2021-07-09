Legends Only: Paulina Porizkova, Suzanne Somers and More Celebs Over 50 Who Posed Nude

In 2019, the Three's Company star famously posed topless in a sultry Instagram photo shot by her husband of 42 years, Alan Hamel.

"We were walking on the hillside road [on her property] and I think it was like June. It was hot and dry," she later explained. "I said, 'Oh my god, the foliage here is the same color as my hair.' Because, by that time, all the weeds and bushes had turned yellow."

"So I got down and said, 'Take a picture of me. The weeds will look like my hair,'" Somers said. "I took my top down because I was with my husband, and he took that great picture."