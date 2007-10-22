Celeb Fashion Hit or Miss
HALLE BERRY
The mom-to-be looks flawless again in a draped black Roberto Cavalli gown at a party in Rome for the designer’s new collaboration with H&M.
JESSICA SIMPSON
The singer flaunts her toned figure in a curve-hugging orange dress at the CMT Giants honoring Hank Williams Jr.
RENEé ZELLWEGER
Showing off a short new do, the Bee Movie actress got her feathers ruffled in a Carolina Herrera cocktail dress at the film’s N.Y.C. premiere.
ANNE HATHAWAY
The Becoming Jane star is bold in a hot pink satin Bill Blass sheath and chandelier earrings at the Princess Grace Awards in New York.
ALICIA KEYS
The singer is elegant in a little black Giorgio Armani sequined dress and headband at the 4th Annual Black Ball Concert for Keep a Child Alive in Manhattan.
GWEN STEFANI
The singer wraps up in a simple belted navy Lanvin gown and elaborate Christian Louboutin heels at the Keep a Child Alive event in N.Y.C.
JESSICA SIMPSON
The star shows off a charitable side and a sexy black What Comes Around Goes Around minidress at the Clothes Off Our Back benefit in Los Angeles.
HALLE BERRY
Redefining the term hot mama, the mom-to-be sizzles in plunging Versace and Armapali of Jaipur jewels at the London premiere of Things We Lost in the Fire.
KATIE HOLMES
The actress dazzles in a shimmering Armani Privé couture frock and glittering heels at the Berlin premiere of Lions for Lambs.
VANESSA HUDGENS
The High School Musical 2 actress plays on patterns in her colorful maxidress at the Fredericks of Hollywood fashion show to benefit Clothes Off Our Backs.
MANDY MOORE
The actress is low-key in a cobalt blue Zero Maria Cornejo dress and simple accessories at a dinner for artist Hunt Slonem, whose work she collects.
GWEN STEFANI
The star designer shows off her fashion cred – and her toned legs! – in trendy boots and a sequined L.A.M.B. top at a fashion event in N.Y.C.
CATE BLANCHETT
The Elizabeth: The Golden Age star shines in sparkling Vivienne Westwood frock and Roger Vivier sandals at the film’s London premiere.
MARIAH CAREY
Another day, another minidress – the singer launches her debut fragrance at Macy’s Herald Square in a plunging black Hervé Légér frock and stiletto heels.
CARRIE UNDERWOOD
Before heading out with Chace Crawford, the singer performed in a military-inspirited coat and thigh-high boots on Good Morning America.
RASHIDA JONES
The Office costar is simply chic in Nina Ricci at the Couture Cares: A Benefit for Breast Cancer in Los Angeles.
ASHLEY TISDALE
The High School Musical 2 star tries out ’80s-inspired layers while promoting Headstrong on The Early Show.
CATHERINE ZETA-JONES
The star shows off a sexier side in her revealing Hervé Légér little black dress and tousled updo at the Hollywood Film Festival.
CATE BLANCHETT
The Elizabeth: The Golden Age star kept up her stylish red carpet reign in an embroidered Irving & Fine satin blouse and Dries Van Noten pencil skirt at the film’s Madrid photocall.
JENNIFER CONNELLY
Leaving her avant-garde fashion behind, the actress goes retro in marcel waves and a belted red strapless Alexander McQueen dress at the Hollywood Film Festival.
MARIAH CAREY
The singer is her usual sexy self in a curve-hugging America Apparrel purple minidress, Dolce & Gabbana cropped leather jacket and thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots.
REESE WITHERSPOON
The Rendition star skips a red carpet gown in favor of a sexy Nina Ricci maroon cocktail dress and black Christian Louboutin pumps at her Rome premiere.
JESSICA ALBA
Winner of best female superhero at the Spike TV Scream Awards, the Fantastic Four star shows off her super fashion sense in a sequined Corey Lynn Calter minidress and trendy Prada booties.
CATHERINE ZETA-JONES
The star is the epitome of glamour in a sweeping green Reem Acra gown and soft updo at the “A Fine Romance” event in Culver City.
HAYDEN PANETTIERE
The Heroes star sticks to a winning look – a bold minidress –in her golden David Meister at the Spike TV Scream Awards.
KERI RUSSELL
The new mom shows off her slim post-baby body in a casual striped Club Monaco turtleneck and Earnest Sewn jeans at the Hamptons Film Festival screening of August Rush.
PARIS HILTON
The heiress channels another famous blonde – Rainbow Brite – in her colorful striped sweater and belt over a cobalt blue dress at a Toronto nightclub.