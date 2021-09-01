The 2021 Venice Film Festival's Must-See Red Carpet Looks
The famed film festival, which kicks off Sept. 1 and runs until Sept. 11, has already drawn A-listers including Helen Mirren and Penélope Cruz
Helen Mirren
in a custom sequin Dolce & Gabbana gown at the premiere of Madres Paralelas on Sept. 1.
Penelope Cruz
in a black Chanel gown with white tulle and fringe detailing, at the Madres Paralelas premiere.
Cynthia Erivo
in a custom sequin plunging Atelier Versace dress with a waist-high slit at the premiere of Madres Paralelas on Sept. 1.
Sara Sampaio
in an Armani Privé gown featuring velvet panels and crystal embellishments at the premiere of Madres Paralelas on Sept. 1.
Adriana Lima
in a custom strapless Etro gown with a crossed bustier, cut outs and a thigh-high slit at the premiere of Madres Paralelas on Sept. 1.
Barbara Palvin
in a strapless Armani Privé gown at the premiere of Madres Paralelas on Sept. 1.
Isabelle Huppert
in a long sleeve Armani Privé gown at the premiere of Madres Paralelas on Sept. 1.