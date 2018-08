The Great 'Plus Size' Debate: 12 Celebs on Whether It's Time to Retire the Term

“To be honest, myself and several other plus-size models happily embrace the term. It’s hard for me when I see people who want to ban it, and they’re basically working for plus-size companies and are the face of plus-size brands, yet they don’t want to be called plus-size … I think the whole thing is actually very silly, because the term has never been used in a negative way. It’s never been used as hurtful, it’s something that’s basically just for women to kind of find where they want to shop, I guess. I do think it’s very important, especially for young women who are kind of coming into their bodies, and older women who are becoming more OK with their bodies, to have terms for being bigger. When they look online, or look in magazines, they see that label, or see that term, they feel like they’re not alone. They have something to identify with. I’m really a firm believer in calling it what it is. And I don’t really see anyone losing sleep over the fact that they’re called plus-size.”

– to Paper Magazine