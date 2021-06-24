Get Sir John's best summer beauty tips during PEOPLE's Instagram Live, June 24 at 3:00 p.m. EST

Celeb Makeup Artist Sir John Is Joining Us Live to Chat Brows, Beyoncé and … Beer?

Bust out your brightest lipstick and bring on the bronzer because after a year of low-key beauty, it's time to get your glam on. And to celebrate the return of being out and about (yay for packed social calendars!) PEOPLE is hosting an Instagram Live today, Thursday, June 24, at 3:00 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST, featuring celebrity makeup artist and L'Oréal Paris ambassador Sir John speaking with PEOPLE Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal.

make-up Credit: courtesy L'Oreal

Here's a sneak peek at what's on the beauty agenda:

1. The debut of a brand new, game-changing brow product. (L'Oréal Paris' Unbelieva-BrowLongWear Topcoat and L'Oréal Paris' Brow Stylist Definer pencil.)

L'oreal Credit: courtesy L'Oreal

2. Sir John's best summer beauty tips (hit up our Instagram Stories to send in your questions for him to answer!)

3. The craziest thing Sir John's ever done in the name of beauty (hint: it involves beer).

4. Sir John's all-time favorite Beyoncé beauty look (he's her go-to pro, after all).