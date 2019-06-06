Celebrity Teenagers at Prom
Ah, prom. The dresses! The flowers! The… celebrities?! See how Natalia Bryant, Joaquin Consuelos and more A-list teens brought their red carpet style to the high school dance
Natalia Bryant
The 18-year-old daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant posted an Instagram photo from her senior prom, and she looked oh-so-pretty in pink. "Prom! 💗" she captioned a snap in an off-the-shoulder tea-length tulle gown."
Natalia Bryant
Double the proms, double the fun! The high school senior went to her second prom of the season, showing off her floral-print fit-and-flare Dolce & Gabbana dress on Instagram. Natalia captioned an Instagram Reel of her look, "promx2."
Joaquin Consuelos
The youngest son of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa looked dapper as he headed off to prom. In photos shared by his parents, the 18-year-old sported a sleek black tuxedo — and he borrowed it from his dad!
"It's Prom night…. Quino and his lovely date Melissa," Consuelos captioned his Instagram post, on which Ripa commented: "In your tux and shoes no less! 😍😍"
Lola Consuelos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos both shared sweet snaps of their 17-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos, at prom, but they had to wait for their teenager's approval first. "It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos," Kelly joked on Instagram.
Sascha Seinfeld
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld’s 18-year-old daughter attended her high school prom in a royal blue Alice + Olivia ruched gown. “Prom night for Couple of the Year, Sascha and Jack 💘,” Jessica captioned a pic of the two on Instagram.
Gia Giudice
Teresa and Joe Giudice's oldest daughter attended her first prom of the season in a V-neck embellished gown from New Jersey's popular dress shop, Cocos Chateau Gowns. "prom round one💙 ," the 18-year-old captioned her pic on Instagram.
Amelia Gray Hamlin
Some girls love corsages; Amelia loves comfy kicks. The youngest daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin followed up last year's prom-bat boots (get it) by sporting a pair of Converse with her cherry-red spaghetti strap prom dress, as seen in a photo posted by her mom. (Her date, Mercer Wiederhorn, is in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills universe too: His older brother Thayer is married to Kim Richards' daughter Brooke.)
Ariana Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's second daughter wasn't tardy for her party - her romantic photoshoto was practically the main event. The high school senior's high-low lace dress was by Sherri Hill, of course: "THANK YOU @sherrihill for always making the most fabulous prom dresses! Year after Year! You have kept my girls looking flawless always!" Zolciak-Biermann wrote on a photo of Ariana last year.
Lola Consuelos
The 16-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posed with her date in a pastel purple Alice + Olivia satin evening gown. "Prom night 2018 ," proud mom Ripa captioned the shot on Instagram.
DYLAN DOUGLAS
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ son is now in college, but first, the 17-year-old had a prom to attend — and he gamely posed for a selfie with his movie-star parents before heading out for the party.
JADEN SMITH
The 19-year-old — who also attended a prom with friend Amandla Stenberg in 2015 — accompanied girlfriend Odessa Adlon to her prom three years later. Smith wore a fashion-forward suit, chain-link necklace and black sneakers (yep!) while Adlon chose a black fringe sequin crop top gown, paired with a classic pink corsage.
The star, who has a famously aloof social media presence, Tweeted the photo along with the caption “We Went to Prom, This Picture Describes The Experience.”
AMELIA GRAY HAMLIN
A year after older sister Delilah Belle attended her prom, Amelia had her big night. Mom Lisa Rinna shared a photo of her beaming daughter in a plunging black gown, posing with her seriously hip group of friends.
GIA GIUDICE
Teresa's little girl is all grown up! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's oldest daughter (and mini-me) posed with mom before the big dance in her pink plunging gown — with a matching corsage, of course.
YARA SHAHIDI
"What a beautiful day it has been," the Black-ish star captioned her Instagram from prom, where she skipped a gown and instead wore a two-tone green Emanuel Ungaro tiered midi dress and Nicholas Kirkwood heels. And she had a famous date too...
Cori Broadus
In 2017, Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus' daughter, Cori Broadus, opted for a chocolate brown, beaded look. Her big brother, Cordell, posted a photo from her big night captioned, "Prom night for my lil sis 🍫."
Reginae Carter
Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson's daughter, Reginae Carter, sparkled in a beaded gold dress at her prom in 2017.
ROWAN BLANCHARD
"Ah!!! I went to prom with @yarashahidi!!! And @kateandlauramulleavy let me wear this @rodarte dress!!" If her Instagram post is any indication, we'd say Rowan was just a tad excited to attend the event alongside her friend.
Drake, with Cousin Jalaah Moore
Best chaperone of all time? The rapper attended his cousin's Memphis prom — and he went all out, springing for a white Rolls Royce to drive them and hosting an afterparty at the Hard Rock Cafe for Jalaah and 400(!) friends. Plus, can we talk about Jalaah and her date's matching sequin looks? Her Instagram caption said it best: "Best Day Everrrr."
DELILAH BELLE HAMLIN
The 18-year-old looked every inch the It-model-to-be in her unique Bec & Bridge dress, while her boyfriend Aidan Reilly was equally spiffy his classic suit.
JORDYN WOODS & KYLIE JENNER
Kylie, 19, may not have gotten a prom of her own (she opted for homeschooling and a cosmetics empire instead), but she didn't miss the experience altogether. Accompanied by then-BFF Jordyn Woods, she crashed fan Albert Ochoa's junior prom in Sacramento, California — wearing a mauve silk gown and Yeezy heels, no less.
Ming Lee Simmons
Mom Kimora Lee Simmons made her eldest daughter's junior prom dress, and now Ming (whose dad is Russell Simmons) is returning the favor: She's teaming up with her mom and Harvard-bound little sis Aoki to help relaunch the Baby Phat line.
LILY-ROSE DEPP
The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis went super glam for the big night – unsurprising considering that at 16, she was already a fashion darling and the face of Chanel eyewear. Oh, and her pal Harley Quinn Smith, daughter of director Kevin Smith, looked great too!
ARIEL WINTER
Two proms are better than one: The Modern Family star hit the prom in 2015 and 2016, opting for form-fitting black lace gowns for both occasions.
PRESLEY GERBER
Cindy Crawford's 16-year-old model son got “all prom'd up” in an all-black suit, but not before a quick sock swap (is this something new the kids are doing these days?).
MAUDE APATOW
They grow up so fast! The little girl we fell in love with in Knocked Up is already a high school senior – and she wore a romantic satin-and-lace dress with a classic corsage (nice touch, Maude's date) to her prom.
PARIS JACKSON
The daughter of the late Michael Jackson skipped a dress in favor if a classic suit, which she paired with bright turquoise hair. “Only true friends dye their hair to match their gal’s prom gown,” the teen wrote on Instagram.
ELLE FANNING
Elle's prom was exactly like yours… except it was in Cannes, she wore a Zuhair Murad Couture dress and Tiffany & Co. jewels, and she flew her date out for the red carpet since she couldn't be at the real prom. Other than that, just like yours.
JADEN SMITH AND AMANDLA STENBERG
When the Hunger Games actress needed a date, she called on none other than Jaden Smith. And yes, both stars wore dresses; Smith told GQ Style, “I don’t see man clothes and woman clothes, I just see scared people and comfortable people.”
Ava Sambora
For her 2015 prom, the daughter of Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora went chic and classic, wearing a white gown with glittery bodice and Old Hollywood waves.
SAILOR BRINKLEY COOK
The model (and daughter of Christie Brinkley) joined her date in the traditional prom-photo pose, captioning her Instagram “this is crazy and cliché high school I love it.”
LOTTIE MOSS
The up-and-coming model has access to every designer imaginable – after all, she is the younger sister of Kate Moss – but Lottie chose a simple $60 Missguided maxidress for her School Leaver's Ball (a.k.a. the British version of prom).