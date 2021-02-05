The star is hosting a free beauty tutorial on talkshoplive on Feb. 6

Catherine Zeta-Jones Wants to Teach You How to Get the Perfect Valentine's Day Makeup Look

Even while she's been hunkered down at home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Catherine Zeta-Jones still loves to get glam.

The actress, 51, launched her own makeup line, Casa Zeta-Jones (in partnership with Wunder2), last summer, and is having fun experimenting with different products. "I'm enjoying working on different looks for every day, but I'm also trying out red carpet looks at home just for fun," Zeta-Jones tells PEOPLE. "I'm not [missing red carpets] as much as I thought I would!"

Now that she's had time to hone her skills, Zeta-Jones will be showcasing her Casa Zeta-Jones makeup collection — which consists of mascara and eyeliner pencils — on a talkshoplive stream on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. EST.

"I'm looking forward to showing the beauty products I've been creating," says Zeta-Jones, who plans on demonstrating a Valentine's Day-themed look during the free-to-stream tutorial. "I'm also looking forward to speaking with everyone live and hearing their thoughts, and what they're looking for in beauty products. We're always creating something new and innovative."

Read on for more from the star, who spilled all the details about her Valentine's Day plans with husband Michael Douglas, her daughter Carys' eye for makeup and more.

PEOPLE: What's your must-have product in the Casa Zeta-Jones lineup?

CZJ: The mascara. It is truly amazing. You can wear it casually with one coat or apply two to three coats for dramatic effect. It never clumps or gets thick and cake-y. My lashes stay flexible yet incredibly lush.

PEOPLE: What's been your everyday makeup look during quarantine?

CZJ: I always start with sunscreen — even in the winter. A coat of the Casa Zeta-Jones My Mascara, a stroke of my Eye Contact Eyeliner (usually Beach Bronze for everyday), to define my eyes especially in the morning and a bit of lip gloss.

PEOPLE: Are you going to go more glam for Valentine's Day?

CZJ: I'm going to get a little more dressed up than usual, do a more dramatic eye and a red lip. It's Valentines Day after all!

PEOPLE: What are your plans for the holiday?

CZJ: It will be low-key. Dinner at home with [my husband] Michael, candles and some lovely music.

PEOPLE: What's Michael's favorite makeup look on you?

CZJ: I'm lucky. Michael always notices when I try something new and says, "You look amazing." (Smart guy!) He likes everything from a no-makeup, natural look when we're at the beach to a dressy red carpet look.

PEOPLE: Do you help with his grooming routine?

CZJ: After all these years, he's got it down. He always look fabulous!

PEOPLE: What are the biggest beauty lessons have you taught your 17-year-old daughter Carys?

CZJ: Carys is a natural artist. She had taken to makeup like a pro. She's been around it all her life. She knows how to contour the eye subtly without it looking over the top, and has a great eye for color.

PEOPLE: Does Carys ever do your makeup?

CZJ: We do each other's makeup! It's really fun to try different looks with all these new products. I'm trying a few tricks that I quite like. I'll be talking about them on my talkshoplive on Saturday.

PEOPLE: What has been the best feedback you've received from customers on your makeup collection?

CZJ: They are loving how easy the products are to use and that they can still create a finished, really professional look.