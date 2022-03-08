Celebs Including Nicole Richie, Olivia Wilde Auction Their Fave Sweaters for an Incredible Cause on IWD

Celebrities including Nicole Richie, Nina Dobrev, and Olivia Wilde donated their sweaters to be auctioned off in honor of International Women's Day, with all proceeds going to the Lower East Side Girls Club

If you're celebrating International Women's Day, you might as well look cute while you're doing it!

Celebrities globally have been marking the day dedicated to recognizing women's contributions to, well, everything. And one way they're celebrating is to collaborate with the star-loved clothing line La Ligne to give back (their clothes) to give back (to the community).

Nicole Richie, Nina Dobrev, and Olivia Wilde were among the boldface names who donated their "previously loved" La Ligne sweaters to be auctioned off on the brand's Re-Ligne site. From March 8 to 13, fans can bid on sweaters, tops and dresses donated right out of the closets of many hiigh-profile fans of the brand.

Bidding starts in the $20 range for most — quite a bargain for a brand whose sweaters typically start at $275 — and 100% of donations will benefit the Lower East Side Girls Club. This organization provides free art, science, leadership, entrepreneurship, and wellness programs for girls and gender-diverse youth in New York City.

Other notable participants of the charity event include the three La Ligne co-founders, Abigail Spencer, Carey Mulligan, Lily Aldrige, Sara Foster, Sophia Bush, among many others (see some more below).

The sale will be carried out live on Re-Ligne, the brand's dedicated peer-to-peer resale marketplace, which is powered by Recurate, a platform dedicated to making fashion more circular and less wasteful.

La Ligne was founded by former Vogue editors Valerie Macaulay and Meredith Melling, plus Rag & Bone's former head of business development Molly Howard, who had earned their fashion stripes before deciding to launch a brand all about the stripe itself (hence the name).