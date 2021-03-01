Catherine O'Hara's Chic Suit at the Golden Globes Is a Sweet Nod to Schitt's Creek's Moira Rose

Just like her Schitt's Creek character Moira Rose, we can always count on Catherine O'Hara to dazzle in high-fashion creation — and she didn't let us down at the 2021 Golden Globes.

The legendary actress, 66, tuned in to this year's virtual telecast from home wearing a printed custom suit by designer Vera Wang that was chosen as a sweet homage to her Schitt's Creek character.

"Because this is the last season for Schitt's Creek, I thought it would be nice to give a nod towards Moira's character, which I hope we accomplished," O'Hara's stylist Andrew Gelwicks tells PEOPLE. "I always do try to differentiate the actor from their character, but when there's an opportunity to pay homage then I think it can be a nice moment."

The custom creation, which Gelwicks describes as a "whimsically edgy approach to chic suiting" was a total team effort by the stylist, Wang and O'Hara.

"This was a truly collaborative effort, which is one of the best parts about working on a custom look," he says. "Vera Wang completely understood what Catherine and I were aiming for this Golden Globes. She has a unique ability to capture the personality of each woman she dresses, and it was a privilege to work with such an iconic artist."

O'Hara accessorized with Cartier diamonds.

During a Golden Globes Stylist Roundtable virtual event earlier this week, Gelwicks said he and the actress were focused on "giving that fabulous moment everyone wants to see" at this year's ceremony.

He explained that they both love to play with color and "have fun with fashion," something O'Hara reiterated in a new interview with Vogue.

"I finally learned that you can not go by clothes on the hanger," she told the magazine. "And now in the last year or two when I've worked with Andrew, he'll bring clothes and he'll say, 'Do you want to try this on?' And I'll say, 'Yes!' because you don't know [how it would look] without trying it on."

O'Hara snagged the win for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy for the final season of the hit comedy, Schitt's Creek. She was up against Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Elle Fanning (The Great) and Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist).

The show is nominated for best television series, musical or comedy and her co-stars, Daniel and Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy are all up for Golden Globes nominations as well, after the cast swept the 2020 Emmy Awards.

In September, O'Hara (Moira Rose) won the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Eugene (Johnny Rose) won outstanding lead actor in a comedy, Dan (David Rose) won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy and Murphy (Alexis Rose) won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy.

Image zoom Cast of Schitt's Creek at 2020 Emmys watch party | Credit: Dan Levy/Instagram

For the series finale, "Happy Ending," Dan also snagged the Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series, and alongside Andrew Cividino, outstanding director for a comedy. Topping it all off, the show won outstanding comedy series.

For her epic win at the Emmy Awards ceremony, O'Hara chose a black strapless tea-length Valentino dress worn with a sequin turtleneck top, combat boots and handbag (all Valentino) which she paired with a matching black face mask and a very fitting accessory — a statement rose-shaped ring. She also accessorized with an Omega watch and David Yurman earrings, ring and cuff bracelet.