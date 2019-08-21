As if Catherine Zeta-Jones, 49, and her daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, 16, didn’t already look like twins, the mother-daughter-duo are the spitting image of one another on the cover of Vanity Fair Spain’s September issue.

Zeta-Jones and Carys don matching Fendi olive green coats and strike the same smoldering smizes in their cover shot. The only difference between the two? Zeta-Jones wears a crisp white button-down shirt with green trousers, while Carys wears a pussy-bow shirt with shorts.

This doesn’t mark the first time the mother-daughter duo posed for magazine covers — or September issues — together. Carys made her cover debut beside her mother for Town & Country’s 2018 September issue.

In their Vanity Fair Spain interview, The Mask of Zorro actress opens up about how she met her husband, Michael Douglas, 74, their 15-year age difference, her father-in-law Kirk Douglas and her hopes that Carys follows in her footsteps.

“When I was younger I didn’t like the idea of having [my dad’s] name attached, this kind of ‘Douglas Dynasty’ stuff,” Carys told Town & Country last September. “I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don’t work hard for it, when, honestly, I feel like it’s the opposite. I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people – that I am not just my parents’ daughter.”

Carys has recently been enjoying time in the spotlight with both of her parents, including attending Town & Country’s 50 Modern Swans party and sitting front row at fashion shows like Michael Kors and Dolce & Gabbana.

“Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me,” she said in the Town & Country interview. “I’m always looking through her closet.”

Recently, the entire Douglas family got together for a reunion in an Instagram photo posted by Michael’s son Cameron Douglas.

The whole family including Michael’s 102-year-old father Kirk Douglas, son Dylan, 19, Carys and Zeta-Jones were all on-hand. And once Zeta-Jones and Carys shared their September issue cover shots on Instagram, Cameron was one of the first people to add a comment. “Gorgeous 💎,” he wrote on Zeta-Jones’ post.

“You ladies are smoking 🔥,” he left on Carys’.