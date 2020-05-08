"We really wanted to find a way to do our part and help in any way that we can," Lorraine Schwartz tells PEOPLE

The luxury jewelry label worn by celebrities including Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian West and Beyoncé just became more accessible.

On Friday, Lorraine Schwartz announced the launch of its first-ever E-commerce platform (just in time for Mother's Day!) to support charitable organizations in response to the novel coronavirus.

Thirty percent of sales from the online pop-up store — which features Lorraine Schwartz's Signature Collections: Against Evil Eye, 2B Happy and Lucky Monkey — will be donated to three charities fighting COVID-19, Direct Relief, Feeding America and United Way Worldwide, all chosen by the iconic jewelry designer herself.

Along with three of her best-selling jewelry collections, the Ecomm store will also offer customizable “Virtual Cards” that showcase Lorraine Schwartz designs and have space for sentimental notes, the goal being that beautifully designed cards with personalized messages to their loved ones during this especially difficult time while also making a significant contribution to the fight against coronavirus.

Prices of the Virtual Cards range from $25-$150, and 100 percent of sales will go towards coronavirus relief efforts. Designs include “whimsical interpretations of the brand’s iconic signatures, to virtual bouquets of archival Lorraine Schwartz diamond and gemstone flower brooches,” according to a press release.

On Friday afternoon, Lorraine Schwartz announced the news on Instagram alongside a video of a luxurious jewelry display case containing famed pieces like the Diamond Evil Eye.

"We’re very excited to announce the launch of the Lorraine Schwartz Online Pop-Up, which will benefit organizations providing resources to those who have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic – launching later today just in time for Mother’s Day! Stay tuned for more! 💕💎#lorraineschwartz," the brand captioned the post.

Ahead of the historic launch, Schwartz opened up to PEOPLE about why now is the right time to venture into e-comm, saying that it's something she and her team have "been thinking about for awhile," despite the fact that her label is usually "bespoke and very personal."

"People have been telling us about how these pieces have been making them feel happy during this crazy time," she continued. "We also really wanted to find a way to do our part and help in any way that we can. We’re donating 30 percent of all sales of our Signature Collections, and 100 percent of sales from Virtual Cards we created specifically for the pop-up. All donations will benefit charitable organizations that are operating on the front lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic."

Why are you launching with these three collections?

"These three collections are my favorite Signature Collections. All our #lorrainegirls have these. You’re meant to wear them every day. They make you feel protected, happy and remind you how lucky you are."

Are your clients still buying fine jewelry right now?

"This is one of the reasons we decided to launch this pop-up. We’ve been getting a lot of requests for our Signature Collections, like our 2B Happy Collection and our Against Evil Eye Collection, as well as special investment pieces."

Which one of your pieces would be the perfect Mother’s Day gift this year and why?

"My 2B Happy pieces because you’re giving it to someone to show them how happy they make you, while at the same time wishing for them to be happy. It will always put a smile on your face."

What jewelry trends do you think will emerge from this time?

"I think people will wear jewelry that has symbolism – pieces that make them feel protected, or happy or close to their family. I also think people will be looking for investment quality pieces, like diamonds and gemstones. In times like this people are always looking for stones and gems that hold their value and can be a liquid asset if needed."

What jewels are you wearing while you’re stuck at home? What are the best pieces to be quarantined with and why?

"I always wear a stack of my 2B Happy and Against Evil Eye bracelets. I love stacking up the different styles in the collections. Right now, I’m wearing 3 different Against Evil Eye bracelets and a 2B Happy bracelet and a 2B Happy bangle. They always make me happy and make me feel protected and have come to mean more to me during this crazy time. You should always wear pieces that make you feel good. When you look at them, they make you feel happy, safe and empowered. These pieces always put a smile on my face."