Catherine Zeta-Jones Shows Some Leg as She Poses in Robe for Fresh-Faced Selfie: 'Hello'

Catherine Zeta-Jones knows that less is more.

The Oscar winner, 51, looked effortlessly elegant in a makeup-free selfie that she posted to Instagram Thursday.

"Hello……." Zeta-Jones captioned the smiling shot, taken in the mirror of luxe black marble bathroom. Perched on a windowsill, the actress showed what appeared to be her gray roots and a little leg in a pink patterned robe, pairing the loungewear with dangling earrings as her iPhone charged.

Zooming in for her close-up, the star posted several selfies hours later with husband Michael Douglas.

Snuggling, smiling and smooching in five photos taken in front of an ocean backdrop, Zeta-Jones joked that the shots perhaps weren't their most flattering portraits.

"Wen bad selfies happen to good people😂well maybe.. not so bad and not so good😂," she captioned the carousel with her husband of 20 years.

Zeta-Jones previously cited extra quality time with her family as a silver lining amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While appearing virtually on Late Night with Seth Meyers in April, the 51-year-old actress opened up about how she and Douglas, 76, cherished having their two adult children, Dylan and Carys, around more when the pandemic began last year.

Noting that it had been an "unprecedented year for everybody," the actress explained, "I must say, personally, it was lovely when we were in a vulnerable and unknowing time to have my peeps, my loved ones around."

"I had my son home from college and my daughter home from school — she goes to school in Switzerland — so we were all back in our bubble," she said of Dylan, 20, and Carys, 18. "And supposedly, speaking to my son, we fared better than many families."