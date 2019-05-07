Celebrities Who Have Channeled Cinderella on the Red Carpet

Hollywood can often seem like a fairy tale, and these stars couldn't resist playing the part of one of the most iconic storybook princesses in Cinderella-inspired ballgowns (and with a dress as epic as Ella's as inspiration, who could blame them?). Here, look back at every time the stars have brought one of the most beloved tales to life in couture
By Lindy Segal
May 06, 2019 09:46 PM

Zendaya

Unlike Cinderella herself, the star wanted us to see the magic happen at the Met Gala – so she brought along her fairy godmother (stylist Law Roach) to wave a magic wand and cause her fairytale inspired-gown (right down to the pumpkin-carriage clutch) to light up.

ARIANA GRANDE

Though she didn’t get to go to the “ball” (she sat out the Grammys after a disagreement with the producers), she still got to wear the gown! Zac Posen served as “fairy godmother,” working with her stylist Law Roach over the course of a month to produce this voluminous ice-blue duchess satin ballgown, which she wore to hang at home.

BLAKE LIVELY

Blake is no stranger to dressing like a Disney character, but her most memorable look may have been when she went full Cinderella in this Vivienne Westwood Couture gown at Cannes in 2016.

CARDI B

The skirt on the rapper’s Christian Siriano gown for Rihanna’s 2017 Diamond Ball was so full, she had to travel to the event in the trunk of an SUV, and enlist several pals to help her dismount. With friends like these, who needs mice and a carriage?

AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN

The Bollywood superstar also went princess-inspired at Cannes, wearing this full-skirted, embroidered Michael Cinco ballgown in 2017.

ELSA HOSK

Models and Cannes go hand-in-hand, and the Victoria’s Secret Angel didn’t miss her moment in this off-the-shoulder Alberta Ferretti dress in 2017.

LILY JAMES

Not only did Lily embody the titular character in the live-action remake of Cinderella, but the star also took her on as a fashion inspiration on the red carpet. For the Hollywood premiere, she chose this stunning Elie Saab Couture gown (and it even had pockets, because times have changed!).

EMMA WATSON

She may have been promoting her role as Belle in Beauty and the Beast, but Emma appeared to be channeling a different princess in this Emilia Wickstead cape dress (which, like all of her looks from the press tour, was sustainable).

CLAIRE DANES

The star’s strapless Zac Posen ballgown was intricate enough in its 1950s-esque construction, but it had an additional surprise befitting the 2016 Met Gala’s “Manus x Machina” theme: It lit up in the dark.

DOUTZEN KROES

Back at the 2010 Met Gala, Zac Posen dressed the supermodel in this regal, tulle confection with delicate sleeves.

ELLE FANNING

Elle brought a little lightness to the Maleficent premiere in this periwinkle Elie Saab Couture gown — the perfect foil to costar Angelina Jolie’s black rubberized silk gown by Atelier Versace.

AMY ADAMS

Adams typically chooses sleek styles for the red carpet, but her 2013 Academy Awards look, designed for her by Oscar de la Renta, was a princess-y departure. “The first time she put the dress, she was sashaying through the office,” Adams’ stylist Christina Ehrlich told PEOPLE at the time. “You could tell that she was having that fairytale moment.”

