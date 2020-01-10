Celeb Makeup Artist Scott Patric, of Project Runway Fame, Dead

Image zoom Scott Patric, 2014 Gary Gershoff/Getty

Scott Patric, a celebrity hair and makeup artist known for his work on Project Runway, has died.

A representative for Patric announced on social media earlier this week that he’d been found dead in his home on Wednesday. PEOPLE was unable to immediately confirm Patric’s place and cause of death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm makeup artist Scott Patric has passed,” read the statement from Contact. “He was found today in his bed after not responding to calls. His talent, creativity and warmth were limitless. He will be greatly missed.”

Celebrity photographer Mike Ruiz mourned the loss of his friend following the news, writing on Facebook that Patric “always had the biggest smile on his face and radiated nothing but positive energy.”

He added: “The world has lost a very bright light. See on the next go around, Scott. I love you!!”

From 2012 to 2019, Patrick served as a makeup consultant and glamour lead on either Project Runway or one of the competition series’ spin-offs, including All Stars, Threads and Junior.

Scott’s editorial work has appeared in magazines like Vogue, Elle, Esquire and Glamour, and his craft has been featured in major ad campaigns for brands like MTV, L’Oréal, MAC Cosmetics and Macy’s.

Over the course of his career, Scott has styled a number of A-listers, according to his official website. Some of those clients include Angelina Jolie, Katie Holmes, Kerry Washington, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Dwayne Johnson.

Patric also worked with Rita Ora, Alyssa Milano and Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger.

Offering video tutorials and other “happy-attitude” content, Patric maintained a YouTube channel, where he demonstrated everything from eyelash applications to seasonal style tips.