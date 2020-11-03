Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy Reunite for Hudson's Bay Holiday Campaign

The actresses want to bring joy into your home this holiday season - and some chic clothes to your closets

Schitt's Creek may have ended, but Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy are back together to bring some needed merriment this holiday season.

The duo reunited in a holiday ad campaign for the Canadian department store Hudson's Bay. And trust us: it's sure to bring a much-needed smile to your face.

"This year we need the holidays more than ever. We need some light. We need some music. And we need a whole lot of joy. So, we're calling on those who have always made the season overly bright," Murphy, 33, said as she walked down a grand staircase in a glamorous black velvet dress.

Then the ad switched scenes to show O'Hara, standing among snow-covered mountains and decorated pine trees. "Oh, hi! How are you?" O'Hara said to Murphy, who crawled into the scene in a white sequin mini dress. "I'm so ready for the holidays," Murphy replied.

Throughout the rest of the campaign, O'Hara and Murphy continue to change into stylish winter ensembles as they put out a call to joy for the holiday season. Their festive wardrobes are seemingly a nod to their iconic characters Moira Rose (played by O'Hara) and Alexis Rose (played by Murphy).

“Growing up with my big family in Toronto, I was excited every year to see the beautiful holiday window display at Hudson’s Bay. I was also thrilled knowing my Mom and Dad would be buying our Christmas presents there! So I’m very happy to join this festive campaign celebrating Canadians and our colorful holiday season,” O'Hara said of teaming up with Hudson's Bay for the holiday campaign.

Murphy added: “The magic of the holiday season is spreading joy and that’s what Hudson’s Bay’s campaign ‘A Call to Joy’ is celebrating. For me, that joy is sobbing through ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ in front of the family Christmas tree.”

After years of critical acclaim, Schitt's Creek finally won its first Emmy Award (and then some!) at the 2020 Emmys in September.

O'Hara won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose) won outstanding lead actor in a comedy, Daniel Levy (David Rose) won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy and Murphy won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy. For the series finale, "Happy Ending," Dan also won outstanding writing for a comedy series, and alongside Andrew Cividino, outstanding director for a comedy. Topping it all off, the show won outstanding comedy series.