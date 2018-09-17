Celeb-Loved Jewelry Brand Launches Collection to Benefit Children Fighting Cancer

Mom jewelry has become an increasingly popular — and meaningful — trend among moms everywhere, celebrities included. One brand that’s really become a go-to for stars is Tiny Tags, as stars like Meryl Streep, Hoda Kotb, Selma Blair, and more have all worn (and shown off!) the Massachusetts-based brand’s signature nameplate designs.

In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, the brand’s founder and CEO Melissa Clayton is giving back, launching a capsule of bracelets and necklaces to benefit the Max Love Project, which helps children fighting cancer. The organization goes into communities and teaches parents how to cook nutritious meals for their children after chemotherapy, funds innovative research, and provides supportive care programs.

It’s a cause is very close to Clayton’s heart.

RELATED: The Best Personalized Gifts for Moms

“Years ago when I first started Tiny Tags, I became friends with a customer who lost her five-year-old son to cancer,” Clayton tells PEOPLE. “At that time, my son was five years old and when I would kiss him goodnight, my heart would break for her. I knew I had to do something to give back. Her story and hearing countless other stories of mother’s caring for their children fighting cancer became a personal mission to give back, so when I found out about the Max Love Project, I knew I had to reach out and get involved.”

The collection includes two necklaces, a bangle and a beaded bracelet, and ranges from $55 to $105. The designs feature the words hope, love, thrive, as well as a heart motif. The best part: One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to Max Love Project.

Singer Kimberly Caldwell is already a fan. “We can’t think of a better way to be thankful for the healthy children in our lives by supporting those who are not,” Caldwell wrote of her support of the cause on Instagram.

Clayton, a mother of three herself, agrees. “I love seeing the words love and hope as a reminder of what children need — not just those who are fighting cancer but what every child needs from us as their parents,” says Clayton. “Children don’t need more stuff — they need love and hope.”

The collection is available now on tinytags.com.