Cate Blanchett Champions Sustainable Style by Rewearing 2015 Oscars Dress to 2023 BAFTAs

Cate Blanchett's sustainable style sense continues!

The Tár actress attended the British Academy of Film and Television Award show in London on Sunday in a look she pulled from her closet.

Blanchett, who won best leading actress for her role as Lydia Tár in Tár at this years BAFTAs ceremony, donned a familiar dress when she walked the red carpet of the "British Oscars."

She selected an all-black Maison Margiela gown that she originally wore to the Oscars in 2015, but she styled it in a new way.

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Mike Marsland/WireImage

For the BAFTAs, Blanchett wore the floor-skimming gown with frayed hems with an opulent pearl Louis Vuitton necklace that consisted of two-toned pearls and extended onto her left shoulder. The actress also paired the look with matching pearl earrings and a bright blue ribbon on her right shoulder.

The blue ribbon was a symbol for the United Nations Refugee Agency, which Blanchett is a Goodwill Ambassador for, and served as a token of "solidarity with and support for refugees and displaced people around the world," according to the UN.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

This stylization of the dress differed from her original outing in the garment. When Blanchett wore the gown to the 2015 Oscars red carpet, the frayed hems on her shoulders and skirt weren't as pronounced, a change the star made since its original wearing. She also opted for a quintessential mid-2010s turquoise statement necklace from Tiffany & Co. and a small black clutch to complete the look.

Both times around, however, the actress complemented the edgy-chic outfit with an elegant updo.

Dave Benett/Getty

This isn't the first time Blanchett has re-worn looks to high-profile events. Earlier this month, the Oscar winner sported an electric blue Alexander McQueen look when she attended the London Critics' Circle Film Awards. To the ceremony, the star donned a black blazer with over-the-top electric blue silk sleeves. She first debuted the look at the New York City premiere of Where'd You Go, Bernadette in 2019 before wearing it again earlier this month.