Reese Witherspoon, Britney Spears, and Jennifer Garner All Wear This Comfy Sneaker Brand

It’s no secret that most celebrities have unlimited access to everything they need to stay in tip-top shape. While personal trainers, private gyms, and customized diets may not be within reach for the rest of us, we can all look to their activewear choices — like leggings, sports bras, and especially, their go-to sneakers — for a healthy dose of inspo.

And there’s one sneaker brand stars like Reese Witherspoon, Britney Spears, and Jennifer Garner gravitate towards, with an affordable price tag to boot: Asics.

Anytime Reese Witherspoon — Hollywood’s resident sneaker aficionado — gives a shoe brand her stamp of approval, you can bet we’re instantly searching for a pair to add to our own rotations. When the Little Fires Everywhere star isn’t wearing her Hoka sneakers, she can usually be found in a comfortable pair of Asics, whether she’s out for a jog or running errands.

While Witherspoon and Garner have been wearing the supportive kicks for years, Britney Spears is the most recent celebrity to join in on the Asics fan club. In a recent video she posted to Instagram — in which she also shared how she accidentally burnt down her home gym — Spears lifts weights and goes through a yoga workout while wearing Asics’ Gel-Nimbus 21 Running Shoes.

Spears’ sneakers are super stylish thanks to their bright orange and blue colorway (this exact style isn’t available online, but you can shop the same sneakers in other colorways). The shock-absorbing design is made with Asics’ signature cushioned insole and a supportive fit that makes them ideal for home workouts. With a solid reputation for creating comfortable and durable sneakers, it’s no wonder Asics is popular among both runners and celebs alike.

If you’re looking for some motivation to stick to your own home workout routine, there’s never been a better time to shop this Hollywood-loved brand thanks to steep discounts on hundreds of Asics styles at Zappos right now. Keep scrolling to check out some of our favorites, but please, just listen to Brit and steer clear of mixing candles with your sweat sesh.

Buy It! Asics Gel-Nimbus 21 Running Shoes, $149.99; dicksportinggoods.com

Buy It! Asics Gel-Kayano 26 Sneakers in Black/White, $119.95 (orig. $160); zappos.com

Buy It! Asics Gel-Excite 7 Sneakers in White, $59.94 (orig. $75); zappos.com

Buy It! Asics Gel-Contend 6 Sneakers in Watershed Rose/Purple Oxide, $49.95 (orig. $65); zappos.com

Buy It! Asics Gel-Contend 6 Sneakers in Pink Cameo/Pure Silver, $49.95 (orig. $65); zappos.com