Ciara, Kourtney Kardashian & More Celeb Moms Who Are Saving Their Iconic Clothes for Their Kids

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star chatted exclusively with PEOPLE, revealing that her wardrobe is an open book when it comes to her 6-year-old middle child, Penelope.

“I just wore this little black Dolce & Gabbana dress in Italy and I posted a photo — I was with Domenico Dolce — and I saved that dress for her,” said Kardashian. “I was like, ‘She needs to have this someday.’ ”

“I save things all the time and she always tells me, ‘Can I have this? Can I have this?’ And I’m like, ‘What’s mine is yours,’ ” the reality star explained. “She likes to wear my bags a lot and I love mini bags, so I take a lot of her bags too.”