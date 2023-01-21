Catherine Zeta-Jones Wears Two-Toned Dress on the Red Carpet with Husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones shone — literally — on the red carpet Thursday night at the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash in Santa Monica, Calif.

Walking the red carpet with husband Michael Douglas by her side, the 53-year-old actress showed off a striking formal gown in a glamorous black-and-gold color combination.

The dress featured a sleek, figure-skimming black skirt with a metallic plunging bodice, which Zeta-Jones set off with chandelier earrings, a bracelet, and her long dark hair styled simple and straight.

Douglas, 78, also wore a classic look, choosing a midnight-colored suit with a coordinating tie. As a finishing touch, he sported blue suede loafers to bring the ensemble together.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Zeta-Jones took to Instagram to share a reel of highlights from the evening. "Although I am Welsh, I just love a good Scottish Burns Night," she wrote. "Best date night!"

Douglas and Zeta-Jones celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in November. The couple share son Dylan Michael, 22, and daughter Carys Zeta, 19.

The Wall Street actor is also father to Cameron Douglas, 43, whom he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zeta-Jones is not shy about expressing her happiness with her marriage and family. "I mean, each year gets better and better," she told PEOPLE in December.

"Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know," she shared of her "very close relationship" with her children. "I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life."