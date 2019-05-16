The Only White Dress You Need This Summer Is Actually From Amazon — and It’s Under $50

Summer’s just about a month away, which means it’s officially time to switch over to your warm-weather wardrobe (if you haven’t yet). While you may already be stocked up on summer basics like flowy skirts, denim shorts, and bright dresses, you’re probably still missing this one simple staple: A white dress.

A little white dress is a wardrobe must-have since it’s so easy to dress up or down in an instant — just look at Meghan Markle, who opted to wear a trench-style white dress for baby Archie’s debut. You can pair it with cute slip-ons and a jean jacket for a day at the office, or simply throw on a pair of heels for a more elegant event. As versatile as they are, white dresses aren’t always an easy item to shop for — some styles can get expensive, and either look a tad too casual or a bit too fancy. That’s where this linen halter dress from Amazon Fashion brand 28 Palms comes in.

The lightweight dress features a pleated halter neckline with an adjustable ribbon sash tie at the back. It’s made with 100 percent linen material, making it super soft, comfy, and breathable. While the dress doesn’t have a ton of reviews just yet — though we anticipate many more chiming in soon — all of them are positive and gave the dress four to five-star ratings. Customers love that the shift dress is universally flattering (it ranges in size from extra small to double XL), and some shoppers added that they like to pack it for vacation since it can be worn straight from the beach to dinner.

Buy It! 28 Palms Women’s 100% Linen Halter Shift Dress, $45; amazon.com

“This is a very wearable, comfortable summer halter dress, just the kind of cool, roomy dress I love in the summer. I really like the inverted pleats shaping the top — plenty of extra room if you need it, but doesn’t look sloppy and bulky if you don’t,” one shopper wrote. “It’s fully lined, so you can go braless without feeling overexposed. The washed linen is already soft and broken in. It is a suitable dress weight, with a very lightweight cotton lining. This simple dress could easily be dressed up for a summer party or wedding.”

The best part? It’s only $45 — compared to other white dresses on Amazon that range from $100 and up, this 28 Palms Linen Halter Dress is a total steal.