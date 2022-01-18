Cate Blanchett Says Bradley Cooper Has the Most 'Lovely' Eyelashes: 'So Divine'

Blanchett, who plays psychiatrist Dr. Lilith Ritter who the film's protagonist Stanton Carlisle (played by Cooper) works with to plot a master manipulation, said she noticed Cooper's "long" eyelashes as they shot the dark drama.

"He has very long eyelashes, which is what you get to see as a psychoanalyst, as you look down and see how long the eyelashes are," Blanchett, 52, recalled during an episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

"He has lovely eyelashes, Bradley," the actress continued. "He's a wonderful actor, but his eyelashes are so divine."

Blanchett even joked that Cooper's luscious eyelashes were what drew her join to the Nightmare Alley project. "That's why I took the job!," she said with a laugh.

bradley cooper

Set in the 1940s, the plot follows the life of Stanton Carlisle (played by Cooper), an ambitious carny-turned-mentalist who discovers a knack for sleight of hand and showmanship and begins a journey into a bigger city as a master manipulator. Benefiting from the exploitation of his conned clients, he finds himself desperate to escape his own dark fate as he plots to fool a dangerous tycoon with a mysterious psychiatrist Dr. Lilith Ritter (Blanchett) by his side – who might be his most threatening opponent yet.

"I play a psychiatrist who is interested in the life of the mind, the power of the mind, the recesses of the mind, and the hidden truths that none of us wanna look at, the dangerous recesses of the mind," Blanchett said on the podcast.

Nightmare Alley

"And the story is ostensibly about a conman played by Bradley Cooper, who learns through the carnies and through the circus life about mind-reading as a trick, as a way to earn a quick buck," she added