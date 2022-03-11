See How Andrew Rannells and Casey Wilson Prepped for the 2022 Costume Designer Guild Awards

The Black Monday costars served as hosts for the 24th annual Costume Designer Guild Awards on Wednesday – and had a lot of fun behind the scenes. Click through for their getting ready photo diary 

By Brittany Talarico March 11, 2022 04:54 PM

Beauty Besties

Beauty Besties

"We are each other's glam squads to mixed effect. I wish Andrew wouldn't drink while he does my makeup." 

Refreshing Rehearsal

Refreshing Rehearsal

"Rehearsing with the essentials! #Coke (Available for a brand partnership to help get the word out about this amazing new product)"

Glam Time

Glam Time

"Snip, snip!" 

In the Details

In the Details

Wilson shows off her Stuart Weitzman platforms and David Yurman rings. 

Party Time

Party Time

Rannells opted for a classic Calvin Klein tuxedo and Vacheron Constantin Watch.  

Pink Carpet Co-Stars

Pink Carpet Co-Stars

"Honored to have co-hosted the @costumeawards last night with my one and only @andrewrannells!," Wilson shared on Instagram

Three's Company

"Time for the carpet! And had to catch up with this year's  Spotlight Award honoree Andrew Garfield." 

Give It a Twirl

Wilson collaborated on her Gucci look with stylist Erica Cloud. "Hostess with the Mostest," Cloud wrote on Instagram. 

Gucci Girl

Wilson showed off her hot-pink Gucci design from all angles. 

Fashion Friends

Fashion Friends

Rannells and Wilson pose with costume designer Melissa Bruning, who they worked with on Showtime's Black Monday.  For the dar comedy set in 1987, Bruning crafted an amazing '80s wardrobe. 

