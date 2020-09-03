Cate Blanchett Rewears a 5-Year-Old Gown (with a Face Mask!) at the 2020 Venice Film Festival

Cate Blanchett has a new perspective on red carpet dressing.

The actress, 51, promoted sustainability on the 2020 Venice Film Festival opening ceremony red carpet earlier this week, wearing the same midnight blue high-shine gown by Esteban Cortázar that she wore to the 2015 BFI London Film Festival premiere of her film Carol.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 77th annual event marked the first major red carpet since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and Blanchett came prepared — she paired the ruffled, curve-hugging design with matching pumps, a gold necklace and a protective face mask.

Blanchett’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart explained why she decided to rewear the Esteban Cortázar look on Instagram, writing “IT’S CHIC TO REPEAT!” alongside two side-by-side red carpet photos of the Blue Jasmine star.

Image zoom Cate Blanchett on Sept. 2, 2020 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

“#CateBlanchett has decided to rewear some of her most cherished looks at this year’s Venice Film Festival, like this @estebancortazarofficial worn to tonight’s Opening that was first worn to a premiere in 2015,” the stylist wrote. “In her words, Beautiful things can come out of sustainability!”

Stewart also revealed that the actress teamed up with Cortázar to donate the gown — which features white trim and a cutout design on the back — to an auction benefitting two humanitarian organizations: Facing History and Ourselves and UN Women.

Facing History and Ourselves "uses lessons of history to challenge teachers and their students to stand up to bigotry because we know education is an antidote to hate," the celebrity stylist wrote, adding that UN Women "is a global champion for women and girls, established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide."

Image zoom Cate Blanchett on Oct. 14, 2015 John Phillips/Getty

“Please visit @chic-relief website (link in bio) from September 23 - October 2 to bid on this and other looks from many actors at Venice! 100% of sales will be donated to these two charities. #venicefilmfestival#radvocacy #FacingHistory#FinallyFacingHistory#GenerationEquality” Stewart concluded.

Cortázar wrote on Instagram that he was "thrilled" to partner with Stewart on the auction. "I am beyond honored to be part of this unforgettable moment and beautiful initiative, which gives a more profound purpose to the idea of the red carpet."

Last month, Blanchett told WWD how she wanted to approach this year's red carpet season, saying, "I think there is incredible opportunity to reassess processes we’ve taken for granted that were dysfunctional and unsustainable."

When asked about rewearing looks in the past and championing sustainable fashion, Blanchett told the outlet: "It's something I’ve been interested in — built-in obsolescence and the counterpoint to that, which is durability and products that are made well."