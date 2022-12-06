Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Works the Red Carpet' in Plunging Jumpsuit: 'Planning to Clean the Windows Later'

The actress attended the premiere of the Disney+ original series National Treasure: Edge Of History on Monday night in Hollywood draped in a shimmery, wide-legged look from Elie Saab

By
Published on December 6, 2022 12:58 PM
British actress Catherine Zeta-Jones arrives for the special screening of the Disney+ original series "National Treasure: Edge of History" at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, December 5, 2022.
Photo: Michael Tran / AFP/ Getty

Catherine Zeta-Jones knows how to "work" a red carpet!

The 53-year-old actress shimmered in a plunging beaded maroon Elie Saab jumpsuit at the premiere of the Disney+ original series National Treasure: Edge Of History on Monday night in Hollywood.

"Full on, working the red carpet last night😂," the star wrote on Instagram, then joking, "Planning on cleaning my windows later today 😘."

The wide-legged tulle creation, from Elie Saab's Resort 2023 Prêt-à-Porter Collection, featured long sleeves and trailing sequin tassels.

Zeta-Jones, with her hair down, rocked a dramatic, smokey eye and accessorized the glam look with diamond earrings and rings from Dries Criel Jewelry and Nicole Rose Jewelry.

Her date for the evening, 22-year-old son Dylan Douglas, complemented her earth-tone ensemble with his brown suit.

Disney+ Original Series "National Treasure: Edge Of History" Red Carpet Event - Arrivals
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

As Dylan soaked in the red carpet, Zeta-Jones shared a proud mom moment with PEOPLE.

"I enjoy every minute with this guy. Well, he's a good son. It's just the best," the mother of two, who has been married to fellow actor Michael Douglas since 2000, said. (The couple also share daughter Carys, 19.)

"I mean, each year gets better and better and with such good friends, I think, in our family, which is great," she adds.

Dylan Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the Disney+ Original Series "National Treasure: Edge of History"
Dylan Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Appearing in the series as villain Billie, whom she has described as a "black-market antiquity dealer," Zeta-Jones also told PEOPLE that she is a huge fan of the original 2004 film starring Nicolas Cage.

"It hasn't lost that National Treasure vibe," she says of the show, whose lead character Jess is played by newcomer Lisette Olivera.

This marks the second big premiere for the film and TV star within the past month, as she also attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix Addams Family series Wednesday in November — and brought son Dylan along for that as well.

"Well first of all, husband Michael is very happy that this is my date! A collaboration between the two of us, the gift that keeps on giving," she told PEOPLE.

