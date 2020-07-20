Catherine Zeta Jones' Daughter Carys, 17, Models White Slip Dress While Walking in a Garden

Carys Zeta Douglas is a budding fashionista!

The 17-year-old daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas hit a model-like pose while standing barefoot in a garden wearing a stunning, white silk maxi dress in a Instagram photo shared by her Oscar-winning mom on Saturday.

"My girl, in the garden," Zeta-Jones, 50, captioned the photo of her look-alike daughter.

On Sunday, Carys shared her own Instagram post of her summery slip dress look. In the photo, the teen posed beside a white wall, kneeling on the ground with one hand touching the top of her head.

Image zoom Carys Zeta Douglas

Carys has recently been embracing her love for fashion, whether it's by showing off her stylish looks on Instagram or posing with her mom for a joint cover shoot for Vanity Fair Spain.

In Carys and Zeta-Jones' latest fashion collaboration, the mother-daughter pair were featured last October in Fendi’s #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign to celebrate the brand’s iconic Peekaboo bag.

In thee whimsical, vintage-style video, Mary J. Blige’s ’90s anthem “Family Affair” could be heard playing in the background as the the duo journeyed through Rome toting a variety of Peekaboo purses.

Image zoom Catherine Zeta Jones, Carys Douglas Courtesy FENDI

“We had so much fun on set,” Carys said in a statement. “Our sense of humor is pretty similar so we are always laughing when [my mom and I] are together. She is honestly the funniest person I know.”

Said Zeta-Jones of her "fearless" daughter, "We are very close. We talk about everything.”

Image zoom Catherine Zeta Jones, Carys Douglas Courtesy FENDI

In May, Carys paid tribute to her mom on Mother's Day with a throwback photo of her joining her actor parents on a film set.