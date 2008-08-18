Celeb Fashion Hit or Miss?
JENNIFER ANISTON
The actress catches on to the baggy jean trend as she takes in the sights of N.Y.C., including the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
RIHANNA
The singer is impossible to miss in her patterned Matthew Williamson top, knee-high Balenciaga gladiator sandals and Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci Nightingale bag while getting a Starbucks drink with boyfriend Chris Brown (not pictured) in Los Angeles.
CHARLIZE THERON
The Hancock star continues her stylish promotion of the blockbuster in an ornate Prada lace dress, strappy Prada heels and Cartier diamonds at the film’s Toyko premiere.
BEYONCé
Showing some sibling support, the casually attired star – with a luxe Armani tote close at hand – turns up to watch sister Solange perform in downtown Manhattan.
LUCY LIU
The new addition to Dirty Sexy Money looks like a million dollars in her elegant black Monique Lhuillier gown and updo at the Black and White Gala fund-raiser for Barack Obama in Los Angeles.
ASHLEY TISDALE
The High School Musical 3 star keeps it casual in a floaty white dress and moccasin boots while she runs errands in Los Angeles.
SELENA GOMEZ
The young Disney star is chic in her one-shouldered draped BCBG Max Azria dress and white pumps at the 23rd Annual Imagen Awards in Beverly Hills.
AUBREY O'DAY
The Danity Kane singer takes the feathered trend in a new direction with her plunging vest at the Traitor premiere in N.Y.C.
JENNIFER GARNER
The mom-to-be glows in a short floral See by Chloe dress and nude heels at the Baby Einstein anniversary party.
DEMI MOORE
The star cheers on her daughter’s acting debut in The House Bunny in a grosgrain Lanvin dress, Neil Lane jewels and Giuseppe Zanotti pumps, with husband Ashton Kutcher by her side.
RUMER WILLIS
With the support of her whole family, the budding actress took center stage at the House Bunny premiere in a sexy Reem Acra corset gown.
SELMA BLAIR
The Hellboy 2: The Golden Army star is stylish in a little black Fendi dress and hot pink heels at the film’s Madrid photocall.
ASHLEY TISDALE
The actress pairs studded Camilla and Marc tank with a Whitley Kros high-waisted dress and bubblegum pink heels – that perfectly match the carpet! – at the House Bunny premiere.
KATE HUDSON
The actress arrives at her London hotel in a smart white suit with her Jimmy Choo purse in hand.
KATHARINE MCPHEE
The singer turns actress for her debut role in The House Bunny, and turns out in an hourglass white dress with a flounced hem and Casadei pumps at the premiere.
MARIA SHARAPOVA
The always-stylish tennis player is sophisticated in one-armed Lanvin and Giuseppe Zanotti pumps at the launch of the Canon Powershot Diamond Collection in New York.
LAUREN CONRAD
The Hills star celebrates the show’s fourth season in a plunging Roberto Cavalli gown at a party in Malibu.
KATE HUDSON
Trading in the beaches of California for chilly London, the actress bundles up in gray Genetic Denim and a cardigan as she lands in Heathrow airport carrying a Jimmy Choo “Saba” bag.
AUDRINA PATRIDGE
While the frost may be on with roomie Lo Bosworth, the Hills star tops her sexy Julia Clancey turquoise dress with a big smile.
NICKY HILTON
The designer is chic in a kimono-sleeve minidress and slingback pumps at a launch party for BestofVegas.com.
ASHLEY TISDALE
The star is chic for her morning coffee run in L.A. in a white dress and moccasins.
SELMA BLAIR
The Hellboy II: The Golden Army star is classic in her black dress and T-strap pumps at the film’s Berlin photocall.
RUMER WILLIS
The House Bunny actress is sweet in an ivory full-skirted Ports 1961 dress and Neil Lane jewels at a special screening of the film in N.Y.C.
ANNA FARIS
The titular The House Bunny goes for some downtown edge with her mid-calf boots and red floral strapless YAYA AFLALO dress as she leaves TRL.
JESSICA SZOHR
The Gossip Girl costar keeps it simple in a white pocket T-shirt, skinny jeans and a black clutch for The House Bunny screening.
KATHARINE MCPHEE
Celebrating her acting debut in The House Bunny, the singer pairs a puff-sleeve ivory blouse with wide-leg jeans – both from Alice + Olivia – for an N.Y.C. screening of the comedy.
JESSICA ALBA
The new mom shows off her slim figure in a custom Narciso Rodriguez gown and Neil Lane jewels at the ALMA Awards.
EVA LONGORIA PARKER
The ALMA Awards host is red-hot in her one-shouldered Carolina Herrera gown and H.Stern jewels – one of her nine outfit changes for the night!
BLAKE LIVELY
The Gossip Girl star is perfectly summery in white Whitley Kros jeans and a matching vintage Ralph Lauren Collection halter top at a Vitamin Water bash, celebrating the show’s second season, at the EMM Group estate in the Hamptons.
KATHERINE HEIGL
The star flaunts her hourglass figure in a two-tone Diane von Furstenberg dress at the Hot in Hollywood event in Los Angeles.
LEIGHTON MEESTER
Lively’s costar is sexy in a buttercup yellow Giambatisa Valli minidress, Dior heels and Kara Ross jewels at the Vitamin Water bash at the EMM Group estate.
AMERICA FERRERA
The Ugly Betty star stuns at the ALMA Awards in her graphic Diane von Furstenberg strapless dress, Fred Leighton jewels and white peeptoe pumps.
ASHLEY TISDALE
The High School Musical 3 star is a ray of sunshine in her deep V-neck yellow Bradley Bayou dress and Stuart Weitzman accessories at the ALMA Awards in Pasadena, Calif.
SELENA GOMEZ
The young star is the picture of sophistication in her Notte by Marchesa goddess gown and curled updo at the ALMA Awards.
KIM KARDASHIAN
The reality star may have donned a corset for her performance with the Pussycat Dolls, but she is elegant in electric blue Olga Kapustina as she arrives to Pure Nightclub in Las Vegas.