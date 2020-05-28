Kate Hudson, Kylie Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski Love This Brand’s Supremely Stylish and Soft Swimsuits

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you read crinkle? There’s a lot that word can conjure up, from crinkle cookies to '90s-eque crinkle tops — but anyone who has been on Instagram lately is likely to associate that phrase with one buzzy swimwear label: Hunza G.

Hunza G’s super stretchy, ‘crinkly’ suits are on track to be summer 2020’s most popular style (yet again). In recent years, celebs like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Lily Aldridge, Kate Bosworth, and Hailey Bieber have taken the label’s one- and two-pieces out for a spin during their summertime hangouts. And in the few short weeks since swimwear weather has hit in 2020, Kate Hudson, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian West have already sported Hunza G suits.

Hunza G 's design concept is simple: Its suits, which are made from the brand’s signature, unique crinkle-stretch fabric, take on a one-size-fits-most concept (from sizes six to 14) — something that’s made possible by the crinkle material. Some are skeptical at first, but once you try one, you’ll believe it.

Most recently, it was Hudson who soaked up some sun over Memorial Day weekend in a Hunza G two-piece. The actress wore the Jean Knotted Bandeau Bikini Set, made from the label’s own seersucker fabric that’s lightweight, durable, and quick-drying. Her exact suit is still available online, though we have a feeling not for much longer.

Kardashian made headlines when she stepped out in a glittery bronze two-piece earlier in May. The brand behind this internet-breaking bikini moment was none other than Hunza G, but that wasn’t the first time the media mogul made a splash in a Hunza G suit. Back in 2018, Kim K posed beachside in an orange seersucker stunner, the same super-comfy bikini set Jenner and Bieber both own, too.

Shop Stylish, Celeb-Loved Hunza G Swimsuits

With a huge celeb backing and a game-changing swimwear ethos, Hunza G should definitely be on your radar this summer. And if you need any more convincing that this brand is major in every sense of the word, allow this fun fact to fully convince you: Hunza G was the brand behind Julia Roberts’ iconic blue-and-white crinkle dress in the '90s hit Pretty Woman. So basically, this brand has Roberts’ (and Vivian’s) stamp of approval, right?

Below, shop the sure-to-be-huge suits on sale before styles sell out (which they already are).

Buy It! Honor Strapless Suit, $142.50 (orig. $190); saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! Iris Rib-Knit One-Piece Swimsuit, $142.50 (orig. $190); saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! Nancy One-Shoulder Bikini Top, $135 (orig. $180); saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! Brigette 2-Piece Bikini Set, $146.25 (orig. $190); saksfifthavenue.com