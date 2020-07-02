Catelynn Baltierra documented the major change on her Instagram

Catelynn Baltierra has a new hairdo!

"Isn't it crazy that this is our new normal?" the MTV personality captioned the mirror selfie, which shows her wearing a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Next, Catelynn — whose color was applied via the foil method — posted a boomerang of hairstylist Stephanie Gerber combing her locks.

"It's going down! #whynot #youonlyliveonce," she wrote.

Finally, Catelynn showcased the finished look, showing off the ombre color with her hair cut in an inverted style.

"Well here it is folks!" she captioned the post.

Catelynn also shared side-by-side before and after photos of the dramatic new look.

"Ayeeeee!!! Look at this before and after," Catelynn captioned the post — a split of her former blonde hair and her new purple 'do.

Raving over Gerber's work, she wrote, "Thanks @stephanie.atmospherehairstudio for killing this look!"

"I feel FIERCE 😍😩❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" Catelynn added.

Her summer cut and color comes after she raved about husband Tyler Baltierra late last month.

"Gosh how did I get SOOO blessed to have a husband and father of our girls?! You are doing such an amazing job as a girl dad ❤️❤️ our girls are so lucky to have a daddy like you!!!!! We love you big as the sky #GirlDad #Blessed #WeLoveYou," Catelynn wrote alongside a sweet video of Tyler with their daughter.

Catelynn and Tyler share daughters Novalee Reign, 5, and Vaeda Luma, 1. The stars became parents when they welcomed daughter Carly into the world back in 2009, whom they placed for adoption but have continued to stay in contact with throughout the years.

In February, Catelynn told PEOPLE that she and Tyler are considering expanding their family again.

“My baby fever is insane!” she said.

“I want a boy. I want a boy so bad,” said Tyler. “I told Cate, I don’t really want another kid, I just want a boy.”