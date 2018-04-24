Celeb Style Déja Vu: The Pieces Every Star Seems to Own

Check out the tops, trenches, jeans and jewelry that have celebs swooning – then buy the exact style for yourself!

More
Alex Apatoff and Colleen Kratofil
April 26, 2018 01:27 PM
<p>Still deciding whether to commit to an on-trend one-piece outfit? Jenna Dewan, Isla Fisher, Elle Fanning and Madelaine Petsch all are here to convince you that<a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=554023.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=2174&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.&#038;RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fmain%2FProductDetail.jsp%3F&#038;RD_PARM3=PRODUCTprd_id%3D845524447196701&#038;u1=PO,CelebStyleDéjaVu:ThePiecesEveryStarSeemstoOwn,aapatoff,Sty,Gal,5539257,201804,I"> this flared denim number</a> is the one to try.</p>
pinterest
AO.LA BY ALICE + OLIVIA JUMPSUIT

Still deciding whether to commit to an on-trend one-piece outfit? Jenna Dewan, Isla Fisher, Elle Fanning and Madelaine Petsch all are here to convince you that this flared denim number is the one to try.

Getty; BACKGRID (2); Getty
<p>Thankfully, Lucy Hale and Ellie Goulding got their hands on <a href="https://www.aritzia.com/en/product/lawson-trench-coat/50438043.html">this classic coat</a> before Meghan Markle wore it, because everything the royal-to-be wears sells out instantly.</p>
pinterest
BABATON FOR ARITZIA 'LAWSON' TRENCH

Thankfully, Lucy Hale and Ellie Goulding got their hands on this classic coat before Meghan Markle wore it, because everything the royal-to-be wears sells out instantly.

Splash (2); BACKGRID
<p>One of the standout pieces from the fast fashion brand&#8217;s collaboration is still making the rounds on the red carpet &#8211; it&#8217;s been seen on Lupita Nyong&#8217;o, Christina Milian and most recently, Rosario Dawson.</p>
pinterest
H&M X KENZO  TOP

One of the standout pieces from the fast fashion brand’s collaboration is still making the rounds on the red carpet – it’s been seen on Lupita Nyong’o, Christina Milian and most recently, Rosario Dawson.

Getty (3)
<p>Felicity Jones, Danielle Haim and Bella Hadid have all taken the plunge in a version of this ruffly creation.</p>
pinterest
DIOR GOWN

Felicity Jones, Danielle Haim and Bella Hadid have all taken the plunge in a version of this ruffly creation.

INSTAR; Shutterstock (2)
<p>Katy Perry, Kate Bosworth and Debra Messing know there are few looks more showstopping than&nbsp;<a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=559280.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=9894&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fjennifer-fisher-r18%2Fmedium-thick-script-gold-plated-earrings%3Fsize%3DOS&#038;u1=PO,CelebStyleDéjaVu:ThePiecesEveryStarSeemstoOwn,aapatoff,Sty,Gal,5539257,201804,I">a gorgeous bold earring</a> and an equally gorgeous bold lip.</p>
pinterest
JENNIFER FISHER 'SCRIPT' EARRINGS

Katy Perry, Kate Bosworth and Debra Messing know there are few looks more showstopping than a gorgeous bold earring and an equally gorgeous bold lip.

Getty (3)
<p>The mirrored surface of these strappy sandals just adds to the shine of Rita Ora, Tiffany Haddish and Zo&euml; Saldana.</p>
pinterest
JIMMY CHOO 'KAYLEE SANDAL

The mirrored surface of these strappy sandals just adds to the shine of Rita Ora, Tiffany Haddish and Zoë Saldana.

Getty (3)
<p>Everyone needs a classic black patent pump, and that includes stars like Gal Gadot, Lucy Hale and Ashley Graham, who all are devotees of <span>this spike-heel style</span>.</p>
pinterest
SCHUTZ 'CAOILEA' PUMPS

Everyone needs a classic black patent pump, and that includes stars like Gal Gadot, Lucy Hale and Ashley Graham, who all are devotees of this spike-heel style.

Getty (3)
<p>The brand&#8217;s <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=504092.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23604&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fsilk-fractured-bias-slip-dress%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1584354269.htm%253Ffm%253Dsearch-viewall-shopbysize%2526os%253Dfalse&amp;u1=POFASDejaVuAA" target="_blank" rel="noopener">&#8220;Fractured Bias&#8221; slipdress</a> is a little sassy, a little sexy and beloved by varied stars from Maren Morris to Hailey Baldwin, Martha Hunt to Nichole Scherzinger.</p>
pinterest
MILLY DRESS

The brand’s “Fractured Bias” slipdress is a little sassy, a little sexy and beloved by varied stars from Maren Morris to Hailey Baldwin, Martha Hunt to Nichole Scherzinger.

Getty; Splash; Shutterstock; Splash
<p>The <a href="https://poppylissiman.com/products/sunglasses/le-skinny-sunglasses-black">very-on-trend tiny sunglasses</a> allow stars including Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and Bella Hadid to give a flirtatious look over the frames at the paparazzi.</p>
pinterest
POPPY LISSIMAN SUNGLASSES

The very-on-trend tiny sunglasses allow stars including Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and Bella Hadid to give a flirtatious look over the frames at the paparazzi.

<p>Think puffy coats can&#8217;t be Fashion? Karlie Kloss, Dakota Fanning and Emma Roberts (<a href="https://us.aritzia.com/product/the-super-puff/65392.html">in this cool $250 &#8220;super puff&#8221; style</a>) prove otherwise.</p>
pinterest
TNA FOR ARITZIA COAT

Think puffy coats can’t be Fashion? Karlie Kloss, Dakota Fanning and Emma Roberts (in this cool $250 “super puff” style) prove otherwise.

Splash; INSTAR; Getty
<p><em>The&nbsp;</em><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=419413.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=11508&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fus.burberry.com%2Fthe-medium-leather-belt-bag-p40729391&amp;u1=POFASDejaVuAA" target="_blank" rel="noopener">practical-yet-chic tote of the celeb-on-the-go set</a>, this Burberry bag is beloved by stars including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zendaya, Kate Mara and Naomi Watts</p>
pinterest
BURBERRY 'BELT' BAG

The practical-yet-chic tote of the celeb-on-the-go set, this Burberry bag is beloved by stars including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zendaya, Kate Mara and Naomi Watts

Getty (4)
<p>Feeling like a 2018 Cinderella? You&#8217;ll want to invest in <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=273573.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=25461&amp;RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fus.jimmychoo.com%252Fen%252Fcollections%252Fwomens-collections%252Foff-white-co-jimmy-choo%252Fclaire-100%252Fblack-satin-pointy-toe-pumps-with-ruched-tpu-CLAIRE100BVC0C6663.html&amp;u1=POFASDejaVuAA" target="_blank" rel="noopener">these&nbsp;<em>extremely</em> high fashion heels</a> seen on Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Caroline Vreeland, which are <a href="https://people.com/style/off-white-jimmy-choo-shoe-collaboration-launch/">the Off-White and Jimmy Choo collaboration</a>&#8216;s version of a glass slipper.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
OFF-WHITE X JIMMY CHOO 'CLAIRE' SHOES

Feeling like a 2018 Cinderella? You’ll want to invest in these extremely high fashion heels seen on Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Caroline Vreeland, which are the Off-White and Jimmy Choo collaboration‘s version of a glass slipper. 

Splash; Instagram; Shutterstock
<p>Lily Collins, Chrissy Teigen, Bella Hadid and Camilla Belle agree: <a href="https://www.sveltemetals.com/collections/hoops/products/simone-hoops-plain">This is the perfect pair of slender, slim silver hoops</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SVELTE METALS 'SIMONE' HOOPS

Lily Collins, Chrissy Teigen, Bella Hadid and Camilla Belle agree: This is the perfect pair of slender, slim silver hoops

Lily Collins/Instagram; Splash; Camilla Belle/Instagram; INSTAR
<p>The high-waisted trouser of choice for stylish starlets like Brie Larson, Jessica Biel and Alexandra Daddario is <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8158&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fa-l-c-foster-flare-leg-crepe-pants%252F4817524&amp;u1=POFASDejaVuAA" target="_blank" rel="noopener">this belted, slightly flared style</a>, which they love to pair with monochromatic tops.</p>
pinterest
A.L.C. 'FOSTER' PANTS

The high-waisted trouser of choice for stylish starlets like Brie Larson, Jessica Biel and Alexandra Daddario is this belted, slightly flared style, which they love to pair with monochromatic tops.

Getty; Splash (2)
<p>Becca Tobin, Susannah Flood and Keltie Knight all went for maxi-mum impact in <a href="https://shop.nissa.com/en/products/details/12028-Maxi-dress-with-silk-and-velvet-details" target="_blank" rel="noopener">this black velvet number</a>.</p>
pinterest
NISSA DRESS

Becca Tobin, Susannah Flood and Keltie Knight all went for maxi-mum impact in this black velvet number.

Getty (3)
<p>Brit girls (Alexa Chung, Kate Moss) and It Girls (Olivia Wilde, Selma Blair) all love <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=419081.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=10147&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.matchesfashion.com%252Fus%252Fproducts%252FBella-Freud-1970-round-neck-intarsia-knit-sweater-1159128&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">this timeless knit</a> emblazoned with what we&#8217;re guessing was a good year.</p>
pinterest
BELLA FREUD '1970' SWEATSHIRT

Brit girls (Alexa Chung, Kate Moss) and It Girls (Olivia Wilde, Selma Blair) all love this timeless knit emblazoned with what we’re guessing was a good year.

Getty (3); Splash
<p>When the skirt is sheer, top stylists reach for one staple: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=465536.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=2425&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fcommando-classic-control-brief%3FID%3D1543969&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">Commando&#8217;s classic control brief</a>, which has had a starring role at huge events like the Critics&#8217; Choice Awards (on Michelle Monaghan), Baby2Baby Gala (Jessica Biel), Met Gala (Zo&euml; Kravitz) and Golden Globes (Kate Hudson).</p>
pinterest
COMMANDO BRIEFS

When the skirt is sheer, top stylists reach for one staple: Commando’s classic control brief, which has had a starring role at huge events like the Critics’ Choice Awards (on Michelle Monaghan), Baby2Baby Gala (Jessica Biel), Met Gala (Zoë Kravitz) and Golden Globes (Kate Hudson).

Getty (4)
<p>This sweet tiered dress has near-universal appeal (as seen on Helen Mirren, 72, Nina Dobrev, 29 and Laura Haddock, 32) &#8211; and takes on a fresh look depending on the accessories.</p>
pinterest
PRABAL GURUNG DRESS

This sweet tiered dress has near-universal appeal (as seen on Helen Mirren, 72, Nina Dobrev, 29 and Laura Haddock, 32) – and takes on a fresh look depending on the accessories.

Getty
<p>Anyone who&#8217;s anyone with an Instagram account &#8211; including Bella Hadid, Halsey, Liam Payne and Gigi Hadid &#8211; has gotten their feet in <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=540361.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=21552&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F54541503%3F&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">this covetable limtited-edition velour version</a> of the classic work boot.</p>
pinterest
OFF-WHITE x TIMBERLAND BOOTS

Anyone who’s anyone with an Instagram account – including Bella Hadid, Halsey, Liam Payne and Gigi Hadid – has gotten their feet in this covetable limtited-edition velour version of the classic work boot.

<p>Amber Tamblyn&#8217;s contribution to the world of <a href="https://people.com/style/fashion-that-gives-back-to-feminist-womens-groups">feminist fashion</a> includes <a href="https://www.mysister.org/products/fight-for-every-self-tunic-hoodie">this collaboration with My Sister</a>, which features her poetry and fights sex trafficking &#8211; and has been sported by friends including Amy Poehler, America Ferrera, Sarah Paulson and Blake Lively.</p>
pinterest
MY SISTER SWEATSHIRT

Amber Tamblyn’s contribution to the world of feminist fashion includes this collaboration with My Sister, which features her poetry and fights sex trafficking – and has been sported by friends including Amy Poehler, America Ferrera, Sarah Paulson and Blake Lively.

Instagram (4)
<p>Keltie Knight, Carmen Electra and Alex Hudgens all have gotten their shine on with <a href="https://www.bostonproper.com/p/mixed-sequin-split-hem-jumpsuit/">this $149 jumpsuit</a> that features rose gold sequins and a flared white pant leg.</p>
pinterest
BOSTON PROPER JUMPSUIT

Keltie Knight, Carmen Electra and Alex Hudgens all have gotten their shine on with this $149 jumpsuit that features rose gold sequins and a flared white pant leg.

INSTAR (3)
<p>Supermodels including Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Hailey Baldwin and Elsa Hosk love cozying up in this super-cuddly camel-colored coat.</p>
pinterest
MAX MARA TEDDY BEAR COAT

Supermodels including Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Hailey Baldwin and Elsa Hosk love cozying up in this super-cuddly camel-colored coat.

Splash; Getty (2)
<p>You&#8217;d <em>need</em> a roll of $100s to afford this showstopping $5,000 crystal-embellished money-roll clutch, so it&#8217;s no surprise that luxe life-loving divas including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna (who carried it inside<em> another </em>pricey $850 Delvaux bag) and Beyonc&eacute; all have one.</p>
pinterest
ALEXANDER WANG X JUDITH LEIBER CLUTCH

You’d need a roll of $100s to afford this showstopping $5,000 crystal-embellished money-roll clutch, so it’s no surprise that luxe life-loving divas including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna (who carried it inside another pricey $850 Delvaux bag) and Beyoncé all have one.

Splash (2); Getty
<p>The next step up from a graphic tee? A statement sweater, like <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFasG1DejaVuAA/https://www.mytheresa.com/en-us/etro-pullover-aus-wolle-mit-intarsienmotiv-844689.html">this one from Etro</a>&nbsp;(seen on Maria Borges, Alessandra Ambrosio and Kate Bosworth) that gets its message across loud and clear.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
ETRO SWEATER

The next step up from a graphic tee? A statement sweater, like this one from Etro (seen on Maria Borges, Alessandra Ambrosio and Kate Bosworth) that gets its message across loud and clear. 

Getty (3)
<p>One of the <a href="https://people.com/style/top-fashion-style-trends-of-2017">seven biggest trends of 2017</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=535800.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6893&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F941301%3F&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">these insanely glittery, $10,000 stunners</a> were seen on stars including Nene Leakes, Little Big Town&#8217;s Karen Fairchild, Rihanna, Celine Dion and Kendall Jenner.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SAINT LAURENT BOOTS

One of the seven biggest trends of 2017, these insanely glittery, $10,000 stunners were seen on stars including Nene Leakes, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Rihanna, Celine Dion and Kendall Jenner. 

Getty (2); Rihanna/Instagram; Getty (2)
<p>A good rule of thumb: The bolder the outfit, the more classic the bag. And Gabrielle Union, Kate Hudson, Amal Clooney and Blake Lively all demonstrate that motto by pairing their head-turning ensembles with <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=554023.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=2174&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.&amp;RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fmain%2FProductDetail.jsp%3F&amp;RD_PARM3=PRODUCT%253C%253Eprd_id%3D845524447109674%2526&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">Michael Kors&#8217; sleek, ultra-luxe satchel</a>.</p>
pinterest
MICHAEL KORS 'BANCROFT' BAG

A good rule of thumb: The bolder the outfit, the more classic the bag. And Gabrielle Union, Kate Hudson, Amal Clooney and Blake Lively all demonstrate that motto by pairing their head-turning ensembles with Michael Kors’ sleek, ultra-luxe satchel.

Splash; Getty (3)
<p>Michelle Dockery, Olivia Wilde and Freida Pinto are shady ladies in their sunglasses of choice: <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFasG1DejaVuAA/https://www.mytheresa.com/en-us/000977-cut-away-kitten-cat-eye-sunglasses-794144.html">Posh&#8217;s &#8220;Cut Away Kitten&#8221; marble-framed style</a>.</p>
pinterest
VICTORIA BECKHAM SUNGLASSES

Michelle Dockery, Olivia Wilde and Freida Pinto are shady ladies in their sunglasses of choice: Posh’s “Cut Away Kitten” marble-framed style.

Splash; Shutterstock (2)
<p>This <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-9069-131940-87845?sid=POFasG1dejaVuAA&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aliceandolivia.com%2Fangela-long-coat-CC709R12416.html">versatile, chic long Glen plaid coat</a> goes with everything from dressy pants to sneakers to a sundress, and looks especially good with black and white &#8211; as demonstrated by Kate Mara, Jessica Alba and Emily Ratajkowski.</p>
pinterest
ALICE + OLIVIA 'ANGELA' COAT

This versatile, chic long Glen plaid coat goes with everything from dressy pants to sneakers to a sundress, and looks especially good with black and white – as demonstrated by Kate Mara, Jessica Alba and Emily Ratajkowski.

Splash News Online (3)
<p>Feeling bold (as Elsa Hosk, Mila Kunis and Kelly Rowland all apparently were)? Then give <a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-11038-131940-142320?sid=POFasG1DejaVuAA&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fendi.com%2Fus%2Fwoman%2Fshoes%2Fboots%2Fp-8W6620A02FF10C2">these bright scarlet, thigh-high boots</a> a go with your favorite sheer ballgown or business attire.</p>
pinterest
FENDI BOOTS

Feeling bold (as Elsa Hosk, Mila Kunis and Kelly Rowland all apparently were)? Then give these bright scarlet, thigh-high boots a go with your favorite sheer ballgown or business attire.

INSTAR; Shutterstock; Splash
<p>Blake Lively, Dakota Johnson and Amber Heard have all entered the fray with <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=448992.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=22102&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fmother-the-hustler-ankle-fray-in-not-guilty%2Fdp%2FMOTH-WJ548%2F&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">this super-popular, distressed-at-the-hem style</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MOTHER 'HUSTLER' JEANS

Blake Lively, Dakota Johnson and Amber Heard have all entered the fray with this super-popular, distressed-at-the-hem style

Splash News Online (3)
<p>Jessica Biel, Suki Waterhouse and Jessica Biel have all given the white sneaker craze a feminine twist with <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFasG1DejaVuAA/https://www.toryburch.com/ruffle-sneaker/36558.html?cgid=shoes-view-all&amp;start=1&amp;dwvar_36558_color=100">these ruffle-trimmed Tory Sport sneaks</a>.</p>
pinterest
TORY SPORT SNEAKERS

Jessica Biel, Suki Waterhouse and Jessica Biel have all given the white sneaker craze a feminine twist with these ruffle-trimmed Tory Sport sneaks.

Getty; Shutterstock; Splash
<p>Don&#8217;t be tardy for this three-way Fashion Faceoff: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=255436.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=20348&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.farfetch.com%252Fshopping%252Fwomen%252Fsaint-laurent-polka-dot-draped-one-shoulder-dress-item-11998253.aspx%253F&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">This metallic spotted dress</a> has graced model Sanne Vloet, former Real Housewife Kim Zolciak and actress Nicole Kidman.</p>
pinterest
SAINT LAURENT DRESS

Don’t be tardy for this three-way Fashion Faceoff: This metallic spotted dress has graced model Sanne Vloet, former Real Housewife Kim Zolciak and actress Nicole Kidman.

Getty (3)
<p>From supermodel sassy (hi, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford) to low-key leather (Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale), <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=540361.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=21552&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F54447588&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">these skinny leather pants</a> can be worn any number of ways.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
L'AGENCE 'ADELAIDE' PANTS

From supermodel sassy (hi, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford) to low-key leather (Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale), these skinny leather pants can be worn any number of ways. 

BACKGRID; Getty (2); Shutterstock
<p>Yellow is another of the biggest trends of 2017, whether worn as a ballgown or a stylish slide, like <a href="https://www.shoes.com/1state-chevonn-slide/808114/1750124">the pair</a> beloved by Ali Larter, Alicia Vikander and Camilla Belle.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
1.STATE 'CHEVONN' SHOES

Yellow is another of the biggest trends of 2017, whether worn as a ballgown or a stylish slide, like the pair beloved by Ali Larter, Alicia Vikander and Camilla Belle. 

MEGA: Splash; Backgrid
<p>Three very different women, three very different takes on <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=529989.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=10961&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ralphlauren.com%2Fwomen-clothing-blazers%2Ffranklin-glen-plaid-jacket%2F413106.html&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">this glen plaid suit</a>, from office-appropriate (on Melania Trump) to deconstructed (on Jennifer Lawrence) to Full Fashion (on Blake Lively).</p>
pinterest
RALPH LAUREN COLLECTION BLAZER

Three very different women, three very different takes on this glen plaid suit, from office-appropriate (on Melania Trump) to deconstructed (on Jennifer Lawrence) to Full Fashion (on Blake Lively).

Shutterstock (2); Getty
<p>For a mere $1,495, you, too, can wear <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=293189.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=12371&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barneys.com%2Fproduct%2Fcalvin-klein-205w39nyc-camelle-suede-sandals-505368695.html&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">glitzy, mismatched footwear</a> that makes onlookers do a double-take &#8211; as Nicole Kidman, Naomie Harris and Margot Robbie have all done.</p>
pinterest
CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC HEELS

For a mere $1,495, you, too, can wear glitzy, mismatched footwear that makes onlookers do a double-take – as Nicole Kidman, Naomie Harris and Margot Robbie have all done.

Getty (3)
<p>Ashley Benson is <a href="https://people.com/style/hailee-steinfeld-models-prive-revaux-icon-collection/">a part-owner in this affordable sunglasses line</a>, which means she gets first dibs on the styles stars love &#8211; like <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PRIV%C3%89-REVAUX-Designer-Polarized-Sunglasses/dp/B06XD6RP5K/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8">the &#8220;Nasty Woman,&#8221;</a> also worn by Emmy Rossum and Hailey Baldwin.</p>
pinterest
PRIVÉ REVAUX SUNGLASSES

Ashley Benson is a part-owner in this affordable sunglasses line, which means she gets first dibs on the styles stars love – like the “Nasty Woman,” also worn by Emmy Rossum and Hailey Baldwin.

Splash (2); Instar
<p>The pointy-toe pump of the moment is this versatile, stylish and (<a href="https://people.com/style/i-really-love-my-celebrities-favorite-brands-to-shop/jimmy-choo-pumps/">judging by how many times Nicole Richie has worn them</a>) comfortable <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8158&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fjimmy-choo-romy-pointy-toe-pump-women%252F4288384&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">number from Jimmy Choo</a> &#8211; also seen on Allison Williams and Tracee Ellis Ross.</p>
pinterest
JIMMY CHOO 'ROMY' PUMP

The pointy-toe pump of the moment is this versatile, stylish and (judging by how many times Nicole Richie has worn them) comfortable number from Jimmy Choo – also seen on Allison Williams and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Shutterstock; Getty; Shutterstock
<p>Looking for the perfect black skinnies? This <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8158&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Flagence-margot-high-waist-crop-jeans%252F4243987&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">just-stretchy-enough pair</a>, beloved by Cindy Crawford,&nbsp;Elizabeth Banks, Gina Rodriguez and Kristen Bell, just might be them.</p>
pinterest
L'AGENCE 'MARGOT' JEANS

Looking for the perfect black skinnies? This just-stretchy-enough pair, beloved by Cindy Crawford, Elizabeth Banks, Gina Rodriguez and Kristen Bell, just might be them.

Getty; Splash; Getty; Splash
<p><a href="https://people.com/style/pearl-shoes-to-shop-on-a-budget">Pearl-embellished shoes</a> are having a moment &#8211; and none are cooler than <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=365991.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=2174&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.&amp;RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fmain%2FProductDetail.jsp%3F&amp;RD_PARM3=PRODUCT%253C%253Eprd_id%3D845524447111641&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">these sparkling Nicholas Kirkwood sock booties</a> (seen on Katy Perry, Jasmine Tookes and Isla Fisher), which have the gem underneath the heel.</p>
pinterest
NICHOLAS KIRKWOOD 'LOLA' BOOTS

Pearl-embellished shoes are having a moment – and none are cooler than these sparkling Nicholas Kirkwood sock booties (seen on Katy Perry, Jasmine Tookes and Isla Fisher), which have the gem underneath the heel.

Instar; Getty; Shutterstock
<p>Talk about a statement necklace! Emma Roberts, Sophia Bush, Elizabeth Banks and Olivia Wilde all make their feelings about the current political climate abundantly clear, wearing <a href="https://eriness.com/collections/resist-x-eriness">this nameplate necklace</a> of which 20% of proceeds go to Planned Parenthood.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
ERINESS 'RESIST' NECKLACE

Talk about a statement necklace! Emma Roberts, Sophia Bush, Elizabeth Banks and Olivia Wilde all make their feelings about the current political climate abundantly clear, wearing this nameplate necklace of which 20% of proceeds go to Planned Parenthood. 

INSTAR; Sophia Bush/Instagram; Elizabeth Banks/Instagram; Olivia Wilde/Instagram
<p>Red carpet regulars Halle Berry, Kate Upton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Rumer Willis all love <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8158&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fimagine-vince-camuto-devin-sandal-women%252F4273509&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">this under-$150 strappy sandal</a>, which goes with any outfit and comes in a ton of colorways.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
IMAGINE VINCE CAMUTO 'DEVIN' SANDALS

Red carpet regulars Halle Berry, Kate Upton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Rumer Willis all love this under-$150 strappy sandal, which goes with any outfit and comes in a ton of colorways. 

Getty; Shutterstock; Splash; Shutterstock
<p><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=255436.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=20348&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.farfetch.com%252Fshopping%252Fwomen%252Fhalpern-sequinned-asymmetric-top-item-12145853.aspx%253Fstoreid%253D9580%2526from%253D1&amp;u1=POFASFashionFaceOffKPOCT17" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rainbow sparkles are irresistible</a>, no matter whether you&#8217;re a rapper (Cardi B), a celebrated French actress (Marion Cotillard), or a fashion-forward singer (Rita Ora and Katy Perry).&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
HALPERN GOWN

Rainbow sparkles are irresistible, no matter whether you’re a rapper (Cardi B), a celebrated French actress (Marion Cotillard), or a fashion-forward singer (Rita Ora and Katy Perry). 

Getty (4)
<p>Whether worn with a graphic tee (as seen on Madonna), a full tux (on The Weeknd) or no shirt at all (Lenny Kravitz), <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=255436.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=20348&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.farfetch.com%252Fshopping%252Fwomen%252Fsaint-laurent-crystal-stud-iconic-le-smoking-spencer-cropped-jacket-item-12254280.aspx%253Fstoreid%253D10174%2526from%253D1&amp;u1=POFASFashionFaceOffKPOCT17" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a sequin-lapel blazer</a> has plenty of rock-star appeal.</p>
pinterest
SAINT LAURENT BLAZER

Whether worn with a graphic tee (as seen on Madonna), a full tux (on The Weeknd) or no shirt at all (Lenny Kravitz), a sequin-lapel blazer has plenty of rock-star appeal.

Getty; Splash; Shutterstok
<p>These women (Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Bella Hadid) may have very different day jobs, but one thing they all have in common: They look spectacular in this high-slit, low cut sequin number.</p>
pinterest
VERSACE GOWN

These women (Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Bella Hadid) may have very different day jobs, but one thing they all have in common: They look spectacular in this high-slit, low cut sequin number.

Getty; Shutterstock; Splash
<p>These <a href="https://grazielagems.com/product/white-long-linear-baguette-earrings/">sleek, sparkly danglers</a> from the celeb-favorite jeweler add just enough bling to the lobes of Victoria Justice, Jamie Chung and Candace Cameron Bure.</p>
pinterest
GRAZIELA GEMS EARRINGS

These sleek, sparkly danglers from the celeb-favorite jeweler add just enough bling to the lobes of Victoria Justice, Jamie Chung and Candace Cameron Bure.

Shutterstock (2); Getty
<p>At this point, it might be easier to name all the A-listers who&nbsp;<em>haven&#8217;t&nbsp;</em>worn <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=497104.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=5462&amp;RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252FALC-Ali-Stretch-Racerback-Crop-Top-and-Matching-Items%252Fprod198500040%252Fp.prod%253FfocusProductId%253Dprod197760295%2526icid%253D%2526searchType%253DMAIN%2526rte%253D%25252Fsearch.jsp%25253Ffrom%25253DbrSearch%252526request_type%25253Dsearch%252526search_type%25253Dkeyword%252526q%25253Da%252Bl%252Bc%252Btop%2526eItemId%253Dprod197760295%2526cmCat%253Dsearch%2526tc%253D3057%2526currentItemCount%253D37%2526q%253Da%252Bl%252Bc%252Btop%2526searchURL%253D%252Fsearch.jsp%25253Ffrom%25253DbrSearch%252526start%25253D0%252526rows%25253D30%252526q%25253Da%252Bl%252Bc%252Btop%252526l%25253Da%252Bl%252Bc%252Btop%252526request_type%25253Dsearch%252526search_type%25253Dkeyword&amp;u1=POFASFashionFaceOffKPOCT17" target="_blank" rel="noopener">this crop top</a> &#8211; <a href="https://people.com/style/best-crop-top-alc-ali-top-celebrities/">it&#8217;s&nbsp;</a><a href="https://people.com/style/best-crop-top-alc-ali-top-celebrities/">that<em>&nbsp;</em></a><a href="https://people.com/style/best-crop-top-alc-ali-top-celebrities/">popular</a>. (Here, it&#8217;s seen on Nicole Richie, Sarah Hyland, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez and Brie Larson.)&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
A.L.C. 'ALI' TOP

At this point, it might be easier to name all the A-listers who haven’t worn this crop topit’s that popular. (Here, it’s seen on Nicole Richie, Sarah Hyland, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez and Brie Larson.) 

Splash News Online; FilmMagic; Getty; Splash News Online; Getty
<p>In this iridescent sheath, Naomi Watts, Cindy Crawford and Lindsay Lohan were certain to be the center of attention all night.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GIVENCHY DRESS

In this iridescent sheath, Naomi Watts, Cindy Crawford and Lindsay Lohan were certain to be the center of attention all night. 

Getty; Rex Shutterstock; Getty
<p>Platforms and velvet are both huge for fall, so it&#8217;s no wonder so many celebs (including Rashida Jones, Jordana Brewster and Alison Brie) are loving <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=497104.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=5462&amp;RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252FTory-Burch-Loretta-Platform-115mm-Sandal%252Fprod200180332%252Fp.prod%253Ficid%253D%2526searchType%253DMAIN%2526rte%253D%25252Fsearch.jsp%25253Ffrom%25253DbrSearch%252526request_type%25253Dsearch%252526search_type%25253Dkeyword%252526q%25253Dtory%252Bburch%252Bloretta%252Bsandals%2526eItemId%253Dprod200180332%2526cmCat%253Dsearch%2526tc%253D3%2526currentItemCount%253D3%2526q%253Dtory%252Bburch%252Bloretta%252Bsandals%2526searchURL%253D%252Fsearch.jsp%25253Ffrom%25253DbrSearch%252526start%25253D0%252526rows%25253D30%252526q%25253Dtory%252Bburch%252Bloretta%252Bsandals%252526l%25253Dtory%252Bburch%252Bloretta%252Bsandals%252526request_type%25253Dsearch%252526search_type%25253Dkeyword&amp;u1=POFASFashionFaceOffKPOCT17" target="_blank" rel="noopener">these versatile sandals</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
TORY BURCH 'LORETTA' HEELS

Platforms and velvet are both huge for fall, so it’s no wonder so many celebs (including Rashida Jones, Jordana Brewster and Alison Brie) are loving these versatile sandals

Getty (3)
<p>Named for brand face Emily Ratajkowski (center), <a href="http://www.thekooples.com/us/iconic-emily-bag-taupe-1402507.html">this bag</a> has become a favorite among fellow models including Alessandra Ambrosio and Jourdan Dunn.</p>
pinterest
THE KOOPLES 'EMILY' BAG

Named for brand face Emily Ratajkowski (center), this bag has become a favorite among fellow models including Alessandra Ambrosio and Jourdan Dunn.

<p>Another top with a massive celebrity fan base: This <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=535800.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6894&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F929442%2FLAgence%2Fjane-silk-camisole&amp;u1=POFASFashionFaceOffKPOCT17" target="_blank" rel="noopener">silk cami</a>, which has been worn by tons of stars including Freida Pinto, Paris Jackson, Kate Beckinsale and Viola Davis.</p>
pinterest
L'AGENCE 'JANE' TANK

Another top with a massive celebrity fan base: This silk cami, which has been worn by tons of stars including Freida Pinto, Paris Jackson, Kate Beckinsale and Viola Davis.

Splash; Getty; Splash; Getty
<p>There&#8217;s no higher accolade for a swimsuit brand to achieve than to have its&nbsp;<a href="https://gooseberryintimates.com/collections/seaside/products/so-chic-one-piece-borabora">red hot one-piece</a>&nbsp;worn by four supermodels (Kaia Gerber, Taylor Hill, Joan Smalls and Alessandra Ambrosio) within the span of one summer.</p>
pinterest
GOOSEBERRY SEASIDE SWIMSUIT

There’s no higher accolade for a swimsuit brand to achieve than to have its red hot one-piece worn by four supermodels (Kaia Gerber, Taylor Hill, Joan Smalls and Alessandra Ambrosio) within the span of one summer.

Splash; Taylor Hill/Instagram; Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram; Joan Smalls/Instagram
<p>It takes a brave bunch to wear&nbsp;<a href="http://www.ugg.com/women-sandals/royale/1018875.html?PID=249354&amp;source=aff-ir">fuzzy slides</a> in the middle of summer, so you can congratulate Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Culpo and Jasmine Sanders for their daring feets (get it?).&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
UGG SLIDES

It takes a brave bunch to wear fuzzy slides in the middle of summer, so you can congratulate Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Culpo and Jasmine Sanders for their daring feets (get it?). 

Splash; Jasmine Sanders/Instagram; Olivia Culpo/Instagram
<p>Gwen Stefani, Gigi Hadid and Zoey Deutch all know that this luxe&nbsp;<a href="http://www.gopjn.com/t/8-11038-131940-142320?sid=POFASDejaVuOct17CAK&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fendi.com%2Fus%2Ffendi-x-veuve-clicquot-charm-bag-charms-in-yellow-fur%2Fp-7AR2599NFF10PL%3Ffrom%3Dsearch">fuzzy yellow accessory</a> does double duty &#8212; it adds some pizzazz to your everyday handbag <i>and</i> ensures you&#8217;ll never lose your keys again.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FENDI X VEUVE CLICQUOT CHARM

Gwen Stefani, Gigi Hadid and Zoey Deutch all know that this luxe fuzzy yellow accessory does double duty — it adds some pizzazz to your everyday handbag and ensures you’ll never lose your keys again. 

Getty; Splash News Online (2)
<p>Brie Larson, Elle Fanning and Kate Bosworth dressed up the trendy shower shoe with their <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=365991.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=2174&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.&amp;RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fmain%2FProductDetail.jsp%3F&amp;RD_PARM3=PRODUCT%253C%253Eprd_id%3D845524447059648%2526R%3D190115475333%2526P_name%3DRoger%2BVivier%2526Ntt%3Droger%2Bvivier%2Bviv%2Bcrystal-buckle%2Bleather%2Bslides%2526N%3D0%2526bmUID%3DlXBsNAY&amp;u1=POFASDejaVuCAKOct17">pair featuring Swarovski crystal-embellished buckles</a>.</p>
pinterest
ROGER VIVIER SANDALS

Brie Larson, Elle Fanning and Kate Bosworth dressed up the trendy shower shoe with their pair featuring Swarovski crystal-embellished buckles.

Splash; Getty; Shutterstock
<p>Jessica Szohr, Lupita Nyong&#8217;o and Selma Blair all celebrated the high-fashion collaboration last year in one of the line&#8217;s <a href="https://www.tradesy.com/dresses/kenzo-x-h-and-m-hm-runway-dress-patternedblue-20951717/?utm_source=gpl&amp;utm_medium=cpc&amp;utm_campaign=Shopping%20-%20Clothing%20-%20Product%20Type&amp;utm_content=dresses&amp;utm_term=&amp;gclid=EAIaIQobChMIqoiDkpij1gIV1luGCh0ABQkoEAQYAiABEgKar_D_BwE">ruffled, printed dresses</a>. And Jessica loved it so much, she recently wore her purchase nearly a year later.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
KENZO X H&M DRESS 

Jessica Szohr, Lupita Nyong’o and Selma Blair all celebrated the high-fashion collaboration last year in one of the line’s ruffled, printed dresses. And Jessica loved it so much, she recently wore her purchase nearly a year later. 

Getty; Rex Shutterstock; Getty
<p>Need some fresh styling ideas for your favorite day dress? Look to Jennifer Garner, Kirsten Dunst and Rachel Weisz, who each give <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=419081.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=10147&amp;RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fwww.matchesfashion.com%252Fus%252Fproducts%252F1167769&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">this feminine HVN number</a> a very different vibe.</p>
pinterest
HVN DRESS

Need some fresh styling ideas for your favorite day dress? Look to Jennifer Garner, Kirsten Dunst and Rachel Weisz, who each give this feminine HVN number a very different vibe.

Getty; Instar; Getty
<p>This&nbsp;<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=365991.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=2175&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.&amp;RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com&amp;RD_PARM3=%2Fmain%2FProductDetail.jsp&amp;u1=POFASDejaVuCAKSept17">small box clutch</a>&nbsp;is a trendy alternative to the top-handle bag and adds a fun statement to ladylike outfits that Jennifer Aniston, Emmy Rossum and Taylor Swift all love.</p>
pinterest
MARK CROSS BAG

This small box clutch is a trendy alternative to the top-handle bag and adds a fun statement to ladylike outfits that Jennifer Aniston, Emmy Rossum and Taylor Swift all love.

Getty; Splash News Online (2)
<p>The perfect tee is hard to find, and a perfect tee with a little something extra near-impossible. But Ashley Graham, Selma Blair and Zo&euml; Saldana seem to have found it in <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=465536.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=2425&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fnphilanthropy-harlow-distressed-bff-tee%3FID%3D2540795%2526CategoryID%3D2910%2526linkModule%3D1&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">this slightly-distressed style</a>.</p>
pinterest
N:PHILANTHROPY 'HARLOW' TEE

The perfect tee is hard to find, and a perfect tee with a little something extra near-impossible. But Ashley Graham, Selma Blair and Zoë Saldana seem to have found it in this slightly-distressed style.

Splash (2); Getty
<p>Jessie James Decker (far right) designed <a href="http://kittenish.com/sail-away">this silky navy one-piece</a>, then shared the love with Brooke Burke, Rachel Lindsay and Melissa Gorga.</p>
pinterest
KITTENISH ROMPER

Jessie James Decker (far right) designed this silky navy one-piece, then shared the love with Brooke Burke, Rachel Lindsay and Melissa Gorga.

Startraks (4)
<p>Looking to add some oomph to your workout routine? Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Culpo and Nina Dobrev all did it via <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Freebok-speedwick-colorblock-tights%252F4503309%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DBLACK&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">this $65 pair of leggings</a>.</p>
pinterest
REEBOK 'SPEEDWICK' LEGGINGS

Looking to add some oomph to your workout routine? Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Culpo and Nina Dobrev all did it via this $65 pair of leggings.

Getty; Olivia Culpo/Instagram; Splash News Online
<p>Alia Shawkat, Kelly Roland and Kesha prove that florals can be fierce in this high-shine, wide-legged two-piece ensemble.</p>
pinterest
ISABEL GARCIA PANTSUIT

Alia Shawkat, Kelly Roland and Kesha prove that florals can be fierce in this high-shine, wide-legged two-piece ensemble.

Getty (2); Splash News Online
<p>Stars looking for a glam finishing touch are turning to <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=365991.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=2174&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.&amp;RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fmain%2FProductDetail.jsp%3F&amp;RD_PARM3=PRODUCT%253C%253Eprd_id%3D845524447021427%2526&amp;u1=POFasG1DejavuAA">this glossy clutch</a>, a rounded-edge update on the designer&#8217;s red carpet staple box style.</p>
pinterest
EDIE PARKER 'REBEKAH' CLUTCH

Stars looking for a glam finishing touch are turning to this glossy clutch, a rounded-edge update on the designer’s red carpet staple box style.

WireImage (2); Splash News Online
<p>Jacqui Ainsley, Tamron Hall and Jessica Hart have all fallen for the charms of this girlie, yet high-fashion, frock.</p>
pinterest
ROSIE ASSOULIN GOWN

Jacqui Ainsley, Tamron Hall and Jessica Hart have all fallen for the charms of this girlie, yet high-fashion, frock.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock; Antony Jones/Getty
<p>A good lace dress is a summer staple, and this&nbsp;<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=505741.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6894&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F847835&amp;u1=POFASDejaVuCAKJune17">ultra-romantic design</a>&nbsp;seems to one of the most popular styles of all, as proven by Miranda Kerr, Abigail Spencer, Paula Patton, Maisie Williams and Bella Thorne.</p>
pinterest
SELF PORTRAIT 'AZAELEA' DRESS

A good lace dress is a summer staple, and this ultra-romantic design seems to one of the most popular styles of all, as proven by Miranda Kerr, Abigail Spencer, Paula Patton, Maisie Williams and Bella Thorne.

AKM-GSI; Rex; Getty (2); Rex
<p>Gigantic&nbsp;<a href="https://www.lanajewelry.com/product.php?pid=1563">hoops</a>&nbsp;made a comeback this spring, and as evidence by Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez and Alicia Keys, they&#8217;re still the hottest accessory for summer. &nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
LANA JEWELRY VANITY HOOP EARRINGS

Gigantic hoops made a comeback this spring, and as evidence by Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez and Alicia Keys, they’re still the hottest accessory for summer.   

Getty; Rex Shutterstock (2); Jennifer Lopez/Instagram
<p>The bow detail on these ankle-strap&nbsp;<a href="http://www.stellaluna.co/en/collections/carioca.html">sandals</a>&nbsp;add an extra dose of girliness to Reese Witherspoon, Katy Perry and Faith Hill&#8217;s outfits.</p>
pinterest
STELLA LUNA 'CARIOCA' SANDALS

The bow detail on these ankle-strap sandals add an extra dose of girliness to Reese Witherspoon, Katy Perry and Faith Hill’s outfits.

Warner Bros.; Getty (2)
<p>It&#8217;s not hard to see why Kate Hudson, Portia de Rossi and Rita Ora all love this&nbsp;<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=497104.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=5463&amp;RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252FTOM-FORD-Tara-Large-Leather-Crossbody-Bag%252Fprod196210151%252Fp.prod&amp;u1=POFASDejaVuCAKMay17">crossbody</a>&nbsp;bag: It fits all the essentials and matches with every outfit.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
TOM FORD 'TARA' BAG

It’s not hard to see why Kate Hudson, Portia de Rossi and Rita Ora all love this crossbody bag: It fits all the essentials and matches with every outfit. 

Getty; Splash; Shutterstock
<p>Yara Shahidi, Kelly Rowland and Alison Brie prove the best accessory for a bold, colorful outfit is an equally bold and colorful pair of&nbsp;<a href="https://alexander-white.com/product/brianna-red/">heels</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
ALEXANDER WHITE 'BRIANNA' PUMPS

Yara Shahidi, Kelly Rowland and Alison Brie prove the best accessory for a bold, colorful outfit is an equally bold and colorful pair of heels

Shutterstock (2); Getty
<p>Some people buy their sweats from Target, but Gigi Hadid, Jourdan Dunn and Jennifer Lopez are not &#8220;some people&#8221; and reach for this $1,235 designer&nbsp;<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=505741.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6894&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F857788%2FOlivia_von_Halle%2Fnew-york-striped-silk-and-cashmere-blend-sweatshirt-and-track-pants-set&amp;u1=POFASDejaVuCAKMay17">tracksuit</a>&nbsp;instead.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
OLIVIA VON HALLE TRACKSUIT

Some people buy their sweats from Target, but Gigi Hadid, Jourdan Dunn and Jennifer Lopez are not “some people” and reach for this $1,235 designer tracksuit instead. 

Getty; Jourdan Dunn/Instagram; Splash
<p>Rita Ora, Naomi Watts and Jessica Biel have all walked major red carpets in the same pair of sky-high&nbsp;<a href="https://www.ferragamo.com/shop/us/en/sale-2/womens-sale/shoes-3074457345616743410--1/edvige-657269--1">ankle-strap sandals</a>, which makes us think they might be comfortable.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO EVENING SANDAL

Rita Ora, Naomi Watts and Jessica Biel have all walked major red carpets in the same pair of sky-high ankle-strap sandals, which makes us think they might be comfortable. 

Shutterstock; WireImage; Shutterstock
<p>When Emily Ratajkowski, Sophia Bush and Kate Upton give this&nbsp;<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=334105.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8632&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.vincecamuto.com%2Fvince-camuto-gilda---metal-plated-minaudi%25C3%25A8re%2FVC-GILDA-MN.html&amp;u1=POFASDejaVuCAKMay17">clutch</a>&nbsp;their stamp of approval&nbsp;<i>and</i>&nbsp;it&#8217;s currently on sale for $59.97, there&rsquo;s no reason not to buy it for yourself.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
VINCE CAMUTO 'GILDA' CLUTCH

When Emily Ratajkowski, Sophia Bush and Kate Upton give this clutch their stamp of approval and it’s currently on sale for $59.97, there’s no reason not to buy it for yourself. 

Rex Shutterstock; INSTAR; Rex Shutterstock
<p>You&#8217;d only find a fur-trimmed, embellished two-piece suit on fearless fashionistas, which is why Marjorie&nbsp;Harvey, Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung and Katy Perry all tried out the look &#8212; and pulled it off effortlessly.</p>
pinterest
PRADA SUIT

You’d only find a fur-trimmed, embellished two-piece suit on fearless fashionistas, which is why Marjorie Harvey, Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung and Katy Perry all tried out the look — and pulled it off effortlessly.

Splash News Online; FilmMagic; Splash News Online; SweetBabyJamie/Instagram
<p>No wonder Naomi Campbell, Kate Hudson and Ruby Rose love Burberry&#8217;s&nbsp;<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=419413.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=11508&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fus.burberry.com%2Fthe-medium-dk88-top-handle-bag-p40548441&amp;u1=POFASDejaVuCAKMay17">top-handle bag</a>&nbsp;&mdash; it comes in a variety of colorways to satisfy a range of aesthetics.</p>
pinterest
BURBERRY 'DK88' BAG

No wonder Naomi Campbell, Kate Hudson and Ruby Rose love Burberry’s top-handle bag — it comes in a variety of colorways to satisfy a range of aesthetics.

Getty (3)
<p>These three modern-day street style stars (Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin) all put on the same &#8217;90s-style&nbsp;<a href="http://www.drmartens.com/us/p/22055100">velco-strap Doc Martens</a>.</p>
pinterest
DR. MARTENS 'CORALIA' BOOT

These three modern-day street style stars (Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin) all put on the same ’90s-style velco-strap Doc Martens.

Splash (2); Getty
<p>Kat Graham, Chlo&euml; Grace Moretz and Tamron Hall all paired their off-the-shoulder top with a high-waisted black pants and some killer confidence.</p>
pinterest
PROENZA SCHOULER CROP TOP

Kat Graham, Chloë Grace Moretz and Tamron Hall all paired their off-the-shoulder top with a high-waisted black pants and some killer confidence.

Getty (2); Tamron Hall/Instagram
<p>It&#8217;s hard finding the perfect pair of black leather skinny pants, but Olivia Culpo, Ashley Benson and Kate Upton give&nbsp;<a href="http://www.stephanierad.com/new-products/4-pocket-leather-pant">this zippered pair</a>&nbsp;their stamp of approval. &nbsp;</p>
pinterest
STEPHANIE RAD 4 POCKET LEATHER PANTS

It’s hard finding the perfect pair of black leather skinny pants, but Olivia Culpo, Ashley Benson and Kate Upton give this zippered pair their stamp of approval.  

Olivia Culpo/Instagram; Getty (2)
<p>We can&#8217;t imagine any more rigorous test of <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=484990.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23605&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fshort-cami-dress-nili-lotan%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1556899014.htm&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">a dress&#8217;s </a>versatility than its ability to be worn as a sexy slip on Kylie Jenner (<a href="https://people.com/style/kim-kardashian-kylie-jenner-same-dress/">and her sister Kim Kardashian</a>!), with funky combat boots on Kendall Jenner and as a businesslike shift with a blazer on Oscar winner Charlize Theron.</p>
pinterest
NILI LOTAN DRESS

We can’t imagine any more rigorous test of a dress’s versatility than its ability to be worn as a sexy slip on Kylie Jenner (and her sister Kim Kardashian!), with funky combat boots on Kendall Jenner and as a businesslike shift with a blazer on Oscar winner Charlize Theron.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Getty; Rex Shutterstock
<p>For the supermodel who could be in any city at any given moment (including Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski and Doutzen Kroes), what better way to hedge your bets than by donning <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=446449.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=21855&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.frame-store.com%2Fwomens%2Fdenim.html&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">a denim jacket</a> with every possibility stitched onto it &#8211; plus your name, in case you&#8217;re <em>so</em> jet lagged you forget that too?</p>
pinterest
FRAME 'FASHION TOUR' JACKET

For the supermodel who could be in any city at any given moment (including Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski and Doutzen Kroes), what better way to hedge your bets than by donning a denim jacket with every possibility stitched onto it – plus your name, in case you’re so jet lagged you forget that too?

REX Shutterstock; Karlie Kloss/Instagram; Splash; REX Shutterstock
<p>We promised you that <a href="https://people.com/style/best-hoop-earrings-to-buy-giant-hoop-earrings-on-trend/our-muses-kerry-washington-hailey-baldwin-jennifer-lopez">giant hoops would be in this spring</a>, and here&#8217;s the proof: Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kristen Bell (among many others!) have all picked up a pair of the designer&#8217;s <a href="https://jenniferfisherjewelry.com/jewelry/brass/earrings/samira-hoops">chic brass danglers</a>.</p>
pinterest
JENNIFER FISHER 'SAMIRA' HOOPS

We promised you that giant hoops would be in this spring, and here’s the proof: Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kristen Bell (among many others!) have all picked up a pair of the designer’s chic brass danglers.

Splash; FameFlynet; Rex Shutterstock; Getty
<p>A versatile pair of mirrored pumps, like the ones seen on Mandy Moore, Gigi Hadid and Jessica Chastain, truly live up to the style name these ones bear.</p>
pinterest
STELLA LUNA 'INDISPENSABLE' HEELS

A versatile pair of mirrored pumps, like the ones seen on Mandy Moore, Gigi Hadid and Jessica Chastain, truly live up to the style name these ones bear.

Rex Shutterstock; Splash; Getty
<p>Whether you&#8217;re a cool mom on the go (like Zo&euml; Saldana), a jetsetting style star (like Olivia Palermo) or a combination thereof (hi, Alessandra Ambrosio), this is <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8158&amp;RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Flongchamp-large-paris-premier-tote%252F4466601&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA"><em>the</em> bag of the moment</a> for toting all your stuff in a polished, practical way.</p>
pinterest
LONGCHAMP 'PARIS PREMIER' BAG

Whether you’re a cool mom on the go (like Zoë Saldana), a jetsetting style star (like Olivia Palermo) or a combination thereof (hi, Alessandra Ambrosio), this is the bag of the moment for toting all your stuff in a polished, practical way.

FameFlynet; Splash News Online (2)
<p>When three Coachella-goers (Jamie Chung, Ashley Tisdale and Chanel Iman) all wear the exact same <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ksubi-Womens-Tongue-Cheek-Shorts/dp/B01N0NFJZC">pair of shredded cutoffs</a> in the same festival weekend, it&#8217;s a safe bet that they&#8217;ll be <em>the</em> shorts of the summer.</p>
pinterest
KSUBI 'TONGUE N CHEEK' SHORTS

When three Coachella-goers (Jamie Chung, Ashley Tisdale and Chanel Iman) all wear the exact same pair of shredded cutoffs in the same festival weekend, it’s a safe bet that they’ll be the shorts of the summer.

Rex Shutterstock; Getty; Rex Shutterstock
<p>White sneakers are stil very much in style, so if you&#8217;re in the market for a fresh pair, you might as well pick up <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=484990.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23605&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fnicky-bis-sneakers-ash%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1589668794.htm&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">the style</a> worn by It Girls Jasmine Sanders, Sara Sampaio and Selena Gomez.</p>
pinterest
ASH 'NICKY BIS' SNEAKERS

White sneakers are stil very much in style, so if you’re in the market for a fresh pair, you might as well pick up the style worn by It Girls Jasmine Sanders, Sara Sampaio and Selena Gomez.

Getty (2); Splash News Online
<p>This <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=460311.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=21552&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F52820330&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">striped, ruffled dress</a> takes on a very different vibe depending on the accessories &#8211; whether summery (as seen on Vanessa Hudgens), sporty (on Tatiana Maslany) or sexy (on Isla Fisher).</p>
pinterest
ZIMMERMANN DRESS

This striped, ruffled dress takes on a very different vibe depending on the accessories – whether summery (as seen on Vanessa Hudgens), sporty (on Tatiana Maslany) or sexy (on Isla Fisher).

Rex/Shutterstock; Getty; Splash News Online
<p>Hailey Baldwin <a href="https://people.com/style/i-really-love-my-celebrities-favorite-brands-to-shop/ippolita-earrings/">is this style&#8217;s biggest booster</a>, but Whitney Port and Shay Mitchell have also gotten on <a href="https://people.com/style/best-hoop-earrings-to-buy-giant-hoop-earrings-on-trend/our-muses-kerry-washington-hailey-baldwin-jennifer-lopez">the &#8220;bigger the better&#8221; hoops</a> train with <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=483151.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=5462&amp;RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252FIppolita-Glamazon-18k-Gold-3-Hoop-Earrings%252Fprod158030193%252Fp.prod%253F&amp;LSNSUBSITE=LSNSUBSITE&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">this classic style too</a>.</p>
pinterest
IPPOLITA HOOPS

Hailey Baldwin is this style’s biggest booster, but Whitney Port and Shay Mitchell have also gotten on the “bigger the better” hoops train with this classic style too.

Getty; AFF-USA; Splash News Online
<p>Just how versatile can a pair <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=225796.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8318&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.loefflerrandall.com%2Farbella-blkstripe.html&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">of striped, stacked platform peep-toes</a> be, anyway? As Elizabeth Olsen, Jessica Alba and Jordana Brewster prove, <em>very </em>(and adorable to boot).</p>
pinterest
LOEFFLER RANDALL 'ARBELLA' HEELS

Just how versatile can a pair of striped, stacked platform peep-toes be, anyway? As Elizabeth Olsen, Jessica Alba and Jordana Brewster prove, very (and adorable to boot).

Getty; Splash; Getty
<p>Stars who travel nonstop (including Alessandra Ambrosio, Olivia Palermo and Katie Holmes) swear by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFasG1DejaVuAA/http://www.mytheresa.com/en-us/globe-small-leather-tote-725531.html">this chic, structured tote</a> to hold <em>everything</em> while still looking elegant with any outfit.</p>
pinterest
TOD'S 'SELLA' HANDBAG

Stars who travel nonstop (including Alessandra Ambrosio, Olivia Palermo and Katie Holmes) swear by this chic, structured tote to hold everything while still looking elegant with any outfit.

Splash News Online; Courtesy Tod's; Splash News Online
<p>The millennial&#8217;s version of those Sansabelt slacks, these <a href="https://miaouxx.com/collections/denim/products/brigitte-jean-pinstripe">Miaou pants </a>(beloved by Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid) come with their own belts threaded through the grommets at the waist.</p>
pinterest
MIAOU PANTS

The millennial’s version of those Sansabelt slacks, these Miaou pants (beloved by Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid) come with their own belts threaded through the grommets at the waist.

Getty; AKM-GSI; FameFlynet
<p>A <a href="https://anitako.com/products/safety-pin-earring?variant=17099203651">single, sparkly safety pin piercing</a> adds edge to the ensembles of Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson and Anna Kendrick.</p>
pinterest
ANITA KO EARRING

A single, sparkly safety pin piercing adds edge to the ensembles of Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson and Anna Kendrick.

Splash; Getty (2)
<p>For the star who makes looking hot in athleisure her job (we see you, Megan Fox, Vanessa Hudgens and Cara Santana), <a href="https://shoprog.com/products/tyler-jacobs-cobi-lace-up-hoodie?variant=32117198659">this lace-up sweatshirt</a> for Feel the Piece is <em>the </em>topper of choice.</p>
pinterest
TYLER JACOBS 'COBI' SWEATSHIRT

For the star who makes looking hot in athleisure her job (we see you, Megan Fox, Vanessa Hudgens and Cara Santana), this lace-up sweatshirt for Feel the Piece is the topper of choice.

AKM-GSI; FameFlynet; AKM-GSI
<p>A high-rise cut and four hip zippers mean <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8158&amp;RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fpaige-transcend-edgemont-ultra-skinny-jeans-black-shadow%252F3807778&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">these flattering jeans</a> aren&#8217;t just your everyday pair of black skinnies. No wonder Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Olivia Palermo and Lily-Rose love them so much.</p>
pinterest
PAIGE 'EDGEMONT' JEANS

A high-rise cut and four hip zippers mean these flattering jeans aren’t just your everyday pair of black skinnies. No wonder Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Olivia Palermo and Lily-Rose love them so much.

Getty; Rex/Shutterstock; Splash News Online
<p>They&#8217;re on the A team! Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Suki Waterhouse and America Ferrera show their squad support in this&nbsp;<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=490462.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=9552&amp;RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fwww.coach.com%252Fcoach-shrunken-varsity-jacket%252F86972.html%253Fdwvar_color%253DCRD&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">way-cuter-than-your-average-letterman&#8217;s-jacket Coach topper</a> with floral accents..</p>
pinterest
COACH VARSITY JACKET

They’re on the A team! Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Suki Waterhouse and America Ferrera show their squad support in this way-cuter-than-your-average-letterman’s-jacket Coach topper with floral accents..

Splash; Getty; Instar; Getty
<p>We&#8217;re guessing these dangling jeweled stunners (seen on Laura Dern, Naomi Watts and Alicia Vikander) got their name because staring at them is as hypnotic as locking eyes with a cobra.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BULGARI SERPENTI EARRINGS

We’re guessing these dangling jeweled stunners (seen on Laura Dern, Naomi Watts and Alicia Vikander) got their name because staring at them is as hypnotic as locking eyes with a cobra. 

FameFlynet; Getty (2)
<p>Emma Roberts, Selma Blair and Jenna Dewan-Tatum all know that the quickest way to make a pair of jeans look polished is with a great coat and impeccable bag like <a href="https://www.senreve.com/products/doctor-bag?variant=28243565633">this doctor style</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SENREVE BAG

Emma Roberts, Selma Blair and Jenna Dewan-Tatum all know that the quickest way to make a pair of jeans look polished is with a great coat and impeccable bag like this doctor style

Rex; AKM-GSI; Splash
<p>Advanced heels-wearers like Joan Smalls, Jennifer Lopez and Ciara&nbsp;appreciate a challenge in their footwear &#8211; such as&nbsp;lacing into these <a href="https://www.monikachiang.com/product/carla-black-calf-and-rope/">super-strappy rope heels</a> by Monika Chiang.</p>
pinterest
MONIKA CHIANG HEELS

Advanced heels-wearers like Joan Smalls, Jennifer Lopez and Ciara appreciate a challenge in their footwear – such as lacing into these super-strappy rope heels by Monika Chiang.

TheImageDirect; Jennifer Lopez/Instagram; Ciara/Instagram
<p>Leave it to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen&#8217;s The Row line to collaborate on <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=365991.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=2174&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.&amp;RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fmain%2FProductDetail.jsp%3F&amp;RD_PARM3=FOLDER%253C%253Efolder_id%3D2534374306418050%2526PRODUCT%253C%253Eprd_id%3D845524446926211%2526R%3D827934398955%2526P_name%3DOLIVER%2BPEOPLES%2BTHE%2BROW%2526N%3D4294901616%2B306418050%2526bmUID%3DlHtcxZu&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">a pair of shades</a> that&#8217;s so cool, superstars including Gigi Hadid, Katy Perry and Beyonc&eacute; wear them in Paris, onstage and out to dinner.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
OLIVER PEOPLES X THE ROW 'AFTER MIDNIGHT' SUNGLASSES

Leave it to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s The Row line to collaborate on a pair of shades that’s so cool, superstars including Gigi Hadid, Katy Perry and Beyoncé wear them in Paris, onstage and out to dinner. 

Splash News Online; Getty; AKM-GSI
<p>This <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=419081.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=10147&amp;RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fwww.matchesfashion.com%252Fus%252Fproducts%252F1096045&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">cozy knit</a>&nbsp;makes it easy for you to point out Thandie Newton, Anna Kendrick or Laura Dern in a crowd &#8211; just point and say &#8220;Her!&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BELLA FREUD 'HER' SWEATER

This cozy knit makes it easy for you to point out Thandie Newton, Anna Kendrick or Laura Dern in a crowd – just point and say “Her!” 

Splash; Getty (2)
<p>The only thing we love more than a celeb-loved red carpet shoe (as seen on Anna Chlumsky, Samira Wiley and Christina Applegate)? When <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFasG1DejaVuAA/http://www.6pm.com/p/via-spiga-salina-black-kid-suede-leather/product/7306367/color/300922">that shoe</a> comes in at <a href="https://people.com/style/celebrity-red-carpet-bargains">under $100</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
VIA SPIGA 'SALINA' HEELS

The only thing we love more than a celeb-loved red carpet shoe (as seen on Anna Chlumsky, Samira Wiley and Christina Applegate)? When that shoe comes in at under $100

Splash; Getty; Splash
<p>Stars including Jaime King, Janelle Monae and Kelsea Ballerini have all been spotted (sorry, not sorry) in <a href="http://www.gopjn.com/t/8-4523-131940-47657">this fuzzy, quirky topper</a>.</p>
pinterest
KATE SPADE NEW YORK COAT

Stars including Jaime King, Janelle Monae and Kelsea Ballerini have all been spotted (sorry, not sorry) in this fuzzy, quirky topper.

FameFlynet; Startraks (2)
<p>For Gabrielle Union, Chanel Iman and Hailey Baldwin, Stella Luna&#8217;s gold-buckled thigh-high boots have made pants so pass&eacute;</p>
pinterest
STELLA LUNA BOOTS

For Gabrielle Union, Chanel Iman and Hailey Baldwin, Stella Luna’s gold-buckled thigh-high boots have made pants so passé

Splash; Getty; Splash
<p>Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon and Demi Moore are all devotees of&nbsp;<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFasG1DejaVuAA/http://luxury.zappos.com/p/salvatore-ferragamo-21e770-fiamma-nero/product/8338770/color/5291">a bag</a> that&#8217;s as polished, feminine and versatile as the stars themselves.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FERRAGAMO 'FIAMMA' BAG

Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon and Demi Moore are all devotees of a bag that’s as polished, feminine and versatile as the stars themselves. 

Splash; Getty (2)
<p>Emmy Rossum, Margot Robbie and Kaley Cuoco are just three of the many stars who swear by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFasG1DejaVuAA/https://www.shopbop.com/courier-sweat-z-supply/vp/v=1/1507129528.htm?fm=search-viewall-shopbysize&amp;os=false">these $54 sweats</a> for everything from shopping to traveling to actual sweating.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Z SUPPLY 'COURIER' JOGGERS

Emmy Rossum, Margot Robbie and Kaley Cuoco are just three of the many stars who swear by these $54 sweats for everything from shopping to traveling to actual sweating. 

Getty; Splash; INF
<p>It&#8217;s hard to find a shoe that&#8217;s both comfortable&nbsp;<em>and&nbsp;</em>chic, but <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=334105.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8632&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.vincecamuto.com%2Flouise-et-cie-zanie-%25E2%2580%2593-penny-loafer%2FLO-ZANIE.html&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">these high-shine loafers </a>are just that. No wonder Jessica Biel, Karolina Kurkova and Cara Santana have all picked up a pair.</p>
pinterest
LOUISE ET CIE 'ZANIE' LOAFERS

It’s hard to find a shoe that’s both comfortable and chic, but these high-shine loafers are just that. No wonder Jessica Biel, Karolina Kurkova and Cara Santana have all picked up a pair.

Fame; Getty; WENN
<p>These <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=4235&amp;awinaffid=272513&amp;clickref=POFasG1DejaVuAA&amp;p=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.swarovski.com%2FWeb_US%2Fen%2F5229371%2Fproduct%2FAtelier_Swarovski_Core_Collection%2C_Kalix_Double_Stud_Pierced_Earrings.html">double-stud, supersparkly earrings</a> also double the style factor, as seen on Patricia Arquette, Louise Roe and Victoria Justice.</p>
pinterest
ATELIER SWAROVSKI 'KALIX' EARRINGS

These double-stud, supersparkly earrings also double the style factor, as seen on Patricia Arquette, Louise Roe and Victoria Justice.

Getty (3)
<p>Kris Jenner, Nicki Minaj and Jane Fonda all get fringe benefits from this super-statement-making&nbsp;choker.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BALMAIN NECKLACE

Kris Jenner, Nicki Minaj and Jane Fonda all get fringe benefits from this super-statement-making choker. 

Getty (3)
<p>Want to blind the paparazzi with their own flashes? Then you&#8217;ll need a giant pair of reflective shades, like <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFasG1DejaVuAAMArch/http://www.zappos.com/p/quay-australia-showtime/product/8806721">this current favorite style</a> of Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
QUAY 'SHOWTIME' SUNGLASSES

Want to blind the paparazzi with their own flashes? Then you’ll need a giant pair of reflective shades, like this current favorite style of Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner. 

Getty; Pacific Coast News; FameFlynet; Splash News Online
<p>This midi has elements that Hollywood starlets (including Natalie Zea, Chrissy Teigen and Sarah Drew) find irresistible: Sheer, lace and a slit. No wonder it keeps making red carpet appearances!</p>
pinterest
SELF-PORTRAIT DRESS

This midi has elements that Hollywood starlets (including Natalie Zea, Chrissy Teigen and Sarah Drew) find irresistible: Sheer, lace and a slit. No wonder it keeps making red carpet appearances!

Splash; Getty (2)
<p>What&#8217;s better than a really cool, really comfortable pair of print leggings? A pair with a tummy-flattening panel you can&#8217;t even see, like <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFasG1DejaVuAAMar/https://www.shopbop.com/seamless-camo-leggings-spanx/vp/v=1/1554576607.htm">this Spanx style</a> beloved by Elizabeth Olsen, Sophie Turner and Kylie Jenner.</p>
pinterest
SPANX CAMO LEGGINGS

What’s better than a really cool, really comfortable pair of print leggings? A pair with a tummy-flattening panel you can’t even see, like this Spanx style beloved by Elizabeth Olsen, Sophie Turner and Kylie Jenner.

FameFlynet (2); X17 Online
<p>For some of the sexiest models around (Chanel Iman, Charlotte McKinney and Jasmine Tookes), <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFasG1DejaVuAAMarch/http://www.revolve.com/rta-guinevere-faux-fur-coat/dp/RTAR-WO7/?d=Womens&amp;page=1&amp;lc=1&amp;itrownum=1&amp;itcurrpage=1&amp;itview=01&amp;plpSrc=%2Fr%2FSearch.jsp%3Fsearch%3Dguinivere%26d%3DWomens%26sortBy%3Dfeatured">RTA&#8217;s $645 faux fur</a>&nbsp;is&nbsp;<em>the&nbsp;</em>cozy-chic topper of choice.</p>
pinterest
RTA 'GUINEVERE' COAT

For some of the sexiest models around (Chanel Iman, Charlotte McKinney and Jasmine Tookes), RTA’s $645 faux fur is the cozy-chic topper of choice.

Splash News Online; AKM-GSI; Getty
<p>Pearl-strung ankle straps make a plain pair of black pumps even prettier, as seen on Adriana Lima, Kristen Bell and Reese Witherspoon.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
STELLA LUNA HEELS

Pearl-strung ankle straps make a plain pair of black pumps even prettier, as seen on Adriana Lima, Kristen Bell and Reese Witherspoon. 

Getty (3)
<p>This pretty, pearlescent box clutch was a staple all winter for super-glam stars including Issa Rae, Ashley Hinshaw and Emily Ratajkowski.</p>
pinterest
LOUISE ET CIE 'IVIE' CLUTCH

This pretty, pearlescent box clutch was a staple all winter for super-glam stars including Issa Rae, Ashley Hinshaw and Emily Ratajkowski.

Rex; Getty; Splash News Online
<p>What do Bella Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, Nicola Peltz, Karrueche Tran and Madison Beer all have in common &#8211; besides the chutzpah to wear a white bikini near the water? The white bikini in question: a <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=460311.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=21552&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569669&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">triangle top</a> and <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=460311.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=21552&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F53012274&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">brief</a> by Are You Am I.</p>
pinterest
ARE YOU AM I BIKINI

What do Bella Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, Nicola Peltz, Karrueche Tran and Madison Beer all have in common – besides the chutzpah to wear a white bikini near the water? The white bikini in question: a triangle top and brief by Are You Am I.

Bella Hadid/Instagram; MEGA; Nicole Peltz/Instagram; Splash News Online (2)
<p>It takes a brave woman to hear the words &#8220;sequin multicolor culotte jumpsuit&#8221; and not think twice. Gemma Arterton, Kate Hudson and Jackie Cruz not only gave the look a go, they totally rocked it.</p>
pinterest
TEMPERLEY LONDON JUMPSUIT

It takes a brave woman to hear the words “sequin multicolor culotte jumpsuit” and not think twice. Gemma Arterton, Kate Hudson and Jackie Cruz not only gave the look a go, they totally rocked it.

Splash News Online; Getty; Splash News Online
<p>As Emma Stone, Selma Blair and Freida Pinto all know, all you need is <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=230436.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6371&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fp%2FF9717&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAA">a cute, cozy print top</a> and a pair of jeans for an instant outfit.</p>
pinterest
MADEWELL SWEATER

As Emma Stone, Selma Blair and Freida Pinto all know, all you need is a cute, cozy print top and a pair of jeans for an instant outfit.

AKM-GSI; FameFlynet; Splash News Online
<p>What&#8217;s cute, versatile and sure to be all over your Instagram this year? The <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=460311.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=21552&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F53061103%3F&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAAJan">Stella McCartney shoulder bag</a> beloved by Karlie Kloss, Salma Hyek and Sarah Jessica Parker.</p>
pinterest
STELLA MCCARTNEY 'FALABELLA' BOX BAG

What’s cute, versatile and sure to be all over your Instagram this year? The Stella McCartney shoulder bag beloved by Karlie Kloss, Salma Hyek and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Splash News Online; Getty; FameFlynet;
<p>Want a fresh take on last year&#8217;s round sunnies? Try a juicy citrus-hued orange pair, like Emma Roberts, Rachel Bilson and Billie Lourd all have done in this affordable pair.</p>
pinterest
PERVERSE 'FEZ' SUNGLASSES

Want a fresh take on last year’s round sunnies? Try a juicy citrus-hued orange pair, like Emma Roberts, Rachel Bilson and Billie Lourd all have done in this affordable pair.

AKM-GSI; Splash News Online (2)
<p>Selena Gomez, Rooney Mara and C&eacute;line Dion model the chic, structured, classic-with-a-twist <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=293189.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=12371&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.barneys.com%2Fproduct%2Fgivenchy-horizon-small-bag-504874211.html&amp;u1=POFasG1LHOAA">$2,490 style</a> sure to be seen on pretty much everyone else in Hollywood this year.</p>
pinterest
GIVENCHY 'HORIZON' BAG

Selena Gomez, Rooney Mara and Céline Dion model the chic, structured, classic-with-a-twist $2,490 style sure to be seen on pretty much everyone else in Hollywood this year.

INSTAR; Splash News Online; Getty
<p>The combination of the $60 price tag and It Girl affinity for this Express jacket meant it sold out almost instantly &#8211; which is a bummer, because after seeing it on Gigi Hadid, Emma Roberts and Kendall Jenner, we want one of our own.</p>
pinterest
EXPRESS 'SHERPA WEDGE' JACKET

The combination of the $60 price tag and It Girl affinity for this Express jacket meant it sold out almost instantly – which is a bummer, because after seeing it on Gigi Hadid, Emma Roberts and Kendall Jenner, we want one of our own.

Splash News Online; Getty (2)
<p>Though this isn&#8217;t your everyday, borrowed-from-the-boys bomber jacket, it goes with pretty much everything, as seen on Olivia Culpo (in wide-legged trousers), Karlie Kloss (in high-waist jeans) and Sophie Turner (in button-up cutoffs).</p>
pinterest
VICTORIA, VICTORIA BECKHAM BOMBER

Though this isn’t your everyday, borrowed-from-the-boys bomber jacket, it goes with pretty much everything, as seen on Olivia Culpo (in wide-legged trousers), Karlie Kloss (in high-waist jeans) and Sophie Turner (in button-up cutoffs).

Startraks; Getty; INSTAR
<p>Once you&#8217;re done lusting over this camel cashmere coat (seen on Lily Collins, Eva Longoria and Jessica Biel), <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=365991.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=2174&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.&amp;RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fmain%2FProductDetail.jsp%3F&amp;RD_PARM3=PRODUCT%253C%253Eprd_ida%3D845524447036220&amp;u1=POFasG1LHOAA">you can go ahead and buy it</a> &#8211; but you may need to eat lentils for a month (or 12), as it&#8217;s $2,690.</p>
pinterest
MAX MARA 'MANUELA' COAT

Once you’re done lusting over this camel cashmere coat (seen on Lily Collins, Eva Longoria and Jessica Biel), you can go ahead and buy it – but you may need to eat lentils for a month (or 12), as it’s $2,690.

Splash News Online; Getty (2)
<p>What better way to try a trend (like faux fur) than for under $70? Camilla Belle, Emma Roberts and Lea Michele all show how cute a well-picked, trendy bargain can be.</p>
pinterest
FOREVER 21 JACKET

What better way to try a trend (like faux fur) than for under $70? Camilla Belle, Emma Roberts and Lea Michele all show how cute a well-picked, trendy bargain can be.

Camilla Belle/Instagram; Splash News Online; Lea Michele/Instagram
<p>There are black jumpsuits and then there are <em>black jumpsuits</em>. This second-skin sequin onesie might be one of the sexiest looks in this gallery, and each star clearly has the confidence to pull it off.</p>
pinterest
SAINT LAURENT JUMPSUIT

There are black jumpsuits and then there are black jumpsuits. This second-skin sequin onesie might be one of the sexiest looks in this gallery, and each star clearly has the confidence to pull it off.

Sipa; Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Splash News Online
<p>This <a href="http://hm.evyy.net/c/249354/226427/3909?subId1=POFasG1DejaVuAADec&amp;u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hm.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2F54258%3Farticle%3D54258-A">H&amp;M x Kenzo crop top</a> is pretty bold on its own, but Christian Milian, Lupita Nyong&#8217;o and Karrueche Tran take it to the next level&nbsp;by pairing it with additional printed pieces and major makeup.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
H&M x KENZO CROP TOP

This H&M x Kenzo crop top is pretty bold on its own, but Christian Milian, Lupita Nyong’o and Karrueche Tran take it to the next level by pairing it with additional printed pieces and major makeup. 

Getty; Rex Shutterstock; WireImage
<p>Thought it couldn&#8217;t get any easier than formal pajamas? Try a formal pajama&nbsp;<em>jumpsuit&nbsp;</em>&#8211; it allows you to go from &#8220;at the club&#8221; to &#8220;under the covers&#8221; all in one piece. Gigi Hadid, Lorde and Heidi Klum clearly agree, as they all love <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=460311.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=21552&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F1132648&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAADec">this Fleur du Mal number</a>.</p>
pinterest
FLEUR DU MAL JUMPSUIT

Thought it couldn’t get any easier than formal pajamas? Try a formal pajama jumpsuit – it allows you to go from “at the club” to “under the covers” all in one piece. Gigi Hadid, Lorde and Heidi Klum clearly agree, as they all love this Fleur du Mal number.

Getty; Splash News Online; WENN
<p>Any&nbsp;woman as constantly on-the-go as Drew Barrymore, Sandra Bullock and Suki Waterhouse&nbsp;can appreciate the holds-everything appeal of a bag like <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFasG1DejaVuAADec/https://www.toryburch.com/gemini-link-shoulder-bag/32694.html">Tory Burch&#8217;s new crossbody</a>.</p>
pinterest
TORY BURCH 'GEMINI' BAG

Any woman as constantly on-the-go as Drew Barrymore, Sandra Bullock and Suki Waterhouse can appreciate the holds-everything appeal of a bag like Tory Burch’s new crossbody.

FameFlynet; FilmMagic; Pacific Coast News
<p>It takes a lot of confidence, a killer bod and the perfect accessories to rock a liquid gold sheath like this one. Luckily, Laura Dern, La La Anthony and Charlize Theron have those things in spades.</p>
pinterest
TOM FORD DRESS

It takes a lot of confidence, a killer bod and the perfect accessories to rock a liquid gold sheath like this one. Luckily, Laura Dern, La La Anthony and Charlize Theron have those things in spades.

Startraks; Invision/AP; Getty
<p>Statement earrings are huge (literally and figuratively) at the moment, and none are more buzzy&nbsp;than <a href="http://www.sachinandbabi.com/products/black-earrings">this beaded style</a> beloved by Olivia Palermo, Katy Perry and Emma Roberts.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SACHIN & BABI NOIR 'GRAPES' EARRINGS

Statement earrings are huge (literally and figuratively) at the moment, and none are more buzzy than this beaded style beloved by Olivia Palermo, Katy Perry and Emma Roberts. 

Splash News Online; FilmMagic; Getty
<p>Want to walk a Victoria&#8217;s Secret runway someday? Might as well get started with <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFasG1DejaVuAADec/http://www.revolve.com/majorelle-daisy-crop-top-in-ivory/dp/MALR-WS4/">this fuzzy $120 number</a>, beloved by Angels including Sara Sampaio, Gigi Hadid and Jasmine Tookes.</p>
pinterest
MAJORELLE 'DAISY' CROP TOP

Want to walk a Victoria’s Secret runway someday? Might as well get started with this fuzzy $120 number, beloved by Angels including Sara Sampaio, Gigi Hadid and Jasmine Tookes.

Sarah Sampaio/Instagram; Splash News Online (2)
<p>Really want to bring the bling this holiday season? Why not splurge on <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=405181.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1513&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww1.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fle-vian-diamond-chocolate-bangle-1-ct.-t.w.-in-14k-rose-yellow-or-white-gold%3FID%3D453069%2526CategoryID%3D10834&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAADec">this delicate diamond bangle</a> seen on Jennifer Lawrence, Amber Rose and Jada Pinkett Smith?&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
LE VIAN BANGLE

Really want to bring the bling this holiday season? Why not splurge on this delicate diamond bangle seen on Jennifer Lawrence, Amber Rose and Jada Pinkett Smith? 

Invision/AP; FilmMagic; Getty
<p>Whether worn with pants (hi Chlo&euml; Moretz) or without (we see you, Stella Maxwell and Rita Ora), there&#8217;s no doubt <a href="http://www.selfridges.com/US/en/cat/alessandra-rich-turtleneck-velvet-mini-dress_238-3004380-FAB1033FX/">this velvet-and-lace turtleneck dress</a> makes a major impact.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
ALESSANDRA RICH DRESS

Whether worn with pants (hi Chloë Moretz) or without (we see you, Stella Maxwell and Rita Ora), there’s no doubt this velvet-and-lace turtleneck dress makes a major impact. 

Splash News Online; Getty (2)
<p>Every &#8220;It Millennial&#8221; in Hollywood (including, from top left, Elle Fanning, Kendall Jenner, Emma Roberts, Dakota Fanning and Kaia Gerber) has gotten her hands on a pair of <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=465536.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=2425&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww1.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Felizabeth-james-mckinley-round-sunglasses-51mm%3FID%3D1867607&amp;u1=POFasG1DejaVuAADec">these oblong frames</a>. No wonder they&#8217;re selling out so fast!</p>
pinterest
ELIZABETH AND JAMES SUNGLASSES

Every “It Millennial” in Hollywood (including, from top left, Elle Fanning, Kendall Jenner, Emma Roberts, Dakota Fanning and Kaia Gerber) has gotten her hands on a pair of these oblong frames. No wonder they’re selling out so fast!

Splash News Online; INF; Splash News Online; Getty; INF
<p>Want to make a point? Try <a href="http://grazielagems.com/product/mega-swirl-ring-in-black/">this full-finger diamond-studded ring</a> &#8211; Chrissy Teigen, Alessandra Ambrosio and Kelly Osbourne all have!&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GRAZIELA GEMS 'MEGA SWIRL' RING

Want to make a point? Try this full-finger diamond-studded ring – Chrissy Teigen, Alessandra Ambrosio and Kelly Osbourne all have! 

Getty (3)
<p>In leopard, red or black, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFasG1DejaVuAADec/http://www.zappos.com/schutz-gilberta">these heels</a>&nbsp;have become the &#8220;practical yet pretty&#8221; picks for tons of stars including Kate Walsh, Bellamy Young and Alexis Bledel.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SCHUTZ 'GILBERTA' PUMPS

In leopard, red or black, these heels have become the “practical yet pretty” picks for tons of stars including Kate Walsh, Bellamy Young and Alexis Bledel. 

Splash News Online; Startraks; Getty
<p>Victoria Justice, Kelsea Ballerini and Kylie Jenner have all been toting <a href="http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-9033-131940-86759?sid=POFasDejaVuAADec&amp;url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.henribendel.com%2Fdefault%2Fwest-57th-schoolbag-281701.html%3Fdwvar_281701_size%3D-%26dwvar_281701_color%3D001%26cgid%3Dshop_handbags_crossbody%23start%3D1">this cute top-handle</a> from L.A. to N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
HENRI BENDEL BAG

Victoria Justice, Kelsea Ballerini and Kylie Jenner have all been toting this cute top-handle from L.A. to N.Y.C.

Getty; Startraks (2)
1 of 135

Advertisement
1 of 135 Getty; BACKGRID (2); Getty

AO.LA BY ALICE + OLIVIA JUMPSUIT

Still deciding whether to commit to an on-trend one-piece outfit? Jenna Dewan, Isla Fisher, Elle Fanning and Madelaine Petsch all are here to convince you that this flared denim number is the one to try.

Advertisement
2 of 135 Splash (2); BACKGRID

BABATON FOR ARITZIA 'LAWSON' TRENCH

Thankfully, Lucy Hale and Ellie Goulding got their hands on this classic coat before Meghan Markle wore it, because everything the royal-to-be wears sells out instantly.

3 of 135 Getty (3)

H&M X KENZO  TOP

One of the standout pieces from the fast fashion brand’s collaboration is still making the rounds on the red carpet – it’s been seen on Lupita Nyong’o, Christina Milian and most recently, Rosario Dawson.

Advertisement
4 of 135 INSTAR; Shutterstock (2)

DIOR GOWN

Felicity Jones, Danielle Haim and Bella Hadid have all taken the plunge in a version of this ruffly creation.

Advertisement
5 of 135 Getty (3)

JENNIFER FISHER 'SCRIPT' EARRINGS

Katy Perry, Kate Bosworth and Debra Messing know there are few looks more showstopping than a gorgeous bold earring and an equally gorgeous bold lip.

Advertisement
6 of 135 Getty (3)

JIMMY CHOO 'KAYLEE SANDAL

The mirrored surface of these strappy sandals just adds to the shine of Rita Ora, Tiffany Haddish and Zoë Saldana.

Advertisement
7 of 135 Getty (3)

SCHUTZ 'CAOILEA' PUMPS

Everyone needs a classic black patent pump, and that includes stars like Gal Gadot, Lucy Hale and Ashley Graham, who all are devotees of this spike-heel style.

Advertisement
8 of 135 Getty; Splash; Shutterstock; Splash

MILLY DRESS

The brand’s “Fractured Bias” slipdress is a little sassy, a little sexy and beloved by varied stars from Maren Morris to Hailey Baldwin, Martha Hunt to Nichole Scherzinger.

Advertisement
9 of 135

POPPY LISSIMAN SUNGLASSES

The very-on-trend tiny sunglasses allow stars including Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and Bella Hadid to give a flirtatious look over the frames at the paparazzi.

Advertisement
10 of 135 Splash; INSTAR; Getty

TNA FOR ARITZIA COAT

Think puffy coats can’t be Fashion? Karlie Kloss, Dakota Fanning and Emma Roberts (in this cool $250 “super puff” style) prove otherwise.

Advertisement
11 of 135 Getty (4)

BURBERRY 'BELT' BAG

The practical-yet-chic tote of the celeb-on-the-go set, this Burberry bag is beloved by stars including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zendaya, Kate Mara and Naomi Watts

Advertisement
12 of 135 Splash; Instagram; Shutterstock

OFF-WHITE X JIMMY CHOO 'CLAIRE' SHOES

Feeling like a 2018 Cinderella? You’ll want to invest in these extremely high fashion heels seen on Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Caroline Vreeland, which are the Off-White and Jimmy Choo collaboration‘s version of a glass slipper. 

Advertisement
13 of 135 Lily Collins/Instagram; Splash; Camilla Belle/Instagram; INSTAR

SVELTE METALS 'SIMONE' HOOPS

Lily Collins, Chrissy Teigen, Bella Hadid and Camilla Belle agree: This is the perfect pair of slender, slim silver hoops

Advertisement
14 of 135 Getty; Splash (2)

A.L.C. 'FOSTER' PANTS

The high-waisted trouser of choice for stylish starlets like Brie Larson, Jessica Biel and Alexandra Daddario is this belted, slightly flared style, which they love to pair with monochromatic tops.

Advertisement
15 of 135 Getty (3)

NISSA DRESS

Becca Tobin, Susannah Flood and Keltie Knight all went for maxi-mum impact in this black velvet number.

Advertisement
16 of 135 Getty (3); Splash

BELLA FREUD '1970' SWEATSHIRT

Brit girls (Alexa Chung, Kate Moss) and It Girls (Olivia Wilde, Selma Blair) all love this timeless knit emblazoned with what we’re guessing was a good year.

Advertisement
17 of 135 Getty (4)

COMMANDO BRIEFS

When the skirt is sheer, top stylists reach for one staple: Commando’s classic control brief, which has had a starring role at huge events like the Critics’ Choice Awards (on Michelle Monaghan), Baby2Baby Gala (Jessica Biel), Met Gala (Zoë Kravitz) and Golden Globes (Kate Hudson).

Advertisement
18 of 135 Getty

PRABAL GURUNG DRESS

This sweet tiered dress has near-universal appeal (as seen on Helen Mirren, 72, Nina Dobrev, 29 and Laura Haddock, 32) – and takes on a fresh look depending on the accessories.

Advertisement
19 of 135

OFF-WHITE x TIMBERLAND BOOTS

Anyone who’s anyone with an Instagram account – including Bella Hadid, Halsey, Liam Payne and Gigi Hadid – has gotten their feet in this covetable limtited-edition velour version of the classic work boot.

Advertisement
20 of 135 Instagram (4)

MY SISTER SWEATSHIRT

Amber Tamblyn’s contribution to the world of feminist fashion includes this collaboration with My Sister, which features her poetry and fights sex trafficking – and has been sported by friends including Amy Poehler, America Ferrera, Sarah Paulson and Blake Lively.

Advertisement
21 of 135 INSTAR (3)

BOSTON PROPER JUMPSUIT

Keltie Knight, Carmen Electra and Alex Hudgens all have gotten their shine on with this $149 jumpsuit that features rose gold sequins and a flared white pant leg.

Advertisement
22 of 135 Splash; Getty (2)

MAX MARA TEDDY BEAR COAT

Supermodels including Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Hailey Baldwin and Elsa Hosk love cozying up in this super-cuddly camel-colored coat.

Advertisement
23 of 135 Splash (2); Getty

ALEXANDER WANG X JUDITH LEIBER CLUTCH

You’d need a roll of $100s to afford this showstopping $5,000 crystal-embellished money-roll clutch, so it’s no surprise that luxe life-loving divas including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna (who carried it inside another pricey $850 Delvaux bag) and Beyoncé all have one.

Advertisement
24 of 135 Getty (3)

ETRO SWEATER

The next step up from a graphic tee? A statement sweater, like this one from Etro (seen on Maria Borges, Alessandra Ambrosio and Kate Bosworth) that gets its message across loud and clear. 

Advertisement
25 of 135 Getty (2); Rihanna/Instagram; Getty (2)

SAINT LAURENT BOOTS

One of the seven biggest trends of 2017, these insanely glittery, $10,000 stunners were seen on stars including Nene Leakes, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Rihanna, Celine Dion and Kendall Jenner. 

Advertisement
26 of 135 Splash; Getty (3)

MICHAEL KORS 'BANCROFT' BAG

A good rule of thumb: The bolder the outfit, the more classic the bag. And Gabrielle Union, Kate Hudson, Amal Clooney and Blake Lively all demonstrate that motto by pairing their head-turning ensembles with Michael Kors’ sleek, ultra-luxe satchel.

Advertisement
27 of 135 Splash; Shutterstock (2)

VICTORIA BECKHAM SUNGLASSES

Michelle Dockery, Olivia Wilde and Freida Pinto are shady ladies in their sunglasses of choice: Posh’s “Cut Away Kitten” marble-framed style.

Advertisement
28 of 135 Splash News Online (3)

ALICE + OLIVIA 'ANGELA' COAT

This versatile, chic long Glen plaid coat goes with everything from dressy pants to sneakers to a sundress, and looks especially good with black and white – as demonstrated by Kate Mara, Jessica Alba and Emily Ratajkowski.

Advertisement
29 of 135 INSTAR; Shutterstock; Splash

FENDI BOOTS

Feeling bold (as Elsa Hosk, Mila Kunis and Kelly Rowland all apparently were)? Then give these bright scarlet, thigh-high boots a go with your favorite sheer ballgown or business attire.

Advertisement
30 of 135 Splash News Online (3)

MOTHER 'HUSTLER' JEANS

Blake Lively, Dakota Johnson and Amber Heard have all entered the fray with this super-popular, distressed-at-the-hem style

Advertisement
31 of 135 Getty; Shutterstock; Splash

TORY SPORT SNEAKERS

Jessica Biel, Suki Waterhouse and Jessica Biel have all given the white sneaker craze a feminine twist with these ruffle-trimmed Tory Sport sneaks.

Advertisement
32 of 135 Getty (3)

SAINT LAURENT DRESS

Don’t be tardy for this three-way Fashion Faceoff: This metallic spotted dress has graced model Sanne Vloet, former Real Housewife Kim Zolciak and actress Nicole Kidman.

Advertisement
33 of 135 BACKGRID; Getty (2); Shutterstock

L'AGENCE 'ADELAIDE' PANTS

From supermodel sassy (hi, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford) to low-key leather (Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale), these skinny leather pants can be worn any number of ways. 

Advertisement
34 of 135 MEGA: Splash; Backgrid

1.STATE 'CHEVONN' SHOES

Yellow is another of the biggest trends of 2017, whether worn as a ballgown or a stylish slide, like the pair beloved by Ali Larter, Alicia Vikander and Camilla Belle. 

Advertisement
35 of 135 Shutterstock (2); Getty

RALPH LAUREN COLLECTION BLAZER

Three very different women, three very different takes on this glen plaid suit, from office-appropriate (on Melania Trump) to deconstructed (on Jennifer Lawrence) to Full Fashion (on Blake Lively).

Advertisement
36 of 135 Getty (3)

CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC HEELS

For a mere $1,495, you, too, can wear glitzy, mismatched footwear that makes onlookers do a double-take – as Nicole Kidman, Naomie Harris and Margot Robbie have all done.

Advertisement
37 of 135 Splash (2); Instar

PRIVÉ REVAUX SUNGLASSES

Ashley Benson is a part-owner in this affordable sunglasses line, which means she gets first dibs on the styles stars love – like the “Nasty Woman,” also worn by Emmy Rossum and Hailey Baldwin.

Advertisement
38 of 135 Shutterstock; Getty; Shutterstock

JIMMY CHOO 'ROMY' PUMP

The pointy-toe pump of the moment is this versatile, stylish and (judging by how many times Nicole Richie has worn them) comfortable number from Jimmy Choo – also seen on Allison Williams and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Advertisement
39 of 135 Getty; Splash; Getty; Splash

L'AGENCE 'MARGOT' JEANS

Looking for the perfect black skinnies? This just-stretchy-enough pair, beloved by Cindy Crawford, Elizabeth Banks, Gina Rodriguez and Kristen Bell, just might be them.

Advertisement
40 of 135 Instar; Getty; Shutterstock

NICHOLAS KIRKWOOD 'LOLA' BOOTS

Pearl-embellished shoes are having a moment – and none are cooler than these sparkling Nicholas Kirkwood sock booties (seen on Katy Perry, Jasmine Tookes and Isla Fisher), which have the gem underneath the heel.

Advertisement
41 of 135 INSTAR; Sophia Bush/Instagram; Elizabeth Banks/Instagram; Olivia Wilde/Instagram

ERINESS 'RESIST' NECKLACE

Talk about a statement necklace! Emma Roberts, Sophia Bush, Elizabeth Banks and Olivia Wilde all make their feelings about the current political climate abundantly clear, wearing this nameplate necklace of which 20% of proceeds go to Planned Parenthood. 

Advertisement
42 of 135 Getty; Shutterstock; Splash; Shutterstock

IMAGINE VINCE CAMUTO 'DEVIN' SANDALS

Red carpet regulars Halle Berry, Kate Upton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Rumer Willis all love this under-$150 strappy sandal, which goes with any outfit and comes in a ton of colorways. 

Advertisement
43 of 135 Getty (4)

HALPERN GOWN

Rainbow sparkles are irresistible, no matter whether you’re a rapper (Cardi B), a celebrated French actress (Marion Cotillard), or a fashion-forward singer (Rita Ora and Katy Perry). 

Advertisement
44 of 135 Getty; Splash; Shutterstok

SAINT LAURENT BLAZER

Whether worn with a graphic tee (as seen on Madonna), a full tux (on The Weeknd) or no shirt at all (Lenny Kravitz), a sequin-lapel blazer has plenty of rock-star appeal.

Advertisement
45 of 135 Getty; Shutterstock; Splash

VERSACE GOWN

These women (Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Bella Hadid) may have very different day jobs, but one thing they all have in common: They look spectacular in this high-slit, low cut sequin number.

Advertisement
46 of 135 Shutterstock (2); Getty

GRAZIELA GEMS EARRINGS

These sleek, sparkly danglers from the celeb-favorite jeweler add just enough bling to the lobes of Victoria Justice, Jamie Chung and Candace Cameron Bure.

Advertisement
47 of 135 Splash News Online; FilmMagic; Getty; Splash News Online; Getty

A.L.C. 'ALI' TOP

At this point, it might be easier to name all the A-listers who haven’t worn this crop topit’s that popular. (Here, it’s seen on Nicole Richie, Sarah Hyland, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez and Brie Larson.) 

Advertisement
48 of 135 Getty; Rex Shutterstock; Getty

GIVENCHY DRESS

In this iridescent sheath, Naomi Watts, Cindy Crawford and Lindsay Lohan were certain to be the center of attention all night. 

Advertisement
49 of 135 Getty (3)

TORY BURCH 'LORETTA' HEELS

Platforms and velvet are both huge for fall, so it’s no wonder so many celebs (including Rashida Jones, Jordana Brewster and Alison Brie) are loving these versatile sandals

Advertisement
50 of 135

THE KOOPLES 'EMILY' BAG

Named for brand face Emily Ratajkowski (center), this bag has become a favorite among fellow models including Alessandra Ambrosio and Jourdan Dunn.

Advertisement
51 of 135 Splash; Getty; Splash; Getty

L'AGENCE 'JANE' TANK

Another top with a massive celebrity fan base: This silk cami, which has been worn by tons of stars including Freida Pinto, Paris Jackson, Kate Beckinsale and Viola Davis.

Advertisement
52 of 135 Splash; Taylor Hill/Instagram; Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram; Joan Smalls/Instagram

GOOSEBERRY SEASIDE SWIMSUIT

There’s no higher accolade for a swimsuit brand to achieve than to have its red hot one-piece worn by four supermodels (Kaia Gerber, Taylor Hill, Joan Smalls and Alessandra Ambrosio) within the span of one summer.

Advertisement
53 of 135 Splash; Jasmine Sanders/Instagram; Olivia Culpo/Instagram

UGG SLIDES

It takes a brave bunch to wear fuzzy slides in the middle of summer, so you can congratulate Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Culpo and Jasmine Sanders for their daring feets (get it?). 

Advertisement
54 of 135 Getty; Splash News Online (2)

FENDI X VEUVE CLICQUOT CHARM

Gwen Stefani, Gigi Hadid and Zoey Deutch all know that this luxe fuzzy yellow accessory does double duty — it adds some pizzazz to your everyday handbag and ensures you’ll never lose your keys again. 

Advertisement
55 of 135 Splash; Getty; Shutterstock

ROGER VIVIER SANDALS

Brie Larson, Elle Fanning and Kate Bosworth dressed up the trendy shower shoe with their pair featuring Swarovski crystal-embellished buckles.

Advertisement
56 of 135 Getty; Rex Shutterstock; Getty

KENZO X H&M DRESS 

Jessica Szohr, Lupita Nyong’o and Selma Blair all celebrated the high-fashion collaboration last year in one of the line’s ruffled, printed dresses. And Jessica loved it so much, she recently wore her purchase nearly a year later. 

Advertisement
57 of 135 Getty; Instar; Getty

HVN DRESS

Need some fresh styling ideas for your favorite day dress? Look to Jennifer Garner, Kirsten Dunst and Rachel Weisz, who each give this feminine HVN number a very different vibe.

Advertisement
58 of 135 Getty; Splash News Online (2)

MARK CROSS BAG

This small box clutch is a trendy alternative to the top-handle bag and adds a fun statement to ladylike outfits that Jennifer Aniston, Emmy Rossum and Taylor Swift all love.

Advertisement
59 of 135 Splash (2); Getty

N:PHILANTHROPY 'HARLOW' TEE

The perfect tee is hard to find, and a perfect tee with a little something extra near-impossible. But Ashley Graham, Selma Blair and Zoë Saldana seem to have found it in this slightly-distressed style.

Advertisement
60 of 135 Startraks (4)

KITTENISH ROMPER

Jessie James Decker (far right) designed this silky navy one-piece, then shared the love with Brooke Burke, Rachel Lindsay and Melissa Gorga.

Advertisement
61 of 135 Getty; Olivia Culpo/Instagram; Splash News Online

REEBOK 'SPEEDWICK' LEGGINGS

Looking to add some oomph to your workout routine? Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Culpo and Nina Dobrev all did it via this $65 pair of leggings.

Advertisement
62 of 135 Getty (2); Splash News Online

ISABEL GARCIA PANTSUIT

Alia Shawkat, Kelly Roland and Kesha prove that florals can be fierce in this high-shine, wide-legged two-piece ensemble.

Advertisement
63 of 135 WireImage (2); Splash News Online

EDIE PARKER 'REBEKAH' CLUTCH

Stars looking for a glam finishing touch are turning to this glossy clutch, a rounded-edge update on the designer’s red carpet staple box style.

Advertisement
64 of 135 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock; Antony Jones/Getty

ROSIE ASSOULIN GOWN

Jacqui Ainsley, Tamron Hall and Jessica Hart have all fallen for the charms of this girlie, yet high-fashion, frock.

Advertisement
65 of 135 AKM-GSI; Rex; Getty (2); Rex

SELF PORTRAIT 'AZAELEA' DRESS

A good lace dress is a summer staple, and this ultra-romantic design seems to one of the most popular styles of all, as proven by Miranda Kerr, Abigail Spencer, Paula Patton, Maisie Williams and Bella Thorne.

Advertisement
66 of 135 Getty; Rex Shutterstock (2); Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

LANA JEWELRY VANITY HOOP EARRINGS

Gigantic hoops made a comeback this spring, and as evidence by Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez and Alicia Keys, they’re still the hottest accessory for summer.   

Advertisement
67 of 135 Warner Bros.; Getty (2)

STELLA LUNA 'CARIOCA' SANDALS

The bow detail on these ankle-strap sandals add an extra dose of girliness to Reese Witherspoon, Katy Perry and Faith Hill’s outfits.

Advertisement
68 of 135 Getty; Splash; Shutterstock

TOM FORD 'TARA' BAG

It’s not hard to see why Kate Hudson, Portia de Rossi and Rita Ora all love this crossbody bag: It fits all the essentials and matches with every outfit. 

Advertisement
69 of 135 Shutterstock (2); Getty

ALEXANDER WHITE 'BRIANNA' PUMPS

Yara Shahidi, Kelly Rowland and Alison Brie prove the best accessory for a bold, colorful outfit is an equally bold and colorful pair of heels

Advertisement
70 of 135 Getty; Jourdan Dunn/Instagram; Splash

OLIVIA VON HALLE TRACKSUIT

Some people buy their sweats from Target, but Gigi Hadid, Jourdan Dunn and Jennifer Lopez are not “some people” and reach for this $1,235 designer tracksuit instead. 

Advertisement
71 of 135 Shutterstock; WireImage; Shutterstock

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO EVENING SANDAL

Rita Ora, Naomi Watts and Jessica Biel have all walked major red carpets in the same pair of sky-high ankle-strap sandals, which makes us think they might be comfortable. 

Advertisement
72 of 135 Rex Shutterstock; INSTAR; Rex Shutterstock

VINCE CAMUTO 'GILDA' CLUTCH

When Emily Ratajkowski, Sophia Bush and Kate Upton give this clutch their stamp of approval and it’s currently on sale for $59.97, there’s no reason not to buy it for yourself. 

Advertisement
73 of 135 Splash News Online; FilmMagic; Splash News Online; SweetBabyJamie/Instagram

PRADA SUIT

You’d only find a fur-trimmed, embellished two-piece suit on fearless fashionistas, which is why Marjorie Harvey, Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung and Katy Perry all tried out the look — and pulled it off effortlessly.

Advertisement
74 of 135 Getty (3)

BURBERRY 'DK88' BAG

No wonder Naomi Campbell, Kate Hudson and Ruby Rose love Burberry’s top-handle bag — it comes in a variety of colorways to satisfy a range of aesthetics.

Advertisement
75 of 135 Splash (2); Getty

DR. MARTENS 'CORALIA' BOOT

These three modern-day street style stars (Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin) all put on the same ’90s-style velco-strap Doc Martens.

Advertisement
76 of 135 Getty (2); Tamron Hall/Instagram

PROENZA SCHOULER CROP TOP

Kat Graham, Chloë Grace Moretz and Tamron Hall all paired their off-the-shoulder top with a high-waisted black pants and some killer confidence.

Advertisement
77 of 135 Olivia Culpo/Instagram; Getty (2)

STEPHANIE RAD 4 POCKET LEATHER PANTS

It’s hard finding the perfect pair of black leather skinny pants, but Olivia Culpo, Ashley Benson and Kate Upton give this zippered pair their stamp of approval.  

Advertisement
78 of 135 Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Getty; Rex Shutterstock

NILI LOTAN DRESS

We can’t imagine any more rigorous test of a dress’s versatility than its ability to be worn as a sexy slip on Kylie Jenner (and her sister Kim Kardashian!), with funky combat boots on Kendall Jenner and as a businesslike shift with a blazer on Oscar winner Charlize Theron.

Advertisement
79 of 135 REX Shutterstock; Karlie Kloss/Instagram; Splash; REX Shutterstock

FRAME 'FASHION TOUR' JACKET

For the supermodel who could be in any city at any given moment (including Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski and Doutzen Kroes), what better way to hedge your bets than by donning a denim jacket with every possibility stitched onto it – plus your name, in case you’re so jet lagged you forget that too?

Advertisement
80 of 135 Splash; FameFlynet; Rex Shutterstock; Getty

JENNIFER FISHER 'SAMIRA' HOOPS

We promised you that giant hoops would be in this spring, and here’s the proof: Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kristen Bell (among many others!) have all picked up a pair of the designer’s chic brass danglers.

Advertisement
81 of 135 Rex Shutterstock; Splash; Getty

STELLA LUNA 'INDISPENSABLE' HEELS

A versatile pair of mirrored pumps, like the ones seen on Mandy Moore, Gigi Hadid and Jessica Chastain, truly live up to the style name these ones bear.

Advertisement
82 of 135 FameFlynet; Splash News Online (2)

LONGCHAMP 'PARIS PREMIER' BAG

Whether you’re a cool mom on the go (like Zoë Saldana), a jetsetting style star (like Olivia Palermo) or a combination thereof (hi, Alessandra Ambrosio), this is the bag of the moment for toting all your stuff in a polished, practical way.

Advertisement
83 of 135 Rex Shutterstock; Getty; Rex Shutterstock

KSUBI 'TONGUE N CHEEK' SHORTS

When three Coachella-goers (Jamie Chung, Ashley Tisdale and Chanel Iman) all wear the exact same pair of shredded cutoffs in the same festival weekend, it’s a safe bet that they’ll be the shorts of the summer.

Advertisement
84 of 135 Getty (2); Splash News Online

ASH 'NICKY BIS' SNEAKERS

White sneakers are stil very much in style, so if you’re in the market for a fresh pair, you might as well pick up the style worn by It Girls Jasmine Sanders, Sara Sampaio and Selena Gomez.

Advertisement
85 of 135 Rex/Shutterstock; Getty; Splash News Online

ZIMMERMANN DRESS

This striped, ruffled dress takes on a very different vibe depending on the accessories – whether summery (as seen on Vanessa Hudgens), sporty (on Tatiana Maslany) or sexy (on Isla Fisher).

Advertisement