Shoppers Say This Is the ‘Warmest and Cutest Beanie’ They Own, and It’s Just $18

When you step outside your front door, where do you feel cold the most? If it's the top of your head, you may have neglected your noggin when bundling up with a winter jacket, thermal leggings, and snow boots. Although you won't lose a ton of heat through your head, considering it only makes up 10 percent of your body's surface, you will still feel a chilly difference up top if exposed to the cold. The simple fix is adding a warm hat or skull cap that'll protect your head from frigid snow and gusts of cold wind — and Amazon shoppers call the top-rated $18 C.C Thick Cable Knit Faux Fur Pom Fleece Beanie an "all-time favorite."
The tightly-knit weave is essential for keeping your head "nice and toasty," however, this beanie also has a fleece lining on the inside for additional warmth. Made with 100 percent acrylic, this skull cap has a soft exterior without that scratchy feeling some knit hats tend to have, according to reviewers. It also has an adorable, "silky" faux fur pom pom at the top that reviewers are obsessed with.
"The knitting is nice and the beanie is big enough for all my hair to fit inside," wrote one Amazon shopper. "The heat this keeps in is great, my head stays so warm that I never complain about being cold. Do I have any complaints? I don't think so."
The slouchy beanie design is also a winner among shoppers. Not only does it look fashionable, the stretchy knit material also provides extra room to accommodate different head sizes and hair styles while still keeping its shape. And as a bonus, the C.C Fur Pom Beanie is available in over 50 different colors. It's easy to see why shoppers admit they've bought it in multiple styles.
One shopper who sought out this fleece-lined beanie to accommodate their children's natural hair wrote that this was "just what [they] needed" so "their extensions and natural hair won't snag." The shopper also noted that it "can stretch and fit over their hairstyle, and still keep their ears warm." That's because the hat has an original width of about 7 inches that can stretch up to 13 inches to give you a "perfect" fit.
And that stretch is good for another part of your body too: your ears! Finally, they won't feel like they'll "snap" off ever again, because they'll be snuggled under warm fleece. Think of it as a blanket for your head and ears. And if you're wondering how it holds up in especially cold climates, reviewers say they have worn this best-selling pom pom beanie during chilly winters in places like Wisconsin, Illinois, New York, and even Iceland.
"I love this hat and the C.C brand," wrote one reviewer. "I do not like my ears to get cold in the winter, and not only is this stylish, but it works! The extra fleece lining is amazing for those extra cold days."
"This is hands down the warmest and the cutest beanie I have," wrote another shopper who hails from Chicago. "The beanie is thick and the pom pom on the top is large, but I wanted a large pom pom on top because they look super cute… I'm in love with it!"Stay warm and bundled up from head to toe with the C.C Thick Cable Knit Fur Pom Fleece Beanie. Consider its affordable $18 price tag all the permission you need to get a few colors. Check out some of our favorites below.
