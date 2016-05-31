After a long weekend of lounging, swimming and soaking up the unofficial start of summer, it’s time to get back to all the celeb designer collaboration news you might have missed. There are three that we just couldn’t ignore: Kate Moss has teamed up with the blouse powerhouse Equipment, Kristen Stewart gets glam for Chanel beauty and Burberry puts a modern twist on their classic trench coats.

Image zoom



Daria Werbowy

1.

Kate Moss’s capsule collection with Equipment launches this week. According to a press release, the supermodel has loved the brand ever since she swiped shirts from her old boyfriend’s closet. Her special capsule collection contains signature button-downs, tie-neck shirts and star-print sweaters. But the designs aren’t the only thing with Moss’s personal touch: She also opened up her Cotwsolds, England home for the fall 2016 campaign (which was all under her creative direction). The shirts go on sale June 2 at equipmentfr.com, Equipment stores and net-a-porter.com.

Image zoom Credit: Daria Werbowy



Daria Werbowy



2.

Karl Lagerfeld’s longtime Chanel muse, Kristen Stewart, has a new beauty gig promoting their new eye makeup line Collection Eye 2016. The brand shared four outtakes videos from her shoot with Mario Testino in which she channels different ways of dressing up the eye, featuring banter between the star and the photog, who’s directing her poses based on the looks “tomboy,” “playful,” “star,” and “mischievous.” Our favorite intimate moment from the videos? When Testino asks if Stewart thinks she’s mischevious. “I can be,” she says. “I can surprise myself.”

3.

Burberry has just debuted its new marketing campaign featuring original illustrations by British artist Luke Edward Hall with portraits also shot by the famed Mario Testino. They tapped longtime Burberry star Edie Campbell and actor Callum Turner to model the latest menswear and womenswear collections which center around the iconic Heritage Trench Coat and the Patchwork bag.

Tell us: Are you excited to shop Moss’ new collection? Share your thoughts in the comments below.