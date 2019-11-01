Every Star Who Has Had a Marilyn Monroe 'Diamonds' Moment

The pink dress and glittering jewels are so iconic, it’s no surprise these stars haven’t been able to resist taking them for a spin down the stairs
By Alex Apatoff
November 01, 2019 03:19 PM

Marilyn Monroe, 1953

20th Century-Fox Film Corporation, TM & Copyright/Courtesy Everett Collection

There’s a reason this scene from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is one of the most iconic (and, as you’ll see, widely emulated) in movie history: No one breathes “Tiffany! Cartier!”(or wears their diamonds) quite like Marilyn.

Kylie Jenner

Courtesy Kylie Jenner and Greg Swales

One of the beauty mogul’s many (many) Halloween costumes in 2019 was this spot-on Marilyn recreation done for V magazine.

Julia Schlaepfer

Kylie wasn’t the only star in a Marilyn mood for Halloween 2019: The Politician star attended a party in the iconic pink getup, while model Winnie Harlow staged a professional photoshoot in her fuchsia gown.

Camila Cabello, 2018

Rich Polk/Getty

Fans couldn’t hold back their excitement on social media when the “Havana” singer took the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards to perform her hit single in a custom Walter Mendez pink satin strapless gown with high slit, matching boots and stacked diamond necklaces to pay homage to Marilyn’s iconic performance.

Ariana Grande, 2016

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Diamonds aren’t just a girl’s best friend – they’re also pretty good pals with a “Dangerous Woman,” as Ariana proved when she paired her custom pink Michael Costello gown with a 64-carat, 791-diamond Le Vian necklace and Harry Kotlar diamond studs for her performance at the MTV Movie Awards.

Madonna, 1985

Everett

Madonna’s homage to the original “Material Girl” is almost as iconic as Marilyn’s original performance – though she takes the concept one step farther by by kicking non-diamond-proffering suitors down the stairs.

Bethenny Frankel, 2013

Cindy Ord/Getty

The Real Housewife (at Heidi Klum’s Halloween bash) set out to find out, once and for all, whether gentlemen do prefer blondes.

James Franco, 2011

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty

The actor (serving as Oscars host) disappears into nearly any role – but we think his Marilyn may be a little less than convincing. 

Katie Couric, 2005

Albert Ferreira/Reuters/Corbis

The original Marilyn got a phalanx of tuxedo-wearing actors to dance with her down the stairs. Katie’s Today Show Halloween escorts were a superhero-styled Matt Lauer and Al Roker. (Upgrade or downgrade? That’s for you to decide.)

Kylie Minogue, 1999

Kylie’s live concert recreation of Marilyn’s movie magic is as sparkling as the (presumably faux) jewels she’s dripping in.

Anna Nicole Smith, 2004

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The model drew Marilyn comparisons throughout her life for her peroxide hair, pouty lips and curvy figure, so it stood to reason she’d pose in one of her idol’s most iconic looks for PETA and Playboy.

Nicole Scherzinger, 2007

Kevin Winter/Getty

The star performed the song for Movies Rock! but put plenty of her own twists on it, from outfitting her dancers in white tuxes to giving it a decidedly different dance breakdown.

Glee, 2013

FOX

You first heard this “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend”/”Material Girl” mashup in Moulin Rouge, but Glee’s girls performed the jazzed-up medley wearing their take on the iconic ensemble.

Paris Hilton, 2008

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

It wasn’t Halloween, and Paris wasn’t performing in any Marilyn tributes. She just stumbled into this lookalike moment. But should we be surprised? After all, she once said “I think every decade has an iconic blonde, like Marilyn Monroe or Princess Diana, and right now I’m that icon.”

