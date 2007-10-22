Celeb Fashion Hit or Miss

Check out recent style triumphs and trip-ups by the stars, then rate the looks yourself! By Melissa Liebling-Goldberg
By People Staff
Updated October 22, 2007 04:20 AM

1 of 27

HALLE BERRY

Credit: OLYCOM/IPHOTO

The mom-to-be looks flawless again in a draped black Roberto Cavalli gown at a party in Rome for the designer’s new collaboration with H&M.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 27

JESSICA SIMPSON

Credit: FRANK MICELOTTA/GETTY

The singer flaunts her toned figure in a curve-hugging orange dress at the CMT Giants honoring Hank Williams Jr.

3 of 27

RENEé ZELLWEGER

Credit: BAUER-GRIFFIN

Showing off a short new do, the Bee Movie actress got her feathers ruffled in a Carolina Herrera cocktail dress at the film’s N.Y.C. premiere.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 27

ANNE HATHAWAY

Credit: PETER KRAMER/AP

The Becoming Jane star is bold in a hot pink satin Bill Blass sheath and chandelier earrings at the Princess Grace Awards in New York.

Advertisement

5 of 27

ALICIA KEYS

Credit: JACKSON LEE/STARMAX

The singer is elegant in a little black Giorgio Armani sequined dress and headband at the 4th Annual Black Ball Concert for Keep a Child Alive in Manhattan.

6 of 27

GWEN STEFANI

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

The singer wraps up in a simple belted navy Lanvin gown and elaborate Christian Louboutin heels at the Keep a Child Alive event in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 27

JESSICA SIMPSON

Credit: Francis Specker /Landov

The star shows off a charitable side and a sexy black What Comes Around Goes Around minidress at the Clothes Off Our Back benefit in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 27

HALLE BERRY

Credit: Goff/INF

Redefining the term hot mama, the mom-to-be sizzles in plunging Versace and Armapali of Jaipur jewels at the London premiere of Things We Lost in the Fire.

Advertisement

9 of 27

KATIE HOLMES

Credit: Semmer/face to face/iPhoto

The actress dazzles in a shimmering Armani Privé couture frock and glittering heels at the Berlin premiere of Lions for Lambs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 27

VANESSA HUDGENS

Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The High School Musical 2 actress plays on patterns in her colorful maxidress at the Fredericks of Hollywood fashion show to benefit Clothes Off Our Backs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 27

MANDY MOORE

Credit: Marion Curtis/Startraks

The actress is low-key in a cobalt blue Zero Maria Cornejo dress and simple accessories at a dinner for artist Hunt Slonem, whose work she collects.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 27

GWEN STEFANI

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty

The star designer shows off her fashion cred – and her toned legs! – in trendy boots and a sequined L.A.M.B. top at a fashion event in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 27

CATE BLANCHETT

Credit: Anthony Harvey/reuters /Landov

The Elizabeth: The Golden Age star shines in sparkling Vivienne Westwood frock and Roger Vivier sandals at the film’s London premiere.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 27

MARIAH CAREY

Credit: Evan Agostini/ap

Another day, another minidress – the singer launches her debut fragrance at Macy’s Herald Square in a plunging black Hervé Légér frock and stiletto heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 27

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Credit: Robert Pitts /Landov

Before heading out with Chace Crawford, the singer performed in a military-inspirited coat and thigh-high boots on Good Morning America.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 27

RASHIDA JONES

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

The Office costar is simply chic in Nina Ricci at the Couture Cares: A Benefit for Breast Cancer in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 27

ASHLEY TISDALE

Credit: Clark Samuels/startraks

The High School Musical 2 star tries out ’80s-inspired layers while promoting Headstrong on The Early Show.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 27

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES

Credit: Matt Sayles/ap

The star shows off a sexier side in her revealing Hervé Légér little black dress and tousled updo at the Hollywood Film Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 27

CATE BLANCHETT

Credit: Sergio Barrenechea/epa/Corbis

The Elizabeth: The Golden Age star kept up her stylish red carpet reign in an embroidered Irving & Fine satin blouse and Dries Van Noten pencil skirt at the film’s Madrid photocall.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 27

JENNIFER CONNELLY

Credit: Flynet

Leaving her avant-garde fashion behind, the actress goes retro in marcel waves and a belted red strapless Alexander McQueen dress at the Hollywood Film Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 27

MARIAH CAREY

Credit: inf

The singer is her usual sexy self in a curve-hugging America Apparrel purple minidress, Dolce & Gabbana cropped leather jacket and thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 27

REESE WITHERSPOON

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The Rendition star skips a red carpet gown in favor of a sexy Nina Ricci maroon cocktail dress and black Christian Louboutin pumps at her Rome premiere.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 27

JESSICA ALBA

Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Winner of best female superhero at the Spike TV Scream Awards, the Fantastic Four star shows off her super fashion sense in a sequined Corey Lynn Calter minidress and trendy Prada booties.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 27

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES

Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

The star is the epitome of glamour in a sweeping green Reem Acra gown and soft updo at the “A Fine Romance” event in Culver City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 27

HAYDEN PANETTIERE

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Heroes star sticks to a winning look – a bold minidress –in her golden David Meister at the Spike TV Scream Awards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 27

KERI RUSSELL

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

The new mom shows off her slim post-baby body in a casual striped Club Monaco turtleneck and Earnest Sewn jeans at the Hamptons Film Festival screening of August Rush.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 27

PARIS HILTON

Credit: Tyrone Kerr/FilmMagic

The heiress channels another famous blonde – Rainbow Brite – in her colorful striped sweater and belt over a cobalt blue dress at a Toronto nightclub.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff