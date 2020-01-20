Catch Up on the Best of the SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion with PeopleTV

Watch our fashion wrap-up here live at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT on Monday, Jan. 20, or catch it live and on-demand on the PeopleTV app, available on all of your favorite streaming devices

By Maria Mercedes Lara
January 20, 2020 11:30 AM

We don’t know about you, but we can’t stop talking about the red carpet fashion from Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. From Michelle Williamsglam baby bump to Jennifer Aniston wearing a white (!) frock, the 2020 SAG Awards were not short on style — and we’re breaking down every look in PeopleTV’s fashion wrap-up show.

Join PEOPLE Now co-hosts Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke, PEOPLE Digital Editor Zoe Ruderman and diamond and jewelry expert Grant Mobley in L.A., plus PEOPLE Style & Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal, entertainment host Makho Ndlovu, PEOPLE Senior Style & Beauty Editor Jackie Fields and PEOPLE Senior Style Editor Brittany Talarico in our N.Y.C. studio as the bi-coastal group discuss all the standout style from the silver carpet, from the gorgeous dresses to the stunning jewels.

See Every Red Carpet Look from the 2020 SAG Awards

For more from the SAG Awards — from the red carpet to the afterparties — check out all of PEOPLE's coverage.

