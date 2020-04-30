These Popular Lightweight Linen Joggers Are Only $30 at Nordstrom Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sure, sweatpants are great. But you know what’s even better? Real pants that feel like sweatpants. There’s nothing like hacking the whole getting dressed thing by slipping into a stylish pair of joggers that keep you looking put-together while feeling comfortable.

And when you happen to add linen to the mix like these Caslon Linen Jogger Pants do, the wardrobe hack gets even better. The lightweight pants are popular among Nordstrom shoppers — and right now, you can score them for an impressive 50 percent off.

Hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers have shared glowing five-star reviews for the linen design. Dozens of pages of reviews are filled with comments about how versatile, flattering, and comfortable the joggers are, so it’s no surprise shoppers are buying them in multiple colors.

“I absolutely love these pants! l love them so much that l ended up buying the gray, blue, black, white, and the green,” said one reviewer. “I love how they feel and how they adjust to my body, plus l also love linen! I wear them almost everyday and they’ve replaced my jeans.”

The breathable joggers are designed with a pull-on style and elasticized drawstring waist for a comfortable fit. What’s more, both the front patch and back flap pockets are actually functional — a victory for women’s pants, everywhere. And since they’re made from lightweight linen, Nordstrom shoppers are keeping them in their wardrobe rotation well throughout the summer months.

“As I've gotten older I prefer longer pants, even with the summer heat,” said another reviewer. “These are so comfortable and lightweight that I haven't noticed much difference between these and shorts. They're super cute and I can see wearing these even into fall. I liked them so much I purchased all colors available in my size. I haven't found them stretching out at all and I'm someone who moves around a lot.”

If your sweatpants have been feeling a little “blah,” switching it up with these stylish joggers just may do the trick. You can head to Nordstrom to snag a savings of 50 percent off right now.

