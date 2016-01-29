Catherine Zeta-Jones's Amazing-Skin Secret Is Probably Already In Your Medicine Cabinet

Catherine Zeta-Jones either drinks straight from a fountain of youth, or simply takes incredible care of her skin. And according to her, it’s the latter.

In a live online Q&A session to promote her new movie Dad’s Army, one fan asked the 46-year-old actress, “What is your secret to your very youthful look and which moisturizer do you use?”

And her response is simple: It comes from within. “I think happiness is the best tonic for keeping us youthful,” she wrote. “Being happy with who you are inside radiates on the outside.”

But to physically take care of her skin, Zeta Jones relies primarily on hydration — on the inside and outside — to maintain her glowing complexion. The best part? Her go-to hydrator is not a secret potion that will blow your savings.

“I’m finding, just from traveling from New York and being in heated hotel rooms, my skin feels like a Walker’s crisp at the moment,” she shared. “But I’ve been using some argan oil just to saturate my skin at night, so it has some nourishment as I sleep, to start the day a little bit more hydrated. But the real hydration comes from within. You can never drink too much water. No diet sodas!”

Want skin like hers? Stash any of these miracle oils on your nightstand (and start giving yourself this pep talk in the mirror each morning).

Will you try her anti-aging miracle? Sound off below.

— Jillian Ruffo