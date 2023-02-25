Cate Blanchett Wears Backless Turtleneck with Multi-Colored Givenchy Dress to 'Tár' Premiere in Berlin

Cate Blanchett knows how to make a fashion statement.

The Academy Award winner, 53, wore a sleek Givenchy Couture ensemble at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin for the premiere of her Oscar-nominated film Tár this week.

In shades of red and purple, Blanchett donned a warm-toned, floor-length tutu-like skirt and a tight-fitting backless black turtleneck.

She completed the look by wrapping a chunky black belt with a wide frame around her waist.

Franziska Krug/Getty

The Givenchy tutu ensemble is a new look for the actress, who has recently been recycling her past outfits for awards season.

Last week, Blanchett attended the British Academy of Film and Television Award show in London in a look she pulled from her closet — an all-black Maison Margiela gown that she originally wore to the Oscars in 2015.

She styled the gown in a new way with more pronounced frayed hems and an opulent pearl Louis Vuitton necklace instead of the turquoise statement necklace from Tiffany & Co. she wore in 2015.

She also added a bright blue ribbon as a symbol for the United Nations Refugee Agency, which Blanchett is a Goodwill Ambassador for, and served as a token of "solidarity with and support for refugees and displaced people around the world," according to the UN.

Both times around, however, the actress complemented the edgy-chic outfit with an elegant updo.

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Earlier this month, Blanchet also re-wore an electric blue Alexander McQueen look when she attended the London Critics' Circle Film Awards.

The star donned a black blazer with over-the-top electric blue silk sleeves, first debuting the look at the New York City premiere of Where'd You Go, Bernadette in 2019.