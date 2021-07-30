Catherine Zeta-Jones shares details on the latest additions to her Casa Zeta-Jones label, which includes more than a dozen activewear pieces and four slip-on sneakers

Catherine Zeta-Jones on Returning to Her 'Dancer Roots' for Her New Activewear Line: 'Just Keep Moving'

Catherine Zeta-Jones's lifestyle empire is growing yet again!

This month, the Oscar winner and style icon launches activewear and sneakers under her Casa Zeta-Jones label. The of-the-moment additions come one year after Zeta-Jones introduced a collection of fashionable flats, and mark another exciting milestone for her brand.

"I enjoy the process so much," Zeta-Jones tells PEOPLE. Likening the creative steps and eventual release to child rearing, she says, "It's like all of a sudden it grows up, and you just let it out in the world for it to find its place!" Below, all the details of her latest launches.

For her activewear line, which includes everything from bra tops to outerwear, Zeta-Jones took inspiration from her "dancer roots".

"I was brought up with Flashdance and Fame. I always liked ripped tee-shirts and red leg-warmers, so it was a lot of fun [concepting] this," she says.

Her goal: to create pieces that would look and feel good on everyone. "We don't all have a dancer's body. So I wanted to create a line that's good for all women, of all shapes and sizes," says Zeta-Jones, who challenged her team to answer the question: "What can we do to flatter our bodies?"

To start, fit and fabric were paramount. "I love athletic wear, and I know when it's hitting at the right spot, or the wrong spot. I'm very in tune to that aspect of it," she explains, adding that she also wanted "breathable" clothing that gives the wearer support.

Zeta-Jones partnered with a company that does dancewear and her team road-tested each item. The result: A collection that blends fashion and function, she says.

"I have some really good leggings that hold you in, but they're not just for working out. These can be daywear," she says of the collection's elevated aesthetic. "I also have beautiful thin T-shirts, and some really cool track pants and hoodies."

And of course, there's a nod to the 1980s: An "off-the-shoulder the top from those memories," Zeta-Jones says.

Zeta-Jones considered every design detail, right down to the zipper closures which feature her brand logo. "I wanted that on my clothes, but in a really inconspicuous way. That was very important to me, because when I buy things, I like the hardware to be just as thought out as the fabrication of the piece itself," she says of the small circle design with the letter Z. "It's not like you're wearing this big kind of clunky thing on the back of your bum. You know?"

To complete the look, Zeta-Jones collaborated again with British footwear brand Butterfly Twists to create slip-on sneakers made from vegan materials.

She launched two styles – Charlie (named after one of Zeta-Jones's girlfriends!) and Sky – which each come in two chic designs, a herringbone and a star print.

"I gravitated toward my British roots, and toward those kind of mod, Carnaby Street, tweed fabrics. It's classic, simple, and a little preppy, which I like," she says of the shoes.

Zeta-Jones says the "comfortable" slip-ons are also super-versatile. "I've been wearing them with white jeans and summer dresses," she says.

With her new assortment of activewear keeping her outfitted during workouts and beyond, Zeta-Jones says that when it comes to staying fit, her mantra is: keep moving.

"I'm a big, big swimmer. And, I'm doing a little bit more yoga than I usually do because it's a fantastic mind/body workout," she shares. "JI also walk on the treadmill, and around with my dog. I just want to maintain my flexibility as much as I can, so I am really working on stretching and cardio."



