The 2021 Venice Film Festival's Must-See Red Carpet Looks

The famed film festival, which kicks off Sept. 1 and runs until Sept. 11, has already drawn A-listers including Helen Mirren and Penélope Cruz 

By Hanna Flanagan and Lauren Lieberman
September 01, 2021 05:05 PM

1 of 7

Helen Mirren

Credit: Getty

in a custom sequin Dolce & Gabbana gown at the premiere of Madres Paralelas on Sept. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Penelope Cruz

Credit: Getty

in a black Chanel gown with white tulle and fringe detailing, at the Madres Paralelas premiere.

3 of 7

Cynthia Erivo

Credit: Getty

in a custom sequin plunging Atelier Versace dress with a waist-high slit at the premiere of Madres Paralelas on Sept. 1. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 7

Sara Sampaio

Credit: Getty

in an Armani Privé gown featuring velvet panels and crystal embellishments at the premiere of Madres Paralelas on Sept. 1. 

Advertisement

5 of 7

Adriana Lima

Credit: Getty

in a custom strapless Etro gown with a crossed bustier, cut outs and a thigh-high slit at the premiere of Madres Paralelas on Sept. 1.

6 of 7

Barbara Palvin

Credit: Getty

in a strapless Armani Privé gown at the premiere of Madres Paralelas on Sept. 1. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 7

Isabelle Huppert

Credit: Getty

in a long sleeve Armani Privé gown at the premiere of  Madres Paralelas on Sept. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Hanna Flanagan and Lauren Lieberman